ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Florida Times-Union

State and Destin nursing home could negotiate settlement in suspension case

By Jim Saunders
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33L3MF_0gm3ivJG00

TALLAHASSEE — Health-care regulators and operators of a Northwest Florida nursing home are negotiating a potential settlement in a dispute stemming the state’s attempt to suspend the facility’s license.

Attorneys for the state Agency for Health Care Administration and Destin Healthcare on Monday asked the 1st District Court of Appeal to put on hold a hearing scheduled next week in the case. The court agreed, issuing an order to abate the case for 60 days.

“Destin Healthcare and AHCA (the agency) are actively engaged in settlement negotiations which, if successful, should obviate the need for further appellate proceedings before this court,” the joint motion said.

Previous reporting:Medicare and Medicaid drop coverage at nursing home in Destin amid staffing troubles

Emergency suspension:Destin nursing home gets stay on emergency license suspension, still can't admit new residents

Operators of the Okaloosa County nursing home went to the appeals court in April after the agency issued an emergency order to suspend the facility’s license. The agency contended, at least in part, that the nursing home had not complied with state laws about staffing levels.

Destin Healthcare asked the Tallahassee-based appeals court for a stay of the license suspension, a request that was granted April 30. The agency subsequently asked the appeals court to dissolve the stay — with the court slated to hear arguments on that request July 26.

The joint motion filed Monday did not provide details about the negotiations but asked to put the case on hold for 60 days “to allow the parties to finalize their settlement.”

In an April court document, the agency said officials had visited the facility and discovered that it had been operating below legally required staffing levels without placing a moratorium on admissions. The agency also alleged that corporate management had “demonstrated preference for putting corporate financial health over resident care.”

“During this extended period of understaffing, the facility’s administration repeatedly informed corporate management of the inadequate staffing levels and of the law requiring the self-imposition of a moratorium on resident admissions, but corporate management chose to violate the legislative moratorium mandate and compelled the facility to accept new resident admissions,” agency attorney Tracy Cooper George wrote in the April 29 document, which argued against a stay of the emergency order.

But in an April 26 petition challenging the order, the nursing home rejected arguments that resident care had suffered and pointed to widespread health-care staffing problems during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, health care staff shortages are a frequent challenge to providing the highest level of care any health care provider would like to provide,” John Bradley, an attorney for the nursing home, wrote in the petition. “This reality is well documented as an ongoing crisis in the health care field. Destin is not responsible for the lack of health care workers in the state and the interviews included in the emergency order demonstrate attempts by the administrator and other executives to increase staffing levels by offering signing bonuses and pay increases.”

Documents filed in May and June indicated that most residents moved out of the facility after the agency took action.

Comments / 0

Related
okcheartandsoul.com

Walton County Commission facing a credit card controversy

It sure seems like Walton County has had a lot of issues with its credit cards this year. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been forwarded an audit report chronicling indiscriminate and possibly illegal spending of thousands of taxpayer dollars by all five members of the Walton County Commission. The controversial audit was conducted by an internal auditor working in the office of Walton County Clerk of Court Alex Alford and was completed in April before being made public on June 30.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Homes#Medicaid#Medicare#Politics Courts#Politics State#Destin Healthcare
WMBB

Sliding rent rate scale for new Bay Co. affordable housing

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County housing officials answered some questions and concerns residents have about the new public housing developments. Tuesday, Bay County Commissioners and the Panama City Housing Authority announced 308 new units coming to the area. The units will help low-income families struggling to find affordable housing since Hurricane Michael. “Why […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Help Stuff the Bus for Okaloosa and Walton County

Stuff the Bus helps local students get the tools they need for the upcoming school year! In 2021, we collected nearly $15,000 worth of supplies, impacting over 10,000 students in 53 schools across Okaloosa & Walton counties. Without our community's generosity, students would lack the supplies they need to be successful during the school year.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
wtxl.com

Jamaican national sentenced in sweepstakes fraud targeting elderly

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WTXL) — A man from the country of Jamaica was sentenced to serve time in a United States federal prison. According to an announcement by United States Attorney Jason R. Coody for the Northern District of Florida Friday, Romario Mark Anthony Murray, age 27, of Montego Bay, Saint James Parish in Jamaica was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison.
PENSACOLA, FL
mypanhandle.com

Bay County Bobcat rescued on Highway 231

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bear Creek Feline Center has a new friend, “The Wildman”. The feline center is helping the animal recover from an unfortunate encounter in the wild. The bobcat is now a permanent resident at the cattery. Bear Creek Feline Center is now...
BAY COUNTY, FL
Farm and Dairy

A visit to Santa Rosa Beach with our littlest fan

Six-month-old Patrick recently visited the panhandle of Florida for a beach vacation in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. Pictured, along with a recent issue of Farm and Dairy, are grandpa Bill Bryan, who has a farm in Navarre, Ohio; mom Hillary Laughlin; and Patrick.
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
Inside the Magic

Florida Flight Hits “Unexpected Turbulence” Sending 8 to Hospital

A flight out of Florida was diverted after it hit unexpected and severe turbulence. At least eight people suffered injuries and were sent to the hospital. According to ClickOrlando, an American Airlines plane headed to Nashville, Tennessee was diverted Wednesday to an Alabama airport after hitting severe turbulence when flying over the Pensacola area of the Florida Panhandle. 56 people onboard were from Tampa, Florida.
PENSACOLA, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

Precautionary Boil Water Notice issued for Navarre Beach

Navarre Beach Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice for Navarre Beach for Wed., July 20, due to a water main break. The notice will be rescinded, following the satisfactory completion of a bacteriological survey, which shows the water is safe to drink. For further information or questions, contact...
NAVARRE, FL
WKRG News 5

Missing & endangered man located: Escambia Co.

UPDATE: An updated Facebook post says Countryman was located. ORIGINAL STORY: ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla.. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered man, who was last seen early Saturday morning in Pensacola, according to a Facebook post. William Daniel Countryman, 39, was last seen at around 5:57 a.m. Saturday, […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Investigator addresses rise in thefts at Destin Ulta store

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has seen an increase in retail thefts in the area, including the Destin Ulta Beauty store on Emerald Coast Parkway. The store has been featured three times in 2022 for shoplifting crimes and arrests. All three cases were suspects out of state stealing perfumes and other valuable items.
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

Panama City mother arrested after infant allegedly eats THC edible

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police said they arrested a local mother whose two-year-old child reportedly ate a THC-laced edible from her purse. PCPD said officers responded to a call about a two-year-old child potentially overdosing at an apartment on Frankford Avenue on Thursday. Officers said 23-year-old...
PANAMA CITY, FL
niceville.com

Niceville Sharing & Caring seeking volunteers

NICEVILLE, Fla. — Sharing & Caring of Niceville volunteers to help it help families in our community that need a little lift to get back on their feet and stay stable. Currently, the emergency food bank is in need of volunteers to work on Wednesdays, said John Plante, publicity volunteer for Sharing & Caring of Niceville.
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested, spotted cleaning .22 rifle near Highway 98 in Destin

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after he was spotted cleaning his rifle on the side of the road. Kevin Wright, 57, was arrested Tuesday, July 19, after a driver spotted him cleaning his .22 caliber rifle near Highway 98 and Palms Boulevard in Destin.
emeraldcoastmagazine.com

Smoke on the Coast Winners Announced

Destin Commons has announced the Smoke on the Coast winners of the 11th Annual Smoke on the Coast BBQ competition. 14 local non-profit organizations competed, each partnered with panhandle-based BBQ groups and restaurants. Attendees spent a full evening enjoying BBQ tastings and eventually cast their vote for what team they thought cooked up the “Best BBQ.”
DESTIN, FL
getthecoast.com

Sailboat stolen out of Destin has turned up abandoned near Pensacola Beach

A sailboat that was reported stolen out of Destin on July 18, 2022 has turned up abandoned, being battered by waves near Pensacola Beach. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the sailboat, named Vanishing Point, disappeared from its mooring spot in the Destin Harbor and was found yesterday at Gulf Islands National Seashore in Escambia County.
DESTIN, FL
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy