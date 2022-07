SAN DIEGO – At San Diego’s famed downtown Comic-Con, attendees come dressed to impress — and in some cases, to fend off a fleet of X-wing Rebel starfighters. In any case, organizers expect them to come out this week in the tens of thousands, descending upon the San Diego Convention Center for the first full celebration of Comic-Con since 2019. It is an annual ritual for the masses, a monument to all things pop culture and a boon for hoteliers and downtown businesses starved, like many places, in the fallout of pandemic.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO