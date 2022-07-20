One dead in motorcycle accident in Montgomery County

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A man shot and injured by police during a welfare check at a Magnolia-area hotel July 15 has been identified as Eric Zuniga Vega Jr. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Spencer said Vega, 23, is facing a charge...
Through an ongoing investigation conducted by the Splendora Criminal Interdiction Unit. CIU was able to obtain a search warrant on a residence located at 27151 South Oak Creek Drive in the Splendora area. The residence was suspected of distributing illegal narcotics. In executing the search warrant officers were able to recover a Stolen Vehicle out of Harris County, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, other illegal narcotics, and firearms. Arrested was Devin Thomas Norman Giles, 29, of 177 County Road 3791, Cleveland. He is charged with two counts of manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $23,000 bond. Also arrested was Tamatha Renee McCollum, 33, of 27151 S. Oak Creek, Splendora. She is charged with two counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Giles has been handled several times in Montgomery County before on felony charges. In May 2010 he was given deferred probation after being caught with a large amount of marijuana. That probation was later revoked and he was sentenced to 6-months in State Jail. In April 2021 he was arrested by Splendora Police on I-69 and was in possession of meth. For that, he was given 90-days in the Montgomery County Jail by Judge Hamilton. Then in September of 2021, he was again arrested with methamphetamine. In that case, Judge Hamilton reduced the charge from third-degree felony possession of controlled substance penalty group 1 charge to possession of a controlled substance State Jail Felony and sentenced him to 90-days in the Montgomery County Jail. McCollum also has had several felony convictions in Montgomery County. In March of 2017, she has arrested for possession of meth a third-degree felony. In that case, it to was dropped into a State Jail for Felony and she was given 30-days in the Montgomery County Jail by Judge Maginnis in January of 2018. Then almost a month later, in April 2017 she was again arrested for possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony. That case was heard at the same time the prior case was and it was dismissed. Then in November of 2017, she was again arrested for possession of meth. In November 2017, while out on bond for her two prior cases she was again arrested for possession of meth. In that case on the same day Judge Maginnis gave her 30-days, Judge Michalk gave her 30-days to run concurrently with her other case.
The Woodlands Township Board of Directors agreed to continue funding extra patrols for the intersection of Creekside Green Drive and Kuykendahl Road following the 2021 death of a teen hit and killed trying to cross the street. In November, the board allocated $392,000 to fund the extra patrols for the...
HOUSTON (CW39) — Officials in Harris County are searching for clues in the hit-and-run death of a man who died on the Katy Freeway a couple of weeks ago. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that a man, later identified as John Carpenter, was helping a person with their car in the emergency lane of the 23500 block of the Katy Freeway, eastbound just before North Eldridge Parkway, just before 3 a.m. on Monday morning, July 11.
HOUSTON — A fatal crash closed the ramp from the 610 South Loop to the Gulf Freeway most of Saturday morning. According to Houston Transtar, this happened at about 8:30 a.m. heading east and that two vehicles were involved. After being closed for several hours, the ramp reopened around...
RICHMOND, Texas (CW39) — A man has been arrested and charged with the death of a 71-year-old man who was mauled by a group of dogs in Fort Bend County earlier this week. The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that it has arrested and charged Samuel Cartwright, 47, in connection with the death of Freddy Garcia, who was attacked and mauled by seven pit bulls as he was walking to a corner store in Fresno on Monday.
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department and SWAT are at the scene of a shooting after one person was injured Saturday morning, according to police. HPD believes the suspect is barricaded inside an apartment in southeast Houston. The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream. Police responded to a...
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle on Wednesday morning. DPS says a Ford Focus was traveling northbound on Highway 6 near Westward Ho when it crashed into a DPS Chevrolet Tahoe that was stopped on the shoulder with activated lights, helping a stranded driver. The Focus drove onto the shoulder and partially in the ditch, hitting the DPS vehicle, according to a release.
HOUSTON — Houston police discovered human skeletal remains during the afternoon of July 12. Officers responded to the residence located at 5207 Peach Creek Drive after receiving a call about remains found in a barbeque pit behind the home, according to Sgt. G. Dunn and Det. J. Gardner of the homicide division of the department.
A 28-year-old woman was killed around 4:22 p.m. Wednesday north of Rye about one mile south of the Polk-Liberty County line. According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor for the Liberty County office for the Texas Department of Public Safety, the woman was traveling in a 2018 Kia and was pulling out of a private drive just prior to the accident.
Traffic impacted after a fatal crash in Houston (Houston, TX)Nationwide Report. On Saturday morning, a traffic collision in Houston resulted in a fatality and led to traffic delays. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place at approximately 8:30 a.m. [...]
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A fugitive charged with murder in a 2004 shooting in Houston has been extradited from Mexico, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Saturday. Antonio Balencia Davalos, 53, arrived in Houston late Friday after being brought back to America by the U.S. Marshals Service. “Bringing fugitives...
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- An 11-year-old girl who was the subject of a statewide Amber Alert was located alive Friday night after disappearing during the early morning hours. Imani Stephens was found by the FBI, Houston police and Missouri City police, the bureau's Houston office tweeted. "She was recovered...
WHARTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two additional suspects are accused of being involved in the shooting that left a 9-year-old boy injured in Wharton. J'Kyriahn Holloway, 18, of Clute, and 18-year-old Jerome Sanford Jr., also known as "JJ," of Houston, are wanted by the Wharton Police Department. The video above is...
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The person found inside a trash can in the Buffalo Bayou on Tuesday night has now been identified. The Harris County Medical Examiner's Office confirms it was 31-year-old Shelby Vercher. Her cause of death hasn't been determined. As of Friday evening, Houston police representatives would not...
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A statement from the Walker County Office of Emergency Management on July 19, stated that the Nelson Creek Fire was 80% contained, although crews would likely remain on the scene until the following week to monitor the situation.. The Nelson Creek Fire broke out north of...
CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A heartbroken family in Conroe is hoping to find the person who stole their father's trailer full of their loved ones' cherished items. Only on ABC13, Taylor Reichstein said the trailer stolen overnight is much more than that. "You're not just taking the belongings of my...
