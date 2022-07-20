ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nancy Ann Harris died after an abortion in Wisconsin in 1876. Her story resonates today.

By Tamara Dean
 4 days ago
It might seem as if Wisconsin has always been divided over abortion. But around the time the state was admitted to the union, virtually everyone was in agreement about whether, when, and why terminating a pregnancy was acceptable.

I learned this while researching a 19th-century cemetery on the rural Viola property where I lived until recently. One woman buried in that cemetery, Nancy Ann Harris, died in 1876 at age 35 — of an abortion, a genealogist at the Vernon County Historical Society told me. “Apparently, she had a lot of them,” the woman added.

“Why would they put something so personal in the public record?” I asked the historical society’s assistant curator. She said, “It was a different time.”

I wanted to know what she meant. And I wanted to learn more about Nancy.

In 1876, the county clerk had noted Nancy’s official cause of death — puerperal peritonitis — in the space provided. Then he added a long footnote that began, “Disease caused by abortion at 3 months this was perhaps her 10th…”

Surely, such a high number of abortions was extreme, I thought. Was the doctor who attended her death trying to make an example out of her? Of all the 1800s death records at the Register of Deeds’ office, none were as long or detailed as Nancy’s. I found only one other record that mentioned abortion. But on every page of those volumes, women aged 19 to 47 were listed as dying from complications of childbirth. There were more dead, fertile women than old men.

In Nancy’s time, abortion was a common means of birth control for women of every race, religion, and social class. Abortions were acceptable both morally and legally, as long as they occurred before quickening, the time when a pregnant woman can feel the fetus move (usually around the fourth month). They were often a safer alternative to childbirth. They were a way to limit family size, manage resources, and protect one’s health. Abortions were so frequent, one Michigan doctor wrote in 1874, that “It is rare to find a married woman who passes through the childbearing period, who has not had one or more.”

Nancy was caring for two daughters, a son, and two stepdaughters. She must have known that another 10 children would have been far beyond what her husband’s income, their small cabin, her body, or her stamina could support.

Some of Wisconsin’s country doctors performed abortions. Midwives did, too. But rural women often relied on herbs and traditional wisdom passed down through generations. Maybe Nancy crossed the marsh between her house and my place and found what she needed — juniper, bloodroot, or black cohosh, a plant Native American women relied on— in the woods behind the cemetery. In the mid-1800s, women were educating themselves. They were becoming literate in increasing numbers. They were savvy about anatomy and how to manage their fertility. If they couldn’t grow or collect the right herbs, they could order pills or tinctures (some effective, some quack remedies) advertised in magazines. By 1850, the abortion business was booming.

At the same time, the birthrate among white, Protestant women was dropping. Abortion was part of the reason. Politicians and doctors raised alarms. They feared losing constituents, losing power and influence. In rhetoric that might seem familiar today, they warned about outsiders taking over the country. One prominent physician and leader in the American Medical Association, Dr. Horatio R. Storer, wrote a book called "Why Not?" to convince white, Protestant women to forego abortion. In it he asked if the regions west and south of New England should be “filled by our own children or by those of aliens?” He told women that “upon their loins depends the future destiny of the nation.”

The movement Storer and the AMA started spread quickly to Wisconsin. Although the state already had a law on the books, it applied to abortion after quickening and didn’t affect the status quo. It was a subsequent law, passed in 1858, that would punish women and providers for abortions at any stage of pregnancy. Women faced up to three months in jail and a $300 fine (about $10,000 today). The sentence for an abortionist was second-degree manslaughter. Neither the public nor the legislature had asked for the law.

The man who drafted and promoted it was William Henry Brisbane. He was a stern, bearded physician, legislator, and Baptist preacher who moved to Wisconsin from South Carolina and founded the village of Arena, about 60 miles southeast of Nancy’s grave. Brisbane is noted in the Wisconsin Historical Society archives as an outspoken abolitionist. But his name doesn’t appear in a search for “abortion.” This gap in the historical record could lead one to assume that the 1858 antiabortion law was the work of a statewide movement, or a political party, when it was more like one man’s crusade.

Brisbane admitted to Storer, his AMA colleague, that his law likely couldn’t be enforced. But, he wrote, its existence “would probably have a moral influence to prevent (abortion) to some extent.” It didn’t. For a long while, women ignored Brisbane’s law. None would be punished for breaking it in the 19th century. After all, women took care of their private matters privately. No one could know for sure that a woman had had an abortion unless she died from it.

Across the country, politicians and AMA physicians, fueled by perceived threats to their power and professional status, pushed for more antiabortion legislation. The 1873 Comstock Act, which regulated obscenity, forbade ads for abortion services, tinctures, and pills. By 1880, every state had passed laws to prohibit terminating a pregnancy intentionally at any point after conception.

Nevertheless, women kept seeking abortions in large numbers. It’s impossible to know how many were performed by doctors, midwives, or women themselves or how many proceeded safely and successfully. An 1879 report by the Wisconsin Medical Society stated that “Where one living child is born into the world, two are done away with by means of criminal abortion.” That was probably an exaggeration. Nationwide surveys put the fraction of pregnancies terminated during this time closer to one-third.

Laws were leading to changes by the end of the 19th century, though. Midwives and doctors who induced miscarriages started to be prosecuted. Inquests into women’s deaths from abortion exposed them. Churches, which hadn’t opposed abortion before, joined the antiabortion movement. Women’s conversations went deeper underground. Traditional wisdom was lost as elders died. Nancy’s generation would have known more about abortion than the next three generations of women. Then, a century after her death, the passage of Roe v. Wade improved access to and information about abortion again. It made the procedure more easily available to a wider group of women than it had been since the turn of the 20th century.

As in Nancy’s time, abortion is still safer than staying pregnant or birthing a child in the U.S. A 2012 analysis of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that between 1998 and 2005, women were 15 times more likely to die from childbirth than legal abortion.

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Brisbane’s law and other, subsequent prohibitions on abortion are in effect again in Wisconsin. But also as in Nancy’s time, restrictions on abortion don’t lead fewer women to seek abortions. Restrictions do, however, present significant obstacles — and risks. For rural, under-resourced, Hispanic, and Black women especially, making abortion illegal or difficult to access increases threats to pregnant women’s health.

I’m sure Nancy’s family and neighbors found her death tragic. The women who stood by as her casket was lowered might have thought, Poor dear. Or, It could have been any of us. But they wouldn’t have considered the reason for her death immoral, any more than young women today would think less of a friend for being on the pill. Although the doctor’s footnote to her death was exceptional, Nancy Ann Harris was simply an ordinary woman, like any modern woman doing what’s best for her well-being and circumstances.

Tamara Dean has written for Orion magazine and The Southern Review, among other publications. The author of the book "The Human-Powered Home," she now lives in Madison. Her essay “Slow Blues,” published in the Autumn 2020 issue of The American Scholar, was a National Magazine Award finalist. A version of this commentary first appeared in The American Scholar and The Guardian.

Citizen_of_the_world
3d ago

Circumstances were different back then. Abortions have been performed since ancient times. They had their reasons. However, medical advancements have improved the quality of healthcare for pregnant women. The risk of dying is not as high. Women can cheaply get birth control. It’s a lot cheaper than an abortion. Also, they can give the baby to a loving family. There’s many alternatives. Back then, there were families that would give their child to another family member if they couldn’t conceive. Doing that was also common practice. Getting to the point, children are innocent. If the mother and child are healthy, let him/her live. The article stated that many white women were getting abortions and lawmakers were worried about the future of the nation due to low birth rate, so they made laws against it. But, interestingly, they jumped to saying Hispanic and black women rely on abortion due to poverty. I don’t know about you, but it sounds to me like some may want to keep the birth rate down for these minorities. Are they afraid that it’s going to cost a lot of money to support them? Imagine, from birth until death. Welfare when they’re kids and then when they are incarcerated from their 20s and serve life sentences. Are they afraid that they won’t be productive members of society and crime will be more prominent? How about providing them with the tools to succeed so they can be contributors. I don’t like the angle of this story. Don’t try to persuade minorities to buy into this

