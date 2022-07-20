ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

Kip Kendrick wants to increase Boone County's statewide presence as presiding commissioner

By Charles Dunlap, Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NWfIm_0gm3hksi00

Kip Kendrick is seeking an opportunity to make Boone County government a more visible presence statewide and in Jefferson City.

The former state representative, who currently serves as a chief of staff in the Missouri Senate, is running on the Democratic ticket for Boone County presiding commissioner.

Kendrick is slated to face off against the winner of August's Republican primary — Connie Leipard or James Pounds — in the November general election. The deadline for an independent candidate to file a campaign petition is Aug. 1.

If elected, Kendrick plans to regularly don the presiding commissioner hat when meeting with lawmakers to advance the interests of the county, he told the Tribune.

"In my time in Jefferson City, I hardly saw (Boone County) commissioners inside the building, ever," Kendrick said. "I saw commissioners from other parts of the state."

County leadership needs to be present in Jefferson City as statewide budget conversations are happening, Kendrick said.

"If we can draw down more state aid to Boone County, that is going to help us leverage those federal dollars and our local county dollars even more in this area," Kendrick said. "My relationships inside that building ... are going to help Boone County move forward."

Kendrick was the ranking member of the Missouri House budget committee for four years.

Previously:Former Missouri House Rep. Kip Kendrick announces candidacy for Boone County presiding commissioner

County budget priorities

The areas Kendrick would focus on if elected include American Rescue Plan Act fund allocations, bipartisan infrastructure bill fund allocations, affordable housing, workforce development and public safety, he said during an interview.

Boone County has $35 million in ARPA funds it must allocate by Dec. 31, 2024. Once allocated, recipient organizations have two years to spend the money.

Both ARPA and the infrastructure bill are one-time spending legislation, Kendrick said.

"We have to be very judicious. That conversation needs to start now," he said about ARPA. "... That will be one of my first priorities, getting that public dialogue started."

Planning will be needed to make sure ARPA money is not spent on what could be covered by the infrastructure bill, he added.

Boone County's growing pains are connected to a lack of affordable housing, he said.

"I won’t say that government is the solution for affordable housing, but it has to be part of the solution," he said. "We have to have a seat at the table when we are talking about how to deal with affordable housing."

Previously:Kip Kendrick shares budget outlook, reflects on time in legislature

A lack of housing also means a lack of workforce development, another conversation in which county government should play an active role, Kendrick added.

These are the concerns he is hearing from potential constituents when out on the campaign trail, he said.

Regarding public safety, Kendrick wants to ensure Boone County Sheriff Dwayne Carey has the resources he needs. This includes efforts related to deputy retainment, hiring more deputies as the population continues to grow, and ongoing deputy training.

Charles Dunlap covers local government, community stories and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @CD_CDT on Twitter. Please consider subscribing to support vital local journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
KYTV

Missouri Sheriffs say they will not give up CCW information to FBI

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Multiple sheriffs across Missouri have publicly announced they will not give out any conceal and carry information to agencies that ask for it. In August, Missouri is due to be audited by the federal government. A regular computer technology review is done to ensure that no office misuses that database, which contains CCW entered by sheriff’s offices. Many sheriffs are taking to social media to say they will not release that information if asked to do so by any agency, including the FBI.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia’s I-70 and 63 interchange could get diverging diamond; feedback continues

Columbia-area residents packed the ARC facility on West Ash on Thursday to view detailed maps and exhibits of a proposed $140-million upgrade at heavily-traveled I-70 and Highway 63. That’s the busiest interchange in mid-Missouri. State Department of Transportation (MoDOT) project director Brandi Baldwin is pleased with the heavy turnout...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

One injured in Moniteau County crash

MONITEAU COUNTY — A Jefferson City woman has moderate injuries after a crash in Moniteau County Saturday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 1:08 p.m. on U.S. Highway 50 westbound at the the U.S. Highway 50 connector. The crash happened...
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson City, MO
Elections
Jefferson City, MO
Government
Boone County, MO
Elections
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Elections
Boone County, MO
Government
County
Boone County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man dies after kayak capsized on river

FRANKLIN COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just before 11a.m. Friday in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 65-year-old Lawrence J. Krumrey of Chesterfield, was in a kayak on the Meramec River downstream of river round access. The vessel capsized. Krumrey went under water and never...
FOX 2

Canine sniffs out narcotic and 67 lbs of marijuana in central Missouri

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – Canine sniffs out a narcotic and 67 pounds of marijuana in a vehicle pulled over in Boone County, Missouri. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers “stopped a Honda Pilot for following too closely on I-70” at the 124-mile marker. Callaway County Sheriff’s Office canine Krieger alerted deputies to the presence of drugs.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Several Missouri sheriffs say they refuse to handover concealed carry documents if asked by the FBI

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) Several Missouri county sheriffs are worried about an alleged FBI request for concealed carry permit holder records. The requests allegedly state that Missouri County Sheriffs' offices will need to hand over concealed carry permit holder records to the FBI. However, Capt. Brian Leer, who works at the Boone County Sheriff's Office, says it's never been asked to do this.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kip Kendrick
abc17news.com

Tracking widespread drought across Missouri

Beginning in early June, Mid-Missouri along with parts of the Midwest has seen well below average rainfall totals paired with above average temperatures leading to more widespread drought conditions. Earlier today Governor Parson issued a Drought Alert for 53 counties in Missouri in efforts to combat related issues. An updated...
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Crash shut down busy Jefferson City intersection Friday morning

A three-vehicle crash shut down Missouri Boulevard in Jefferson City on Friday morning. A press release from Jefferson City Police Lt. Dave Williams states that the crash happened Friday at 6:54 am in the 500 block of Missouri Boulevard. According to the release, Kayla A. Morgan, 28, of Jefferson City,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Legislature#Affordable Housing#Infrastructure#Politics Local#Election Local#The Missouri Senate#Democratic#Republican#Missouri House
KTTS

Lake Of The Ozarks Attorney Found Dead

(KTTS News) — A missing Lake of the Ozarks attorney has been found dead inside his SUV. Camden County authorities say Brian Byrd, 50, was found in the back seat of the vehicle on the parking lot of Lake Regional Hospital. Authorities say he may have been there for...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Fire on roof of University of Hospital extinguished Wednesday night

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) University Hospital is reporting a fire that occurred on the roof Wednesday night at 11:12 p.m. Officials with Univerity Hospital report a smoke detector alarm triggered a response from the Columbia Fire Department to investigate a possible fire. The first Columbia fire crew arrived 4 minutes later...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
Sullivan Independent News

Cuba Man Charged In Seizure Of Fentanyl, Oxycodone

A Cuba man has been charged after the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group seized 361 capsules of fentanyl and oxycodone pills. Gary Lederle, 44, has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. A female was on...
CUBA, MO
kjluradio.com

Gun shop in downtown Waynesville damaged by fire

A gun shop in downtown Waynesville is damaged by fire. The Waynesville Rural Fire Protection District says a police officer saw smoke coming from the roof of “The Shop” on Route 66 in the downtown around 2:30 this morning. He found there was a fire in the building and called in firefighters.
WAYNESVILLE, MO
abc17news.com

Mizzou lands in-state four-star WR

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Four-star wide receiver from Lee's Summit, Joshua Manning, announced Thursday night that he will continue his career at Mizzou. Manning held a commitment ceremony at Lee's Summit where he announced he'll be staying in-state to play for the Tigers. As a junior last season, the 6'3" prospect...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbia Daily Tribune

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbia, MO from Columbia Daily Tribune.

 http://columbiatribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy