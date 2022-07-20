Manitowoc's inaugural Malt City Brewfest, The Prince Experience top 5 things to do this week

MANITOWOC - Beer, art, live music, jazz and the opening of the city's newest restaurant are part of the recipe for fun this week on the lakeshore.

Here are five things to do in Manitowoc this week.

1. Attend the inaugural Malt City Brewfest

Briess Malt & Ingredients Company will host its first Malt City Brewfest.

From 2 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, more than 30 craft brewers will personally be serving their best brews in downtown Manitowoc.

Along with more than 100 unique beers and ciders, there will be live music by The Honeygoats and food trucks will be on-site.

Proceeds from the event will go to local charities, including Pink Heals of Manitowoc County and Lakeshore Humane Society.

For more details and to purchase a ticket, visit maltcitybrewfest.com.

2. Get creative at PaintOUT Plein Air at the Rahr-West

Get creative while enjoying the fresh air on the Rahr-West Art Museum’s newly landscaped East Lawn.

Take your art supplies to this free, public event and paint or draw along with guest artist demos by Jason Prigge and Pam Clausen, or create something entirely your own!

The event runs from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Find more information at manitowoc.org/1006/Rahr-West-Art-Museum. Rahr-West is at 610 N. Eighth St., Manitowoc.

3. Experience The Prince Experience at The Wharf

Immerse yourself in the "Purple One" as “The Prince Experience” takes over the stage at The Wharf.

Jam out to Prince’s hits, including “Let’s Go Crazy,” “Purple Rain,” “Kiss” and other timeless classics.

Party like it’s 1999 Friday night from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Tickets are on sale at wharfmanitowoc.com.

The Wharf is at 606 Quay St., downtown Manitowoc.

4. Swim and listen to jazz at the Manitowoc Family Aquatic Center

The Manitowoc Family Aquatic Center isn’t just for kids! This weekend, the adults can have all the fun.

On Friday, go to the Aquatic Center for a night of jazz at the pool. This event is for ages 21 and older and runs from 5 to 8 p.m.

Visit www.manitowoc.org/774/Aquatic-Center-Mini-Golf for more information about the Aquatic Center, which is at 940 N. 18th St.

5. Celebrate The Tipsy Tomato's grand opening

Celebrate the grand opening of one of Manitowoc's newest restaurants, The Tipsy Tomato, from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Have a pint and pizza while listening to live music at the restaurant at 1228 Memorial Drive.

Find more about this new spot on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tipsytomatomanitowoc.

