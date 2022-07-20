ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Rivers, WI

Two Rivers' Snowfest, started after 'chilling' discovery in 1936, is back this weekend. What to know if you go.

By Alisa M. Schafer, Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter
 4 days ago
TWO RIVERS - After a successful festival in 2021, Snowfest is back this weekend in Two Rivers with more musical performances, carnival rides and food vendors.

The festival, which has its roots in an impossible discovery of snow in July in the mid-1930s, is half entertainment and half nostalgia. The events paused during World War II, but resumed again in 1958 up until 1999.

"People have come up to me and said, 'I'm so glad you brought this back. I have so many good memories about Snowfest from when I was younger,'" organizer Tony Sachse told the Herald Times Reporter.

Sachse said everyone involved in organizing the festival has their own stories and memories of past Snowfest events.

For Sachse, he said last year he finally had a beer at Snowfest, something he had always wanted to do since he was a kid.

"I can die a happy man, now," he joked.

Last year, Sachse and the Friends of Two Rivers Snowfest organization brought back the historic festival after a 23-year hiatus.

He said they expected maybe 1,500 people to show up for the festival's first year.

Instead, more than 6,000 people came out to watch the bands perform and enjoy the carnival rides.

This year, he hopes even more people come out to enjoy the celebrations.

"It's kind of personal because my dad was part of the group that was hosting it back then and we could always see how much pride he had in it," Sachse said.

He said he's seen a lot more support from the community and even from surrounding areas this year in terms of sponsorships and donations.

"They (sponsors) have all come back willingly saying that they are here for as many times as we need them ... I think because of the history of the festival and the success of last year, (Snowfest) has gotten some bigger interest because of what it's become," he said.

Snowfest's origin story starts in 1936 on a warm July day. Workers were digging near 14th and School streets in Two Rivers when they found something as rare as golden treasure: a "most perfect pile of snow underground," according to Sachse in a Herald Times Reporter article from July 2021.

News traveled fast, and soon, the discovery became national news.

That same year, Two Rivers was celebrating its centennial celebration and incorporated their chilly discovery into the festivities.

A year later, on July 24, 1937, the first Snow Festival (now called Snowfest) was held.

According to Sachse, the festival held many traditions, including naming a Snow Queen and holding snowball fights between local Junior Leagues and Chamber of Commerce members. They even went so far as to bury piles of snow in the fall and winter to dig them up during the summer celebrations.

In 1962, the Snowfest parade drew more than 30,000 people — the largest crowd ever.

This year's event will take place Friday-Sunday at Neshotah Park, 2111 Pierce St., and includes a continuous schedule of band performances, carnival rides, kids' activities and food vendors.

"We look forward to all getting together ... and continue to make memories and meet friends while celebrating a part of Two Rivers history," Sachse wrote in a news release from the Friends of Two Rivers Snowfest on July 15.

Admission to the event is free and parking will be available on city streets surrounding the park and in nearby community parking lots.

Two Rivers Snowfest 2022 schedule

Here's a look at the full schedule for this year's Snowfest. More info is at trsnowfest.org.

Friday

  • 4 p.m. — Festival grounds open
  • 5-5:30 p.m. — Appearance by Sophia the First character in the Family Area
  • 5-6 p.m. — Lincoln Park Zoo demo in the Family Area
  • 5-6:30 p.m. — Maygen and the Birdwatcher performs on the Side Stage
  • 6-6:30 p.m. — Appearance by Iron Man character in the Family Area
  • 6:30-8 p.m. — Bacchus Lotus performs on the Main Stage
  • 7-9 p.m. — Eight Second Ridge performs on the Side Stage
  • 9:30-11:30 p.m. — Mae Simpson performs on the Side Stage
  • Midnight — Event closes

Saturday

  • 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Snowfest 2022 Parade
  • 12:30 p.m. — Festival grounds open
  • 12:30-1 p.m. — Appearance by Mickey and Minnie Mouse characters in the Family Area
  • 1:30-2 p.m. — Performance by Randy Peterson in the Family Area
  • 2-3:30 p.m. — The Milbillies perform on the Main Stage
  • 2:30-3 p.m. — Appearance by Princess Poppy character in the Family Area
  • 3:30-4 p.m. — Performance by Randy Peterson in the Family Area
  • 3:30-5 p.m. — Trapper Schoepp performs on the Side Stage
  • 4:30-5 p.m. — Appearance by Captain Marvel character in the Family Area
  • 5-7 p.m. — The Nix performs on the Main Stage
  • 6-7 p.m. — Performance by Cycropia in the Family Area
  • 7-9 p.m. — Thy Dirty Deuce performs on the Side Stage
  • 9-11:30 p.m. — Cold Sweat and the Brew City Horns perform on the Main Stage
  • Midnight — Event closes

Sunday

  • 11:30 a.m. — Festival grounds open
  • Noon-1 p.m. — Randy Dent, Nuckin Futz, Pulling Truck and Farm Tractor in the Family Area
  • Noon-1:30 p.m. — The Pineapple Hunks perform on the Main Stage
  • 1-1:30 p.m. — Appearance by JoJo Siwa character in the Family Area
  • 1-2 p.m. — "Rockin' with Leonardo Music for kids" in the Family Area
  • 1-3:30 p.m. — Riley Haupt performs on the Main Stage
  • 1:45-2:15 p.m. — Appearance by Coco Chameleon character in the Family Area
  • 3:30-5:30 p.m. — Smart Mouth performs on the Main Stage
  • 6:30 p.m. — Event closes

