Climate change is a big issue for voters, including some Republicans, heading into the midterm elections, polling shows

A majority of Wisconsinites think climate change is a serious problem and support solutions such as taxing industries for pollution and increasing renewable energy sources to combat it.

But while the issue is gaining some bipartisan support among Wisconsin residents, bipartisanship is harder to see in the political dialogue emerging from the two major races in the state — for U.S. Senate and governor.

A survey by the La Follette School of Public Affairs, conducted late last year, found that 59% of state residents ranked climate change as "quite a problem" or "an extremely big problem” in the nation.

While Democratic respondents were more likely to see climate change as a serious problem, some Republicans were concerned with climate change as well, said Susan Webb Yackee, a professor of public affairs and director of the La Follette School .

“Traditionally, this issue has been viewed through the partisan lens, but the poll suggests there’s a fair number of Republicans that think climate change is a really big problem,” Yackee said.

But while a significant number of Republican respondents said climate change was an important issue and that they would support solutions to combat it, the issue isn’t being addressed very much by Republican candidates in the two marquee races.

A majority of Wisconsinites see climate change as a pressing issue

Wisconsinites not only view climate change as an important issue, but a majority think more needs to be done to combat it, with 63% of La Follette Poll respondents saying state government needs to do more. Among Democrats, 92% say that.

While the number of Republicans who think that is far smaller — 27% think Wisconsin needs to do more to address the issue — the La Follette Poll results show that at least some in the party are seeing climate change as a problem.

According to the poll, 49% of Republican respondents said climate change was "quite a problem" or an "extremely big problem" in the nation, while 35% of Republicans said it was an issue in Wisconsin.

Again, that number is much higher among Democrats; 97% of them said it was "quite a problem" or an "extremely big problem" in the country and 91% said it was an issue in Wisconsin.

When the La Follette Poll asked Wisconsinites about climate change solutions, it found broad bipartisan support.

La Follette School professor Gregory Nemet, whose research focuses on technological change in energy and its interactions with public policy, said respondents across the political spectrum are more likely to support action against climate change when asked about specific policy solutions.

“More people support than oppose almost every policy that we asked about,” Nemet said.

The poll asked residents if they supported solutions to climate change , including taxing industries to remove pollution, increasing renewable energy, canceling fossil fuel projects, and helping to pay for new technologies that directly remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Seventy percent of Wisconsinites support doubling the amount of electricity coming from renewables, and 76% support taxing industries to remove industrial pollution.

In general, Democratic respondents were more supportive of these actions, but 57% of Republican respondents said they supported taxing industries.

The poll suggests that voters will be more responsive to candidates who favor such ideas, Nemet said.

“It’s not just that we’re seeing climate change as a big concern, but we’re seeing broad bipartisan support for actions that address climate change."

Democratic candidates are talking about climate change; Republicans largely are not

In line with poll results, Wisconsin's Democratic candidates for governor and U.S. Senate list environmental concerns as top issues for their campaigns, while most Republican candidates aren't saying much about it.

In line with the Democratic base, the party's candidates for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Republican Ron Johnson all favor environmental policies to combat climate change.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, for example, has named the climate crisis as one of his campaign's main issues. Nelson said he supports shutting down fossil fuel projects such as the Line 3 and Line 5 pipelines that transport crude oil and natural gas liquids in northern Wisconsin.

Fifty-two percent of Democrats but only 5% of Republicans strongly supported canceling such projects in the La Follette Poll.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers to the Task Force on Climate Change that recommended avoiding new fossil fuel projects, entered the Senate race highlighting his experience on climate.

On the Republican side, leading candidates for governor don’t seem to see climate change as a major issue or express support for solutions.

In a recent opinion piece for the Cap Times in Madison, for example, former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch charged that Evers overregulated the energy industry and vowed to cut the Office of Environmental Justice if elected.

La Follette School associate professor Manuel Teodoro , whose research focuses on politics and public policy, said the candidates' positions on the issue may not sway Wisconsin voters.

"Voters may have strong opinions on the environment, but when it comes to the election, voters will likely base their votes on other issues like inflation or the economy," Teodoro said.

