Corpus Christi, TX

Longtime CCISD AD Brenda Marshall honored by national organization

By Quinton Martinez, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 4 days ago
Longtime Corpus Christi ISD Athletic Director Brenda Marshall has been named a 2022 recipient of the Bruce D. Whitehead Distinguished Service Award by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.

Marshall has been with CCISD since 1986 and has served as AD since 2004.

The 1973 Ray graduate will be the ninth recipient of the honor from Texas.

The NIAAA presents the award annually to members in recognition of their length of service, special accomplishments and contributions to interscholastic athletics at the local, state and national level.

Marshall played softball at UT-Arlington and was the first female named to the school's distinguished alumni hall of fame. She was also inducted into the Coastal Bend Coaches Association Hall of Honor in 2019.

The organization will honor Marshall in December and she will be recognized at CCISD's next board meeting, scheduled for July 25.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times provides Corpus Christi news, sports, business news and entertainment, covering Corpus Christi, TX and the Texas Coastal Bend.

