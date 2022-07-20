ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Santa Rosa school board candidate: Doctors who help trans kids 'should be hanging' from tree

By Colin Warren-Hicks, Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago
A Santa Rosa County School Board candidate running against a longtime incumbent in the August primary publicly proclaimed that doctors who prescribe hormone blockers to children transitioning between genders should be hanged.

Alisabeth Janai Lancaster made her comments about gender reassignment Monday night at a political forum.

"These doctors that are going along with mutilating these children and prescribing hormone blockers to these kids, in my opinion, they should be hanging from the nearest tree," Lancaster said.

Lancaster's statement was met by applause from the room.

The forum, "Closing Arguments" organized by the Gulf Coast Patriots, was hosted at St. Sylvester Catholic Church near downtown Navarre and was attended by nearly all of the county's conservative-leaning local candidates.

The Santa Rosa County Republican Executive Committee had previously endorsed Lancaster as its preferred candidate in the District 3 school board seat race. School board seats are non-partisan.

Santa Rosa County Republican Party Chairman Rita Gunter declined to directly comment in response to inquiries over whether her party would continue to back Lancaster after hearing her violent stance on the issue of childhood gender reassignment.

"No comment," Gunter said.

Lancaster did not respond to the News Journal's requests for comment Tuesday.

A handful of candidates representing state and federal races were also present at the Monday event, including state Rep. Alex Andrade, R-Pensacola, who later commented on Lancaster's speech in a written statement.

"As someone who fought to pass the Parental Rights in Education Act, I know that common sense will win, and I'll keep working in the Legislature to protect children from woke indoctrination," Andrade wrote. "I'll always stand on the side of parent's rights and protecting our kids; but it's wrong to joke about lynching political opponents. We should never call for the murder of the Americans that disagree with us; it's un-American."

Candidates who chose to speak at the forum were allotted five minutes at a podium to introduce themselves and explain their positions before a crowd of about 100 people.

A video of Lancaster speaking at the event was later posted to social media, but was removed following news coverage of the event.

In the clip, Lancaster explained she was a retired Federal Reserve law enforcement officer who had ended her 28-year career operations supervisor overseeing duties such as the provision of dignitary escorts.

"I am a conservative and hold Christian values and beliefs," Lancaster said. “I would love to see the prayer reinstated instead of the moment of silence. Our country was founded on Judeo-Christian values and beliefs that I believe should be respected and encouraged."

She described herself as a mother and grandmother whose primary motivation for running for a seat on her county's school board was the welfare and protection of students.

"I am in favor of the guardian program and against any social engineering projects especially CRT or any ideologies that do not belong in the school platform," Lancaster said. "The children should not be burdened with the woke agenda that is leaving a path of destruction everywhere it goes."

LGBTQ advocates argue schools have become more hostile places for transgender students and their allies since the Parental Rights in Education Act, known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, started to gain national attention earlier this year.

The bill, signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis on March 8, bans classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten through third grade "or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate in accordance with state standards."

Devin Cole is the president of the Socialist Trans Initiative, or STRIVE, a self-described left-wing advocacy organization that supports transgender people living in and around Northwest Florida.

When digesting Lancaster's comments from a "personal perspective," Cole said, "I feel like she just said the quiet part of what conservatives believe."

"Of course, as the president of STRIVE, it's a disgusting and deployable comment and a reminder that we absolutely have to unite and fight these horrible reactionary people who want to kill us," Cole added. "She pretty much said it. They want to kill us, and we have to do everything in our power to overthrow them, because now it's boiling down to a matter of life and death for us as transgender people."

Lancaster is running for the school board's District 3 seat against incumbent candidate Carol Boston, who provided the News Journal with a written statement.

"I have always been an advocate for student safety and parent partnerships; as an eight-year School Board representative and a 13-year parent school advisory member/chairman," Boston wrote. :Santa Rosa County School District is not in the medical or pharmaceutical business, we are in the education business, and we do it well! We are one of only 14 'A' districts in the state of Florida. We teach children, love children and prepare them for the future.

"A statement advocating a violent act such as lynching is abhorrent and alarming," Boston's statement continued. "It is un-American to call for the murder of Americans that disagree with us."

Colin Warren-Hicks can be reached at colinwarrenhicks@pnj.com or 850-435-8680.

Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

