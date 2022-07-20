Big senior class ready to lead Memphis High School football team into 2022 season

There's no denying that the Memphis Cyclones have some work to do on the field.

They're coming off a season in which they went just 1-9 overall and haven't had a winning season in some time. Part of that is due to the inevitable issue of roster size that befalls nearly every school at the Class 1A and 2A level.

Except this year, that shouldn't be a problem as the Cyclones lost five letterman and return 10 from the 2021 team.

However, heading into the fall they project to have roughly 24 players on the roster and may even have enough to field a JV team. Head coach David Jurado says a chunk of that can be credited to senior who hadn't previously played showing up to compete and a sizeable incoming freshman class.

Those seniors in particular should be counted on to lead Memphis this coming year.

“We’re excited," Jurado said. "We had a tremendous offseason. ... We’ve had a lot of good participation. Our senior class is big which is the first time that’s happened in a long time. They’re coming out in good numbers. We’re excited about where we’re at, but once August first roles around we’ll see who shows up and go from there.”

One such senior that Jurado singles out is Gabriel Zuniga, who is competing with Leo Flores for the starting quarterback job. Zuniga, who also plays defensive back, has played all over the field in his time with the Cyclones. He threw for 166 yards as a quarterback last year while catching four passes for 31 yards and intercepting two passes on defense.

Jurado expects Zuniga to see a lot of playing time regardless of what position he's at.

“He’s a great athlete and he’s smart," Jurado said. "We leaned on him a couple of years when he was still young. He’s a great athlete and a good kid who works hard."

Don't count out Flores, though, whom Jurado also singled out for praise.

"He’s a great athlete who stepped up to help our basketball team out, got recognized in baseball and has a good arm on him," Jurado said. "He stepped in and did a tremendous job for us in seven-on-seven as well so I’m excited. I think we’ll have a good little battle. It’s always good to have two in the rotation, so we’re excited about our quarterback depth right now.”

On defense, Charlie Sepeda is expected to lead the way at linebacker. The junior returns after compiling 81 tackles in 2021. In addition to what he brings on the field, Jurado says his style of play motivates others to bring the same level of intensity as him.

“Charlie just loves the game," Jurado said. "He loves to compete, had a tremendous offseason and brings energy into the weight room every year. He’s had a great summer and just loves football. There’s some kids who just love the contact and love the physicality of it and he’s one of them. He’s embraced it since junior high so with him back there at middle linebacker reading the flow is great."

It won't just be the Speda show. Jurado named defensive linemen Brandon Pierson as another player who will lead the way. The senior had 33 tackles and three sacks last season.

"... (Pierson) will be a pretty big asset for us as well," Jurado said. "He’s got great hands and is a big, nimble kid. He’s just a good-looking kid who is having a great summer. We’re expecting a lot out of him too.”

Having some experience on both sides of the ball will be critical for Memphis. Having bigger numbers than normal will also help their quest to improve. That being said, the biggest challenge the Cyclones will face shall be no different than every other year: Playing in District 2-2A, Division II.

Wellington, Clarendon and Shamrock should be just as competitive as ever, Quanah joins the district this season as well and Wheeler is looking to improve as much as Memphis is. Jurado acknowledged that 2-2A play will once again be a gauntlet.

“Wellington is Wellington," he said. "They reload every year and have great tradition. Clarendon is rocking with some stud athletes who are just freaks. Shamrock has some great athletes as well. Quanah is the newcomer who we don’t know much about, but they have great tradition as does Wheeler. Our district is really tough so week in and week out you have to bring you’re A-game.”

Still, the goal at Memphis remains the same every year. Regardless of what the win-loss column reads at the end of the year, Jurado is just happy to have a positive impact in these kids' lives.

“The playoffs are always the goal," he said. "We’d love to make the playoffs and make a good run, but just watching these kids improve from seventh and eighth grade has been great. Each year brings new and different challenges. Just watching them grow into young men has been wonderful. I love to hear their success stories. Any success that these guys have, we harp on it. We’re bringing a lot more positive than negative into their lives and I really think they’ve got a shot at doing something special this year so I’m excited.”

MEMPHIS CYCLONES

Head coach: David Jurado

2021 record: 1-9 overall, 0-4 in district

Base defense: 5-2-4

Last playoff appearance: 2018

Returning Lettermen: 10

Top returners: Gabriel Zuniga, Austin Valle, Brandon Pierson, Charlie Sepeda

SCHEDULE

Aug. 26: vs. Dimmitt, 7 p.m.

Sep. 2: vs. Electra, 7 p.m.

Sep. 9: at Ralls, 7 p.m.

Sep. 16: at Booker, 7 p.m.

Sep. 23: vs. Boys Ranch, 7 p.m.

Sep. 30: OPEN

Oct. 7: vs. Quanah, 7 p.m.*

Oct. 14: at Wellington, 7 p.m.*

Oct. 21: vs. Clarendon, 7 p.m.*

Oct. 28: at Wheeler, 7 p.m.*

Nov. 4: vs. Shamrock, 7 p.m.*

* - Denotes district game