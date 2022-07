On day one of his presidency, President Joe Biden began his war on domestic energy , which has affected every part of our economy. We are facing record high inflation at 9.1%, and people are still feeling the pain at the pump. As a result of Biden’s policies, the average person will be spending over $2,000 more on gas this year while losing $3,400 in annual income due to inflation.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO