Hoping to catch a glimpse of EAA AirVenture's daily air shows? Here are 6 restaurants that also serve a view

Editor's note: A previous version of this story had outdated information about the owner of Chester V's. Dave Vienola is the sole owner of the gastropub; Dirk Binnema is no longer with the business.

OSHKOSH – There's a photo collage on the patio of The Hangar Bar and Grill filled with the laughing, smiling faces of aviation enthusiasts, restaurant staff and local regulars.

And around this time of year, co-owner Lisa Marshall said the staff experiences a sort of reunion with guests from around the world.

"We take pictures from every year and then write the year on poster board," Marshall said. "Many people come and look back, try to find themselves and their friends on the picture boards on the patio."

Wittman Regional Airport may become one of the busiest airports in the world for the Experimental Aircraft Association's annual seven-day AirVenture convention held at the end of July, but it's not the only place that sees an uptick in visitors.

The Hangar staff and local regulars look forward to the return of their flying friends, and the restaurant's location as the airport's next-door neighbor makes it a perfect spot for guests to view AirVenture's daily air shows.

It's not the only local spot that sees visitors hoping to catch a glimpse of the planes.

These local restaurants offer an alternative way to view the daily air shows, which start at 2:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. There are also two nightly airshows starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday.

The Hangar Bar and Grill

Live music and karaoke on the patio is a tradition during AirVenture at The Hangar Bar and Grill, 1485 W. 20th Ave.

Marshall said the restaurant has live music every night and karaoke three or four nights a week during the annual convention.

"It's kind of a been a traditional thing," she said. "Everyone from EAA loves karaoke for some reason."

Marshall said people from as far away as Australia return to the restaurant each year, and the restaurant uses the opportunity to celebrate.

She added they even serve beer on the patio, which they normally don't do.

While The Hangar normally takes reservations, Marshall said the patio is first come, first serve during AirVenture, and two-hour wait times are common indoors and outside.

"All the staff is working a lot, but they enjoy it," she said. "They've come to know a lot of the EAA people, so it's fun to see them again."

Friar Tuck's

Friar Tuck's, 1651 W. South Park Ave., has been an EAA staple since its early days in the 1980s — perhaps unsurprisingly, given its proximity to The Hangar Bar and Grill and the airport.

The long-standing restaurant also doubles as a pedestrian gate and Uber/Lyft drop-off point for AirVenture, and manager Dan Pierce said it's a busy time of year.

It's small patio overlooks the airport grounds, making it a popular spot for the air shows as well as the nighttime fireworks, he said.

While they are not serving food on the patio this year due to a lack of staff, Pierce said folks are still welcome to sit outside, and many in previous years have brought their own chairs.

TJ's Highland Steakhouse

If you're looking for an upscale, fine-dining air show experience, TJ's Highland Steakhouse, 11 W. Ripple Ave., is the place to go.

Though the restaurant is only on its third summer of EAA after opening in March 2019 in the Oshkosh Country Club, its general manager, Michael England, said the last week of July is still its busiest time of year.

England said the patio of the restaurant, which is located on the city's south side, has a clear view of the airplanes during the air show.

"Planes are flying over," he said. "It's loud."

Dining at TJ's Highland Steakhouse is available by reservation-only during AirVenture. Visit tjshighlandsteakhouse.com or call 920-231-1076 to reserve a table.

Ardy and Ed's Drive In

Ardy and Ed's Drive In, 2413 S. Main St., is the perfect spot to step back in time and watch some classic airplanes fly overhead, complete with a burger and root beer float.

The classic drive-in has been a popular summer hangout for 74 years, and England, who is also director of culinary for a number of local restaurants including Ardy & Ed's, said the place is hopping during EAA's air shows.

Folks post up on the grass and sit on top of their cars to watch.

"Basically, you just look up — it's really close to the air field," he said.

The restaurant closes at 9 p.m. and won't serve any later, but England said, "if they're there, they're there."

Chester V's

If you sit outside — either in the front or back — at Chester V's, 2505 Oregon St., manager Mary Voulgaris swears you can "almost reach out and touch the planes."

"It's a really good place to watch the show because when they come in to land, they literally fly right over the restaurant," she said. "They're so close you can almost see the color of their hair."

Dirk Binnema and Dave Vienola opened the gastropub on Oshkosh's south side in 2015, though Vienola is now the sole owner. Voulgaris said it quickly became an AirVenture staple. Groups of pilots and other aviation enthusiasts will rent out the space for private events while in town.

The restaurant does not take reservations during AirVenture, but Voulgaris said they do adjust their hours to be open every day of the week (it's usually closed Sundays and Mondays) starting July 19 through July 30.

Pizza At Hwy 44

One can also find pizza with a side of planes at Pizza At Hwy 44, 2350 State 44, just off Interstate 41.

Restaurant owner Stacia Hoeft said its outdoor seating area "definitely has a straight shot view of the air show, night show, everything."

With specialty pizzas such as "The Cheesehead," "Hillbilly BBQ" or "Wisconsin Bratza" as well as build-your-own pizza and salad options, the restaurant offers plenty of options for those looking for a simple, easy dinner.

Pizza At Hwy 44 is also open 24 hours starting Sunday through July 31.

