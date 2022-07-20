There are hundreds of homeless youth in the Pensacola area. This group is giving them a voice

Ashley Superczynski's parents fostered a young boy she considered her brother growing up, but when her parents split up he was placed back into the foster care system.

Superczynski lost touch with him, and he eventually aged out of foster care. The tidbits of news she got from her parents over the years indicated he wasn't in a stable place or doing well in life.

“I just think it's a shame that the system isn't built better to support children,” Superczynski told the News Journal.

So Superczynski is now part of a group of young adults working to help give struggling youth in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties support and better outcomes in life.

The Youth Action Board of Northwest Florida is a subcommittee of Opening Doors Northwest Florida dedicated to breaking cycles of youth homelessness through support, resources and mentoring.

The subcommittee was established in May and has a board of 18- to 24-year-olds who were nominated to join and who are committed to making the community they live in a better place.

According to Opening Doors, 823 homeless youth used the organization's resources between 2020 and 2021. Of those, 457, or 55.5%, are female and 519, or 63%, are Black. During this time, there were 117 unaccompanied youth but only 20 available beds.

Opening Doors wanted to provide a safe space for homeless, unaccompanied, parenting and pregnant youth of any age and felt it was important to give a voice to a subpopulation that many are not exposed to, organization officials said.

“Opening Doors, with us putting our ears to the ground, we hear about the initiatives of (the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) or the Department of Children and Families, and then we look around in our community and we see that there is an issue with youth homelessness,” said Martika Baker, grant administrator for Opening Doors Northwest Florida. “It’s specifically with runaway youth and unaccompanied youth, and so we wanted to start a Youth Action Board to basically bring the youth voice to the table — dedicated young people that would be able to spearhead and bring their lived experience to the table.”

The board will help identify the needs of the homeless youth community and create projects and programs to address them, provide resources and partner with key stakeholders in the community to run those programs. Some ideas include workshops about finances, building a credit, job interview skills, resume building and more.

The young leaders receive a stipend for their work, as well as gain professional experience and become better leaders under the guidance of Opening Doors.

Superczynski is one of these board members who wanted to make a difference in the community. A social work student at the University of West Florida, she always had a passion to advocate for others. When she got an internship at Opening Doors and had the opportunity to work on the Youth Action Board, she took advantage of it.

At school, she was studying social work on grief and loss because growing up she saw her best friend die and her grandfather pass away, and social workers helped her, her family and friends get through those losses. Seeing the power social workers had to lift people up in their worst moments, it became was something she wanted to do herself.

As part of the Youth Action Board, Superczynski is learning more about different people's life experiences.

“I've heard people tell their stories and talk about things that mean the most to them. And it's like I don't even think about those things on a daily basis because I've been privileged, and so it really just opens your eyes to things that you don't even think about,” Superczynski said. “Having the right type of clothes on every day, knowing where your next meal is coming from, or knowing that you have running water at home when you get there.”

Her sentiments are shared by the Chair of the Youth Action Board, Jordyn Palmer, who enjoys helping the youth in the community. He has volunteered for other organizations such as Omega Lamplighters and the Southern Youth Sports Association, spoken at youth summits about gun violence and mental health and has been a person other youth in the community have looked up to.

He is a firm believer in the YAB's vision statement, “The YAB envisions a community where all youth have a safe place to call home with endless opportunities to reach their full potential.”

Palmer added that “just because you live in the house, doesn't mean it's a home,” because a home provides mentoring, it has people who help you through the hardest moments in life, and provides a person a place where their voice matters.

Palmer said at first, many people on the board would never talk and would keep to themselves. Now they have the confidence to pick up a microphone and speak to a crowd about their experience being abused, homeless, abandoned or sexually assaulted.

“Those youth getting up there and speaking, that opens up doors for them, people know them. And they probably never felt like people would say their name, or they probably felt like they would never be on stage and hold a mic,” Palmer said. “So I think that it gives a sense of empowerment and it makes you feel good that, ‘I can do this, I really have this.’ I say that if you can speak to people, you can really do anything. That will take you far in life, because voicing what you need to say is so important.”

The Youth Action Board of Northwest Florida are looking to fill three board positions. If you want to be a part of it or want more information on how to support YAB, visit its website at yabnwfl.com .

