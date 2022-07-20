ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The largest custom car show in the world returns to Salina

By Charles Rankin, Salina Journal
 4 days ago
More than 2,000 custom cars from the East and West Coasts, and plenty of places between, will cruise into Salina next week for the 2022 edition of the Leadsled Spectacular.

Kustom Kemps of America (KKOA), the largest and oldest custom car and truck association in the United States returns to Oakdale Park July 28 to 31 for the 42nd annual edition of the Leadsled Spectacular, the largest custom car show in the country.

While the show moved around some in its early years, Salina has been the permanent home to Leadsled since 2005.

Custom cars as a piece of art

Jerry Titus, the founder and president of KKOA, said the creation of custom cars is more than just a hobby but also an example of one-of-a-kind art.

"A custom guy is an artist," Titus said. "He doesn't want a car that looks like anybody else's up and down the block where he lives. He wants to customize it to his tastes."

Titus said this kind of art is what people see every year when they come to the show in Salina.

A love of custom cars beginning at a young age

Titus fell in love with this kind of art when he was a teenager, hanging around a body shop near his home in Wichita that did customization and body modifications.

"I'd walk down there...and sit on a 5-gallon can and watch all the action," Titus said. "It just ate into me, and I've had a custom car since I was 16."

As a teenager, Titus would cruise down the streets of Wichita on Friday and Saturday nights.

"You'd drag up and down the street," Titus said. "You'd (do it for) two reasons. One, you'd try to impress the high school cheerleaders.

He said the other reason people would cruise was to put their cars up against others.

"You could, at a stop light, look at the other guy and ask how fast his car is," Titus said.

What often followed was a drag race to the next stop light to see who came out on top.

These cruises weren't just a thing in Wichita, as people in Salina are familiar with the same kind of spontaneous events happening down Santa Fe Avenue.

Where and when will the Leadsled Spectacular take place?

While there won't be any drag races taking place on Santa Fe Avenue, the Leadsled Spectacular opens its weekend event at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28, by paying homage to this tradition and hosting a sundown cruise beginning.

Hundreds of cars will cruise down Santa Fe Avenue that night, with thousands of Salinans and visitors lining the sidewalks to see these pieces of art as they drive down the avenue.

People will be able to see registered entry cars for 1/8-mile drag races from 4 p.m. to dusk on Friday, July 29 at the Berkley Family Recreational Area in Salina.

Other events and activities throughout the weekend include beauty contests, a vintage bicycle showcase, live music, automotive swappers, custom rodding and food vendors.

Cindy Williams, of "American Graffiti" and "Laverne and Shirley" fame, was announced as the special guest of the Spectacular. She will be on site to meet and greet fans and sign autographs.

The Leadsled Spectacular showcase will open at 9 a.m. each day from July 28 to July 31 in Oakdale Park.

