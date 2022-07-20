What types of jobs are being recruited to Lafayette Parish?

Several companies are currently being courted by the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, including one that could potentially fill the helicopter facility at the Lafayette Regional Airport.

As part of a report submitted to the legislature on revitalizing North Lafayette, LEDA outlined several projects it is currently working on to bring companies to Lafayette Parish. Because the projects are ongoing, much of the information is confidential.

If successful, the projects have the capacity to bring many high-income jobs to the area across several sectors, including aerospace, aviation, manufacturing and others.

Prospect Moving On 3.0

One of the most notable projects is called Prospect Moving On 3.0, according to the report. LEDA submitted a site in Lafayette Parish for a company that manufactures and repairs helicopters. The company is looking for a location for maintenance, repair and overhaul of its products.

LEDA says it is waiting to hear from a consultant on the project.

While the section on Prospect Moving On 3.0 does not specifically mention the Lafayette Regional Airport facility that was built to house a helicopter company, it likely is referring to that facility. Two other companies — Bell Textron and Leonardo — backed out of commitments to use the facility.

The $25-million site was built using state money for Bell, but the deal fell through. Swiss helicopter manufacturer Kopter swooped in and appeared poised to move into the space to produce its new helicopter model for U.S. markets, but the company was acquired by the Italy-based Leonardo. Leonardo opted to move production to Philadelphia .

When news of the decision came to light in March, LEDA President and CEO Mandi Mitchell said she had already been marketing the space to other companies.

Some projects would impact Northside development

A few of the projects would also directly impact the Northside. One project on the Northside, called Project Patton, would be a commercial development at 3300 Louisiana Ave. and Shadow Bluff Road.

LEDA said it has been working with a California-based real estate firm that is planning to develop the 27-acre site as a retail, office and hotel project. LEDA says the developer is in discussions with several clients.

Another potential project for North Lafayette is Prospect Maple Leaf. LEDA submitted two sites for a request for proposals from Lafayette Economic Development, one of which is in the LEDA Northpark business park.

Prospect Maple Leaf involves a Canadian company that manufactures equipment for the oil and gas, automotive and aerospace industries. If the project lands in Lafayette, it could result in around 200 to 285 jobs.

Prospect Brett is another potential project that could move into the Northside. According to the report, the prospect involves a "large retail client" locating a 50,000-square-foot store in the North Lafayette area.

LEDA's report said it is working closely with Lafayette Consolidated Government and has submitted a proposal for the project.

Prospect Heritage is a project that could result in a retail, administrative and marketing location being built in Downtown Lafayette to "support and market a regionally produced product." LEDA said the company is moving forward and adding staff for the operation and will contact LEDA when it is ready to secure the location.

A project with the potential to add more manufacturing jobs in Lafayette, Prospect Wilbur involves a company looking for an expansion location for a manufacturing and support facility to make metal and plastic parts.

The company involved with Prospect Wilbur has ties to the aerospace, military and defense, automotive, chemical, and technology sectors. LEDA is in the process of discussing locations and providing information to the company for its consideration.

LEDA submitted a site for another project, called Prospect Icarus. The project is for an aerospace and defense design and manufacturing facility. LEDA is waiting for a response from the site consultant on the project, it said in the report.

Louisiana Economic Development brought another project, called Prospect Aerial, to LEDA. The company is looking for a place to add a 400-job software engineering facility with an average salary of $75,000.

LEDA partnered with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to submit a proposal for the company and is waiting for a response.

The last project listed in its report was Prospect Tennis, which involves a startup company looking to locate a manufacturing facility in Lafayette Parish. The company is looking for a 40,000- to 50,000-square-foot facility to build products related to the automotive, defense and aviation industries.

The company is working on securing a $200-million capital investment. LEDA has proposed several sites and toured a facility with the company.

