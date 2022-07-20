ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas football at 2022 SEC Media Days: Live updates as coach Sam Pittman takes stage

By Christina Long, Fort Smith Times Record
 4 days ago

Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman will take the stage at SEC Media Days in Atlanta on Wednesday to discuss the Razorbacks' 2022 season. Pittman will be at the microphone at 8:05 a.m. CT, with his press conference broadcast on SEC Network.

Safety Jalen Catalon, linebacker Bumper Pool and quarterback KJ Jefferson will also field questions later Wednesday morning.

Pittman is entering his third season leading Arkansas and is coming off his best year yet. The 2021 Razorbacks went 9-4 with an Outback Bowl victory, the program's best win total since 2011 and the Bobby Petrino era.

Catalon, Pool and Jefferson are among a group of experienced players returning to Arkansas this season. The redshirt junior suffered a shoulder injury in the middle of last season and missed six games.

Getting Pool back for a fifth year was a big win for Pittman. Pool was Arkansas' leading tackler last season, and with two other key linebackers leaving, the Razorbacks needed to maintain his experience.

Jefferson led the team in rushing yards last season and had the fourth-best QBR in the SEC. The redshirt junior is expected to have a big year, and Pittman said in spring practice that Jefferson was making vast improvement in his reads.

Christina Long covers the Arkansas Razorbacks.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record

