Charlotte, NC

Live updates: Dave Doeren, NC State football players at 2022 ACC Media Days

By David Thompson, The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE — NC State football coach Dave Doeren is making his apperance at the 2022 ACC Kickoff on the opening day of the two-day event.

Joining him Wednesday will be Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary and linebackers Isaiah Moore and Drake Thomas.

Doeren, who is set to begin his 10th season with NC State, and his players will speak to the media at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on the ACC Network. Leary, Moore and Thomas will also address reporters in various settings throughout the day.

Leary threw for 3,433 yards and 35 touchdowns during the regular season, completing 65.7% of his passes with only five interceptions. Moore returns this year from an injury that cost him most of his 2021 season while Thomas returns as the Wolfpack's leading tackler.

NC State football at the 2022 ACC Kickoff

David Thompson is an award-winning reporter for the USA Today Network covering NC State and Duke athletics. He can be reached at dthompson1@gannett.com, at 828-231-1747, or on Twitter at @daveth89.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Live updates: Dave Doeren, NC State football players at 2022 ACC Media Days

