ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FBI: 'Armed and dangerous' suspect still on the loose after robbing Citizens Bank in Port Richmond

By FOX 29 Staff
fox29.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia FBI are asking for the public's help in their search for a bank robbery suspect. A man entered the Citizen Bank...

www.fox29.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Truck Recovered In Hit-And-Run That Left Bicyclist Dead In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have recovered a truck wanted for allegedly striking and killing a bicyclist in a hit-and-run in West Philadelphia. Police identified the man killed as 28-year-old Nyier “Nas” Cunningham. He was two blocks away from his home. Police say the truck was recovered at Belmont Avenue and Thompson Street, but a search for the driver continues. Credit: Philadelphia Police The hit-and-run happened just before 1 a.m. at 52nd and Wyalusing Streets in West Philadelphia. Medics rushed the 28-year-old victim to the hospital with severe head injuries and possibly broken bones. He was pronounced dead around 4:30 a.m. at the hospital. “The vehicle...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Namir Thomas Charged In Connection To Alleged Gunpoint Rape, Robbery At SEPTA’s Snyder Station, DA Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia District Attorney’s office has charged a man for an alleged gunpoint rape that happened at SEPTA’s Snyder Station earlier this week. Namir Thomas, 20, has been charged with rape, indecent sexual intercourse, robbery, and other related offenses. The city says tips from the public helped Philadelphia police identify Thomas to bring him into custody. Credit: Philadelphia police Police say Thomas raped a woman at gunpoint on a bench at the SEPTA subway station at Broad Street and Snyder Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Monday. According to police, the victim was on the platform trying on clothes that her boyfriend bought for her when the suspect approached. Earlier this week, Philadelphia police released surveillance images of a person of interest in the alleged rape. It’s unclear if the person charged is the suspect described in the surveillance images. This is not the first sexual assault at a SEPTA subway station this year. On April 24, a woman was raped on the Broad Street Line between the Erie and Girard Avenue stations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

VIDEO: Philadelphia Police Searching For Suspects Accused Of Multiple Residential Burglaries In Mayfair

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police need your help to identify multiple suspects. Investigators say surveillance video shows four people who broke into several homes overnight on July 13. The robberies happened on Gilham Street and Unruh and Magee Avenues in Mayfair. Police say they stole various items, including car keys that they used to get away. If you have any information, call Philadelphia police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Citizens Bank#Bank Robbery#Armed And Dangerous#Citizen Bank#Philadelphia Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
billypenn.com

The first woman police officer in Philadelphia history was a prudish ‘dance cop’ afraid of jazz

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. The Philadelphia Police Department is making a push to increase the number of women in its ranks, with a pledge last year to boost the count of women from 22% to 30% of sworn officers by the year 2023. The department is already way above the national average (just 12%). It’s also currently led by a woman, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Woman Arrested After Brandishing Firearm

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested and charged a woman on gun charges. Authorities state that on July 11 at approximately 2:54 p.m., a police officer on patrol in the 100 block of North Franklin Street observed an altercation, in which one of the subjects brandished a firearm. The officer took the suspect, 48-year-old Darmika Williams, into custody without incident and recovered a loaded firearm.
WILMINGTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy