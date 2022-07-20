Two challengers facing incumbent Devin LeMahieu in a Republican primary to determine the winner of Wisconsin Senate District 9

SHEBOYGAN - Incumbent state Sen. Devin LeMahieu faces two Republican challengers, Jeanette Deschene and Ruth Villareal, in a primary election Aug. 9.

The winner of the primary will run unchallenged in the general election, since only Republican candidates ran for the seat.

Wisconsin’s Senate District 9 covers most of Sheboygan County, the southern half of Manitowoc County and a portion of Calumet County.

LeMahieu was first elected to the Senate in 2014 and became majority leader in late 2020.

Both challengers said their decision to run for state Senate was in part influenced by the pandemic.

Deschene and Villareal both lost their jobs in health care during the pandemic because of COVID-19 testing and vaccine mandates, as Deschene told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Villareal posted on Facebook in June.

The Sheboygan Press asked candidates about why they’re running for office and their views on hot-button issues.

Other key races in the region with Republican primary elections include the race for State Assembly District 59, governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer, U.S. Congressional District 6 and U.S. Senate.

Key races in the region with Democratic primary elections include the race for lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state treasurer and U.S. Senate.

Wisconsin has open primary elections, meaning people choose to vote in one party’s primary regardless of their political affiliation.

Meet the candidates in Wisconsin’s Senate District 9

Name: Devin LeMahieu

Street address: South Eighth Street, Oostburg

Age: 49

Occupation: State senator and owner, publisher and printer of the Lakeshore Weekly community newspaper

Highest education level: Bachelor's degree from Dordt University

Relevant experience: As a small business owner and former Sheboygan County Board member, I have a deep understanding and connection to the people and values of our area. I’ve brought those values and experiences to the State Capitol and translated them into state law and good-government reforms to make life better, not only for our district, but for everyone in the state of Wisconsin. I’m committed to building on my proven track record of responsible budgets, tax cuts and conservative problem-solving I’ve shown over the past eight years as your state senator.

Campaign website: Devin LeMahieu for Senate on Facebook and www.DevinForSenate.com

Name: Jeanette Deschene

Street address: South 15th Street, Manitowoc

Age: 37

Occupation: Client relations, medical billing

Highest education level: Technical college diploma in medical coding

Relevant experience: I worked in health care for 10 years guiding all demographics through the red tape. I have been an advocate for COVID long haulers and medical freedom. I initiated a recall of school board members in Manitowoc and opted to homeschool my children because I was concerned about the political polarization in schools. I participated in efforts to audit the 2020 election. I’ve been behind the scenes quietly preparing for this moment. I’ve organized a team and will be launching a platform called Phantom Politics in the near future.

Campaign website: Jeanette for WI State Senate District 9 on Facebook and jeanetteforwi2022.com

Editor's note: Ruth Villareal declined to provide a photo to the Sheboygan Press and declined to respond to questions. Information included here is from her campaign website.

Name: Ruth Villareal

Street address: Mehrtens Avenue, Sheboygan

Age: 41

Occupation: Plastic manufacturing

Highest education level: Associate's degree in nursing from Milwaukee Area Technical College

Relevant experience: Villareal was active in student government in college, serving as president, vice president, secretary and treasurer of the student senate. She was involved with the American Association of Community Colleges and is an active member of Church Outside the Box.

Campaign website: Ruth Villareal for Wisconsin State Senate-9th District on Facebook and zainiebrainy.wixsite.com/faithfamilyfreedom

Why are you running for Senate?

LeMahieu: From our Responsible Budgets, $3 billion tax cut and fundamental reforms, I’ve worked incredibly hard to deliver huge wins for our district. Wisconsin is the best state in the nation but there’s more work to do. I’m running to make sure we effectively address the challenges we face going forward.

Deschene: While I was advocating for medical freedom, school board concerns, election integrity issues and watching our society become more tribal, I realized how unwittingly complicit we’ve become. I want to be a voice for the voiceless, regardless of political party. We need a new perspective in the Senate.

Villareal: Declined to comment.

Why are you the best candidate in this race?

LeMahieu: Democrat policies have led to rising crime, school shutdowns leaving kids falling behind, rampant inflation, workforce shortages, election law violations and abuse of emergency powers. During the disastrous Biden/Evers era, I’ve fought back and have a proven track record of protecting Wisconsin families and businesses from bearing the brunt of their policies.

Deschene: Our legislature needs to be able to work together. Life is not a dichotomy. I am a Republican, that doesn’t mean the right is always right. My team is one of the few capable of being objective and working across party lines to restore our state government.

Villareal: Declined to comment.

What is the most pressing issue facing Wisconsin, and how would you address it?

LeMahieu: The biggest issue is inflation and rising costs. Democrat policies of extended shutdowns, war on fossil fuels, and runaway government spending have hurt families and small businesses. In Wisconsin, Republicans cut taxes and regulations and saved taxpayers $22 billion over the last decade. That’s $22 billion kept out of government and kept in family budgets — this helps our economy grow and people to thrive. We’ve prepared our state to weather this storm and we’ll emerge stronger than we were before. I’ll continue the work to lower cost on families by keeping government limited and economic freedom maximized.

Deschene: I’m not going to be satisfied with (my response) because I don’t like soundbite politics. Wisconsin is facing the same problems as much of the globe is right now. There is a level of impending doom; it’s not an illusion. There are deep complex issues that can’t be resolved when conversations can’t be had. We need to change our language. My team and I have adopted a new model to deal with this problem. We are objective, confident and I invite anyone to join our platform for further discussion.

Villareal: Declined to comment.

How to vote

To vote, people must be registered and present a photo ID. People can register to vote online at myvote.wi.gov, in person at their municipal clerk's office or at the polling place the day of the election.

In-person voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 9.

People must vote at the polling location of the ward in which they live. As a result of redistricting, some wards have changed. People can find their voting location at myvote.wi.gov or by calling their municipal clerk's office.

