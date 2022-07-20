ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

TAAF Games of Texas are back! Here's what to know for 2022

By Len Hayward, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 4 days ago

The Texas Amateur Athletic Federation's Games of Texas is one of the best attended participant sporting events in the state, and beginning Thursday through Sunday, Corpus Christi will play host to the annual event.

The City by the Bay hosted the event in 2021, and again this year there will be 11 sports contested at multiple venues across the city. The largest attended will be the track meet, which features four days of competition at Cabaniss Sports Complex, and is only rivaled by the annual University Interscholastic League state track meet in size and scope.

But other sports such as swimming, tennis, golf and boxing will be contested. Here is what to know about the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OBypM_0gm3j2Fh00

Event Schedule

Baseball: Greenwood Softball Complex, July 30-31

Boxing: Ray High School, Saturday and Sunday, July 23-24

Disc Golf: West Guth Park, Saturday and Sunday, July 23-24

Golf: Lozano Golf Center, Thursday and Friday, July 21-22

Indoor Soccer: Ben Garza Recreation Center, Saturday and Sunday, July 23-24

Pickleball : Al Kruse Tennis Center, Friday through Sunday, July 22-24

Softball: Greenwood Sports Complex, Saturday and Sunday, July 23-24

Swimming: CCISD Natatorium, Thursday through Sunday, July 21-24

Tennis: H-E-B Tennis Center, Saturday and Sunday, July 23-24

Track and Field: Cabaniss Sports Complex, Thursday through Sunday, July 21-24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jTbTx_0gm3j2Fh00

Is there a cost?

Here is a breakdown of what specific events will cost throughout the weekend.

Boxing: $10 per day; $25 for weekend pass

Disc Golf: Free

Flag Football: Free

Golf: Spectator cart, $12.50 (9 holes); $25 (18 holes)

Indoor Soccer: Free

Pickleball: Free

Softball: $8 per day. Tickets purchased at the gate.

Tennis: Free

Track & Field: $8 per day; $27 for 4-day weekend pass

Who will be participating?

Athletes of all ages from across Texas will compete this weekend in the Games of Texas. City officials estimate the event will bring in more than 10,000 athletes and bring in more than $1.8 million in direct hotel sales.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: TAAF Games of Texas are back! Here's what to know for 2022

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Narcity

These Counties Have The Highest COVID-19 Infection Rates In Texas This July

As vaccination rates lag this summer, new surges of COVID-19 came as the Omicron variant is making people sick across the U.S. As of today, the United States reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 90.2 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 67.1% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 48.1% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.
TEXAS STATE
KRIS 6 News

Children show entrepreneurial spirit at Beeville Market Day

BEEVILLE, Texas — Every fourth Saturday of the month, you can find local vendors popping up in downtown Beeville. But this Saturday, there were some new additions trying their hand out in the world of small business. For the first time in Beeville, the children are the entrepreneurs. “Basically,...
BEEVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Greenwood, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Corpus Christi, TX
Sports
mySanAntonio.com

Texas man found dead at Big Bend National Park

A Texas man was found dead on a trail at Big Bend National Park, according to a news release from the National Park Service on Friday, July 22. The hiker was a 75-year-old man from Houston. On Thursday, July 21, Big Bend National Park's Communications Center received notice of a...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Swimming#Taaf Games#Cabaniss Sports Complex
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tree-Killing Beetle Spreads to 2 More Texas Counties

An invasive ash tree pest that has killed millions of trees across 35 U.S. states has now been confirmed in two new Texas counties - Morris and Rusk, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported Wednesday. With the addition of Morris and Rusk counties, the emerald ash borer beetle (EAB) has...
TEXAS STATE
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Is It Illegal to Eat While Driving in Texas?

There is nothing better than a Laredo Taco Company menu item, especially in the morning. After taking a few minutes out of the morning commute to stop by your favorite Stripes store, you might end up running behind and have to eat your burrito, or whatever, while driving.. Whenever I...
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

California governor targets Greg Abbott in full-page ads in 3 Texas newspapers

AUSTIN, Texas - California Gov. Gavin Newsom is targeting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott by placing full-page advertisements in three Texas newspapers. The ads, which ran Friday in the Austin-American Statesman, the Houston Chronicle and the El Paso Times, feature a modified quote from Abbott about Senate Bill 8, which bans abortion in Texas after six weeks.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
fox7austin.com

Heat advisory for half of Central Texas, rain and relief on the way?

AUSTIN, Texas - A Heat Advisory has been issued for half of Central Texas from noon to 8 p.m. today. The advisory means either the air temperature reaches 103º or the heat index gets to 108º. We will have both today to deal with so limit time outdoors during the hottest time of the day, drink plenty of water, and take lots of breaks.
AUSTIN, TX
KIII 3News

New dessert bar sees huge turnout on opening day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You might have thought all of the people were lined up for the opening of a new Chick-Fil-A or Starbucks, but that wasn't the case this Thursday. "We don’t have a lot of shops like this in Corpus Christi so it’s really cool and the Korean corn dogs too. We don’t have shops here that sell this kind of food," said Corpus Christi resident Sarah Lichtenberger, who was waiting in line.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Environmental warning flag flies at Whitecap Beach due to bacteria levels in water

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The beach flag warning system is a great way for the city to let beachgoers know about hazards in the water. We are used to seeing green, yellow and red flags being flown due to the intensity of rip currents, but today at Whitecap Beach, an orange flag will be flown to let swimmers know of higher-than-normal levels of bacteria in the water, according to the City of Corpus Christi.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times provides Corpus Christi news, sports, business news and entertainment, covering Corpus Christi, TX and the Texas Coastal Bend.

 http://caller.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy