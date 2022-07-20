ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan raises annual fee for hotels and short-term rentals like Airbnb in a move to collect up to $500K in unpaid room taxes

By Maya Hilty, Sheboygan Press
SHEBOYGAN - An estimated 230 short-term rental properties like Airbnbs are not paying room taxes owed to Sheboygan, city director of planning and development Chad Pelishek said.

Sheboygan aims to change that with the help of a new software called Host Compliance.

The city council previously approved the purchase of the software. On Monday, the council approved an increase in the room tax permit fee from $20 to $100 per year to approximately cover the cost of the software.

When implemented in coming weeks, Host Compliance will track short-term rentals in the city and collect quarterly room tax payments from them.

The city anticipates collecting between $300,000 to $500,000 more room taxes per year with the help of the software.

For the past few years, the city has collected an average of about $1.3 to $1.6 million in room taxes.

Under an updated ordinance adopted by the City of Sheboygan, Town of Sheboygan and Town of Wilson in 2017, hotels and short-term rentals must obtain an annual operating permit and pay an 8% tax that is added to guests’ room bills.

Each municipality retains 30% of the taxes collected, and the remaining 70% goes to the Sheboygan Area Room Tax Commission for tourism promotion through Visit Sheboygan.

Pelishek, who is president of the commission, said the $20 annual permit fee made sense when it was established in 2017 because there was really no basis to compare the fee to at the time.

The increase to a $100 annual fee will bring in around $25,000 per year, which nearly covers the annual cost of the Host Compliance software, he said.

Collecting unpaid room taxes has been a ‘burden’ for the Town of Wilson

The Town of Wilson is not raising the annual room tax permit fee, but plans to see if the Host Compliance software can help the town as well, town chairman John Ehmann said.

“It comes down to the dollars and cents of it,” he said.

Unpaid room taxes have been a long-term problem for the town.

One hotel, the Sleep Inn, owes more than $100,000 in unpaid room tax to the town, according to a Sheboygan County Circuit Court judgment.

The town sued the inn in 2018, but the operators of the property are leasing space from an investor group that owns the building and has little assets for the town to go after, Ehmann said.

About $75,000 to $100,000 in room taxes per year go uncollected in the town, Ehmann estimated.

“It’s been quite a burden on the town to try and collect,” he said. “We consider that a lot of it will be uncollectable when we budget, so it doesn’t hit our budget that much.”

As of now, the town does not charge room tax to residents who rent out their homes short-term, but the town is looking at implementing a short-term rental ordinance, he said.

Reach Maya Hilty at 920-400-7485 or MHilty@sheboygan.gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @maya_hilty.

