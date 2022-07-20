ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark, MO

From Vanilla Ice to monster trucks, what you need to know about the 86th Ozark Empire Fair

By Greta Cross, Springfield News-Leader
 4 days ago
Celebrate 86 years of the Ozark Empire Fair this month with carnival rides, funnel cake and live music. This year, the fair runs Thursday, July 28 through Saturday, Aug. 6.

The Ozark Empire Fair is held at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds and Event Center, located at 3001 N. Grant Ave. The fair is open 4 p.m. to close (at least 10 p.m.) opening day and 11 a.m. to close throughout the remainder of the week and a half.

This year's theme is World of Wonder. Aaron Owen, Ozark Empire Fairgrounds general manager, said this theme was chosen to represent the hardships the Ozarks community, and world at large, has overcome over the last two years.

"Things are closer to normal than they have been since 2019," Owen said. "People seem to be getting out more and we've got a great lineup for grandstand entertainment. We have a lot more vendors back out with their booths for shopping. The fair is the largest community celebration in the Ozarks, and we're just excited to put on a big one."

Carnival Midway

The Ozark Empire Fair's popular Carnival Midway offers a variety of rides for all members of the family. The Midway is open everyday from 1 p.m. to close, expect opening day it will open at 4 p.m. On-site wristbands for the Midway are $30 Monday-Thursday and $35 Friday-Sunday.

Life and arts

After taking a ride on the Ferris wheel, guests may enjoy Summer's Biggest Party, the life and arts exhibition at the fair for adults and children. Summer's Biggest Party is open throughout the entire duration of the fair, showcasing live demonstrations from local artists, arts contests, photo ops and more. These life and arts exhibitions will be on display in the east hall of the E*Plex, located at 1009 W. Smith St.

Live entertainment

For those interested in music, demolition derbies and tractor pulls, the KY3 Grandstand has you covered:

To purchase tickets for events at the KY3 Grandstand, visit the Ozark Empire Fair website at ozarkempirefair.com/p/fair/ky3grandstand. Children under the age of 2 are admitted for free.

Free events will also be available:

  • Bandaloni, a live musical
  • Scott's World of Magic Show
  • Prehistoric Dinosaur Adventures, featuring an exhibition, dino dig pit and challenge games
  • Hedrick's Exotic Petting Zoo
  • Knights of Valour, 45-minute showcase of medieval weapons, armor, birds of prey and sword fighting

Gold Buckle Extravaganza

Prior to the Ozark Empire Fair itself is the annual Gold Buckle Extravaganza, which stretches from Wednesday with check-in to Saturday, July 23. The event concludes Saturday evening with the Gold Buckle Extravaganza Gala.

The Gold Buckle Extravaganza is an opportunity for young folks to show and sell livestock, ranging from broilers to goat to swine, even to country cured ham. Shows, which are open to the public, will take place between the Noel Boyd Youth Livestock Facility and other fairground arena and barns.

For the full Gold Buckle Extravaganza schedule, visit the Ozark Empire Fair website at ozarkempirefair.com/p/fair/livestock/goldbuckleextravaganza.

Admission, ticketing deals

Fair admission tickets are available in advance and during the fair. Adult general admission tickets for those 12 and up are $7 in advance and $10 day of. Children general admission tickets for those between six and 11 are $3 in advance and $5 day of. Super Pass tickets are only available in advance for $30. Super Pass tickets include one admission and one Carnival Midway wristband.

Advance tickets can be purchased online at ozarkempirefair.com/p/buytickets. Advance tickets are also available at local Casey's and Price Cutter.

Throughout the week, the fair offers sale dates to save folks some money:

  • $3 Day on Monday, Aug. 1: Parking and admission is $3, Carnival Midway rides are $3 per ride, several food items will be $3.
  • Service Day on Tuesday, Aug. 2: Those with a valid police, sheriff, highway patrol, EMT, ambulance or fire department ID get free entry.
  • Military Day on Wednesday, Aug. 3: Those with a valid military ID get free entry.
  • College Day on Thursday, Aug. 4: Those with an active, valid college ID get free entry.

Greta Cross is the trending topics reporter for the Springfield News-Leader. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @gretacrossphoto. Story idea? Email her at gcross@gannett.com

