Sheboygan County, WI

Restoring his family’s 100-year-old Aermotor Windmill nearly a decade-long ‘labor of love' for Sheboygan County man

By Alex Garner, Sheboygan Press
 4 days ago
RHINE CENTER - As David Kissinger shared details about the 40-foot windmill standing on the edge of his and his wife Susan’s property near Elkhart Lake, Susan pointed out the grapevine wrapped around one of the tower legs.

She said the windmill would have had a grapevine plant when it first stood on David’s grandfather’s farm.

David recently finished restoring a 100-year-old Aermotor Windmill, a project he has been working on during his free time since 2013.

The windmill was first on an open pasture between the land David’s grandparents’ farm used to be on, which sits behind David's house, and another farm down the road. It originally had a functioning water pump that was used to provide water for cows.

Susan said David’s grandfather used to walk to the windmill to get drinking water for himself, too, because it tasted the best.

“There was no flavor or nothing in that water,” David said. “And the farm where it comes from, their water had a lot of sulfur in it, too. They'd go out there every once and awhile and get water, and I remember as a kid there was a cup by the pump, and we used to drink water from there.”

Although the windmill doesn’t pump water today, David’s considering installing an electric pump to make it look like it’s pumping water.

David’s dad took over the farm from his grandparents, and then David’s cousin eventually bought the land.

“Then, after a while, he decided to sell part of the land, which was where the windmill was standing on, and ... he asked if I would be interested in it and because it was my grandparents’. I decided to do it,” David said.

Keeping the windmill in the family was important to him.

He turned to YouTube to research how to begin the restoration process.

“It was definitely a labor of love to go through all that research and find the parts,” Susan said. "That was another thing — being able to find the parts he needed to put it all back together again because some he couldn't. He really had to know what he was doing.”

David estimates that the tower of the windmill, which was originally 50 feet, was built around 1916. Although rusty, the tower is still sturdy, so he was able to keep it as part of the restored version.

Before David’s cousin sold the land, the top part of the windmill fell off. Many of the sails were bent, so David had new ones made in 2017 when he worked at Vollrath.

“There was an engineer there, so I brought one of the blades that were salvageable so that he (could) take the measurements, and then he made a drawing up and he put it into a water jet and recut the pieces,” David said. After that, the metal sails were rolled.

David also hand-stenciled and painted “The Aermotor Chicago” on the tail, which would have been on the original windmill, too.

After putting the sails together, the fan was attached to the tower horizontally as it lay on its side.

“I think when the windmill was being pulled up with a fan and everything on, David's nephew came over and he said, 'Well, I'll bring a tractor over,' but David didn't want one of his new tractors. He said, 'It’s a vintage windmill, so a vintage tractor had to pull it up,’” Susan said.

A few weeks after getting the windmill to stand upright, David’s nephew came back and climbed up its small ladder, nearly 40 feet, to the wooden platform at the top of the windmill to take off the chain they used to pull it up.

“I got to thank him a lot for helping me out with that because I wasn’t going to crawl up there on that ladder,” David said. “They did years ago, they crawled up those ladders and they serviced them. They went up there to change the oil or whatever they did.”

David has deep ties to the Rhine Center area. Both David and Susan grew up in the area and moved back to Rhine Center after being married for 11 years. David’s grandmother was also born on a small farm down the road from where they live.

If David sits in his great-grandma's rocking chair in his house and looks out the window, he can see the windmill.

At the end of the month, the Kissinger family is having a reunion, where the windmill restoration will be centerpiece of discussion.

