ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Summer in Pensacola: How to keep yourself entertained in summer heat

By Brandon Girod, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xcpgv_0gm3jRzN00

We’re well into summertime and at this point, you might be out of ideas on things to do.

For locals, it’s easy to get caught up in routine and just plain forget that there are so many fun things to do. And visitors might feel like they won’t have enough time to do it all.

From splash pads and community pools to zip lines and wall climbing, here’s our big list of summertime fun to be had in Pensacola.

Iconic Pensacola photos:Where to take the most memorable photos

'Vintage chic' makeover:Pensacola's Surf & Sand Hotel, built in 1994, concludes 'vintage chic' makeover

Head to the pool

There are two pools within city of Pensacola limits, the Cecil T. Hunter Pool, 200 E. Blount St., and the Roger Scott Pool, 2130 Summit Blvd. Both offer swimming lessons that are administered by the YMCA of NWFL. The pools are opened seasonally, from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend of each year.

Admission to the Cecil T. Hunter Pool is $2.25 for adults, $1.50 for seniors (50+), $1 for children ages 3-17, and free for children 2 and under.

Admission to the Roger Scott Pool is $4 for adults, $3.50 for seniors (50+), $3 for children 3-17, and free for children 2 and under. Hours of operation for both pools are available at the city of Pensacola's website.

Cool down at a splash pad

If you’re looking for aquatic fun without the crowds and the cost, a splash pad is the perfect answer. Legion Field, 1301 W. Gregory St., and Plaza de Luna, 900 S. Palafox St., are both open mid-March through October from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bayview Outdoor Pursuits Center

The Bayview Outdoor Pursuits Center opened in 2021 and promises affordable short-term and extended rentals for a myriad of outdoor activities. You can rent single kayaks, tandem kayaks, SUPs, pedal boats, beach cruisers, camping gear and more. Gear can be rented out by the hour, a half day, a full day or five days.

: https://www.cityofpensacola.com/3264/Bayview-Outdoor-Pursuits-Center

Take an art walk with ArtVenture Pensacola

Pensacola has a huge collection of public art — from sculptures downtown, midtown and at Veterans Memorial Park, to murals and our famous Pelicans in paradise. ArtVenture Pensacola has created a series of interactive maps that explore the history and story of each. Here’s the list: https://storymaps.arcgis.com/collections/09a96d2a83e549248237b7929e92868c?item=1

Movies in the Park

Bring your blankets and chairs out for a family-friendly movie underneath the stars. Pre-show activities begin at 6 p.m. and movies kick off at sunset. Free parking, snack concessions and local food trucks are available. Movies are shown with grass seating only. The next movie is Space Jam: A New Legacy on July 22.

Blues on the Bay

Pack your coolers, bring your lawn chairs and head over to the Hunter Amphitheater for the Blues Angel Music's Blue on the Bay concert series. Concerts are free and open to the public. The next concert is Goldmine on July 24.

Explore Pensacola Parks

Here’s a fun trivia fact: There are 93 parks and open spaces within city of Pensacola limits. Listing all of them would be a bit too much, but here are a few shoutouts. The Community Maritime Park is home to the Blue Wahoos Stadium, a fitness court and a lovely view of Pensacola Bay. Gonzalez Court and Moreno Court are both home to early learning parks. And Bayview Park has outdoor rentals, playgrounds, a dog beach and barbecue pits. Here's a full list of parks: https://www.cityofpensacola.com/Facilities?clear=False

Pensacola Beach

Pensacola Beach is an ecosystem of fun all its own — from enjoying its pristine beaches to taking a zip line tour along the coast — there’s plenty of entertainment to be found. Here is the quick rundown:

The Beach

Pensacola Beach is essentially what puts the city on the map. A resort community, Pensacola Beach is located on the Gulf Coast carrier island of Santa Rosa. It’s notable for its pristine, white-sand beaches, the boardwalk, local eats and local wildlife. It’s the perfect place to kick it on a vacation when you’re taking some R&R in between everything else available to do at the beach.

Pensacola Beach Boardwalk

The boardwalk is the go-to destination for food, local souvenirs, bars and live music. Some places, like Flounders, offer outdoor dining nearly right at the soundside shoreline, allowing kids to play in the sand and playground while adults enjoy food and drinks.

Laguna’s Adventure Park

The rebranded Laguna’s Adventure Park is packed with fun things to do if you’re looking to take a break from the sand. There’s the splash pads, mini golf course, go karts, wall climbing, rope course and the recently debuted zip rail, which is now the region’s longest zip line. It rises 47 feet above ground level and stretches over 1,200 feet overlooking the Santa Rosa Sound.

: https://lagunaspensacolabeach.com/park-activities

Take a cruise around the bay

Frisky Boat Tours, Premier Dolphin Cruises, Jolly Sailing and Dolphin Cruise, Pensacola Bay Ferries and more offer family-friendly water adventures on pontoons or tritoons for half a day or up to seven days. Boats can be rented for private use or with guidance. And there are also private dolphin and sunset tours. Unique dolphin tours that allow you to catch a glimpse of the Blue Angels practicing are also available.

Fishing charters

Several companies, like Hot Spots Charters, offer inshore and offshore fishing trips year-round. Packages are purchased in advance and include tackle, rods and wheels, licensing, live bait, ice and fish cleaning services. All anglers need to bring is food and drink.

Parasailing

Looking for a unique and memorable view of Pensacola Beach? Try parasailing. Key Sailing and Radical Rides offer trips that will take you about 500 to 600 feet above the water, giving you a birds-eye view of the beach and an unforgettable experience.

Footprints in the sand eco trail

The Footprints in the Sand Eco Trail is an educational journey that teaches you all about local plant and animal life with signs posted all across the beach. Many of the signs include QR codes that can be accessed to learn about the dangerous journeys sea turtles face, help you identify sea shells and more.

For more info: https://visitpensacolabeach.com/wp_2017/eco-trail/map.php

Blue Wahoos

The Blue Wahoos, entering its 10th season, is a Double-A affiliated baseball team and its stadium has been named the “Best View” in Double-A baseball thanks to its stunning Gulf Coast backdrop. From April to Sept. 18, you can catch a home game and experience good food, good fans and good baseball.

For more info: https://www.milb.com/pensacola/schedule/2022-07/list

UWF trails

UWF has an extensive set of trails that range from casual nature trails to more involved cross country trails great for running and biking on. The Edward Ball Nature Trail, accessed behind Crosby Hall, Buildings 10 and 11. It’s a half-mile boardwalk through Thompson Bayou.

The West Campus Trails is about 600 acres of challenging biking and hiking trails. Hikers be careful, trail etiquette dictates that pedestrians yield to horses and cyclists yield to foot traffic and horses.

There are three main campus scenic trails that range between one and two miles.

: https://uwf.edu/academic-engagement-and-student-affairs/departments/recreation-and-wellness/outdoor-adventures/uwf-trail-maps/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

Three in the Morning call in contest for the week of July 25

WEAR/THREE IN THE MORNING/ OFFICIAL CALL-IN CONTEST RULES. Station Address: WEAR, 4990 Mobile Hwy., Pensacola FL, 32506. Contest Area: Pensacola, Florida and Mobile, Alabama and nearby towns and communities in the Gulf Coast area, including in Florida: Pensacola, Gulf Breeze, Cantonment, Century, Jay, Pace, Milton, Perdido Key, Pensacola Beach, Navarre, Fort Walton Beach, Valparaiso, Niceville, Destin, Sandestin, Wright, Holt, Crestview, Baker, Chumuckla; and in Alabama: Orange Beach, Robertsdale, Gulf Shores, Stapleton, Elberta, Fairhope, Daphne, Prichard, Chickasaw, Saraland, Satsuma, Tilman’s Corner, Theodore, Bayou la Batre, Dauphin Island, Foley, Bay Minette, Atmore, Flomaton, Brewton, Florala, Semmes, Spanish Fort, and Lillian..
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Missing & endangered man located: Escambia Co.

UPDATE: An updated Facebook post says Countryman was located. ORIGINAL STORY: ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla.. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered man, who was last seen early Saturday morning in Pensacola, according to a Facebook post. William Daniel Countryman, 39, was last seen at around 5:57 a.m. Saturday, […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Inside the Magic

Florida Flight Hits “Unexpected Turbulence” Sending 8 to Hospital

A flight out of Florida was diverted after it hit unexpected and severe turbulence. At least eight people suffered injuries and were sent to the hospital. According to ClickOrlando, an American Airlines plane headed to Nashville, Tennessee was diverted Wednesday to an Alabama airport after hitting severe turbulence when flying over the Pensacola area of the Florida Panhandle. 56 people onboard were from Tampa, Florida.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

2023 Miss Baldwin County, Miss Gulf Coast crowned

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2023 Miss Baldwin County and Miss Gulf Coast were both crowned, along with their outstanding teens on Friday, July 15. This preliminary scholarship competition is part of the Miss Alabama program and the program intends to help young girls’ education by providing scholarships for college. The two winners will compete in the Miss Alabama competition.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
City
Pensacola Beach, FL
Pensacola Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Pensacola, FL
Lifestyle
Farm and Dairy

A visit to Santa Rosa Beach with our littlest fan

Six-month-old Patrick recently visited the panhandle of Florida for a beach vacation in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. Pictured, along with a recent issue of Farm and Dairy, are grandpa Bill Bryan, who has a farm in Navarre, Ohio; mom Hillary Laughlin; and Patrick.
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
NOLA.com

Lazy river, water slides: Indoor water park with retractable roof opens on Gulf Coast

The new Tropic Falls indoor water park at OWA Parks & Resort in Foley, Alabama, opened a few weeks ago with its lazy river, indoor arcade and six new waterslides. Indoor water park resorts are popular across the north and northeast — from Wisconsin Dells to the Poconos in Pennsylvania to historic Williamsburg, Virginia — to let families enjoy splashing and swimming all times of the year and whatever the weather.
FOLEY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Heat#Travel Guide#Pensacola Bay#Ferries#Labor Day Weekend#Travel Info#Local Life#Travel Beach#What To Do#Surf Sand Hotel#Nwfl#The Roger Scott Pool
WEAR

Help Stuff the Bus for Okaloosa and Walton County

Stuff the Bus helps local students get the tools they need for the upcoming school year! In 2021, we collected nearly $15,000 worth of supplies, impacting over 10,000 students in 53 schools across Okaloosa & Walton counties. Without our community's generosity, students would lack the supplies they need to be successful during the school year.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
OBA

Toll company gets extension on deadline to create plan for new span

Craft says ALDOT expects expanded toll bridge to handle 40 percent of traffic coming to the island. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The Baldwin County Bridge Company has received an extension on developing its plan on how it can attract and service 40 percent of the traffic going over the State Route 59 bridge in Gulf Shores.
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG

The Gulf Coast Music and Food Truck Fest headlines 5 Things To Do for the Weekend of July 22nd-25th, brought to you by Mountain Dew!

First up we have the Gulf Coast Music & Food Truck Fest at Jones Park in Gulfport. Come on down to the Barksdale Pavilion this Saturday from 11am-7pm as we welcome a variety of live entertainers, more than 20 food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, a DJ that will make you want to get up out of your seat and a popular MC that will keep the party going! Food trucks and entertainment? Now, that’s my jam!
GULFPORT, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Travel
emeraldcoastmagazine.com

Smoke on the Coast Winners Announced

Destin Commons has announced the Smoke on the Coast winners of the 11th Annual Smoke on the Coast BBQ competition. 14 local non-profit organizations competed, each partnered with panhandle-based BBQ groups and restaurants. Attendees spent a full evening enjoying BBQ tastings and eventually cast their vote for what team they thought cooked up the “Best BBQ.”
DESTIN, FL
travelawaits.com

My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience in Beautiful Orange Beach, Alabama

My family loves going to coastal Alabama and enjoying the beautiful Orange Beach and Gulf Shores regions. Besides picture-perfect beaches, loads of family-friendly activities, and high rises filled with beach-themed condos, the food scene is exceptional. After quite a few visits over the years, here are my 10 favorite restaurants to experience in Orange Beach, Alabama. Word to the wise: reservations and stretchy pants are suggested. Here is what pleases my palate, in no particular order.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG

Sink Your Teeth Into El Diablo at OWA!

Sink Your Teeth In heads over to OWA to sample the delicious food at El Diablo in Foley. Even though El Diablo has a beautiful aesthetic, they’re more than just another pretty face! Upon walking into the establishment, we were met with a very friendly staff including the Director of Operations at Sunshine Ventures; the owners of El Diablo, Nick Gigliotti. We had a great conversation about the amazing decor, but what we were both really excited to talk about was the food! Naturally, they had amazing empanadas and a crazy good burrito, but there was a special surprise waiting for us! Check out the latest episode of Sink Your Teeth In to find out what it is!
FOLEY, AL
WPMI

Pensacola school board candidate: Docs who treat trans kids should be hanging from a tree

PENSACOLA, Fla. (NBC) — A school board candidate near Pensacola, Florida, said Monday that doctors who treat transgender youth "should be hanging from the nearest tree." Alisabeth Janai Lancaster, who is running for a seat on the Santa Rosa County School Board, spoke Monday night at an event called "Closing Arguments," a political forum held by a local group named the Gulf Coast Patriots, the Pensacola News Journal reported.
PENSACOLA, FL
AL.com

‘We cannot live like this’: Gulf Shores mayor renews call for new coastal bridge, urges grassroots support

This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft, in an impassioned speech Monday, renewed his call for a bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway and urged anyone affiliated with the Alabama Gulf Coast to support a grassroots effort to get the project moving forward.
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested, spotted cleaning .22 rifle near Highway 98 in Destin

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after he was spotted cleaning his rifle on the side of the road. Kevin Wright, 57, was arrested Tuesday, July 19, after a driver spotted him cleaning his .22 caliber rifle near Highway 98 and Palms Boulevard in Destin.
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
529K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy