Maryland State

Clear skies as string of hot summer days continue in Maryland

By Taylor Grenda
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Taylor Grenda says today will be very sunny with clear skies but also very hot as Wednesday marks the start of a string...

It's hot. Why wasn't a heat advisory issued?

It's hot. So, why didn't the National Weather Service issue a heat advisory in Maryland?. Temperatures have reached the 90s for much of the week, particularly Friday with temperatures forecast in the mid-90s. WBAL-TV 11 meteorologist Tony Pann said it's because it's not all that humid. The heat index (or...
BALTIMORE, MD
Severe storm chances Saturday afternoon through Sunday early morning

MILWAUKEE - Our next chance for widespread rain and severe weather arrives late Saturday afternoon, July 23, and continues in early Sunday morning, July 24. The Severe Weather Prediction Center has included a large portion of our area in a slight risk for severe storms, especially to the northwest. Central and western Wisconsin is included in an enhanced risk with the potential to get upgraded once this system approaches.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Heat advisory in place for most of Maryland, heat index in 100's

Meteorologist Taylor Grenda says to be careful outdoors because of the High Heat Advisory in place for most of the Baltimore area. Temps will be in the mid 90's but the hear index is in the 100's. There is a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon especially the areas south of Baltimore and the Eastern Shore.
BALTIMORE, MD
1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 23 Coming home to the comfort of Costas Inn and the best ‘cake in Dundalk

On the 23rd day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour, Nestor came home to Baltimore County and the legendary deliciousness of Costas Inn in Dundalk. The Triantafilos family has been serving my community for over 50 years and it was my Mom’s favorite place to be on Mother’s Day for fried crab cake, cole slaw and fries. And an ice cold beer to wash it down. The east side comfort of my youth still served perfectly! And even better with a friend like Bill Yerman.
DUNDALK, MD
North Carolina City Ranks No. 1 for the Richest City in America for 2022

Broke as a joke? If you’re moving to South Carolina soon, your pockets just might thank you! South Carolina has been named in the top 10 cheapest states to live in for 2022. States throughout the country have various costs of living, but some are just outright ridiculous. With thousands in rent, million-dollar homes, and high gas it can get crazy. Maybe the best option would be to move to a much better state where it’s more affordable to live.
TRAVEL
Restaurant Stop Gives Lucky Maryland Lottery Player A Tasty $50,000 Prize

A Charles County woman enjoyed a tasty BBQ meal with a side of $50,000 after cashing in big on a Maryland Lottery “FAST PLAY” ticket. The woman from Waldorf found “lottery luck” while dining in Prince George’s County at Texas Ribs & BBQ on Old Branch Avenue in Clinton, officials said on Thursday, July 21 after she cashed in the winning $10 ticket for a five-figure prize.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Body of 10-year-old found after she disappeared while swimming

PINEY POINT, Md. (AP) — Searchers found the body of a 10-year-old girl who disappeared while swimming in southern Maryland over the weekend, authorities announced Monday. Genesi Elizabeth Sosa-Bonilla was found dead near where she was last seen in the water on Sunday, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
PINEY POINT, MD
“Obviously, it’s time for me to take a break and retire:” Eckardt reacts to MD Senate race election results

MARYLAND- 47 ABC caught up with candidate Addie Eckardt to speak about the Maryland State Senate Race District 37. Incumbent Eckardt has been a member of the Senate since 2015. In this year’s election, her challenger was Delegate Johnny Mautz and, after Tuesday, Mautz took over 75% of the votes. Eckardt said during the election she knew the results weren’t going to be good and that they were striking. She adds that even if the loss is painful- there are a lot of opportunities for new adventures. “I just want to say thank you to everyone that I worked with, that I’ve gotten to know, lessons learned, stories shared, lots of support for good bad and indifferent,” Sen. Eckardt, said. “I’m appreciative and honored to have served the citizens of Maryland and my role and to have served the Eastern Shore in particularly the 37th Legislative District, but obviously it’s time for me to take a break and retire.”
MARYLAND STATE
Pastor P.M. Smith weighs in on voting results: 'The vote was for change'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland's primary election brought change from state leadership to the city. Lifelong Baltimore resident and pastor P.M. Smith joined FOX 45 News to weigh in on the results. As of Thursday morning, Ivan Bates leads the race for Baltimore City State's Attorney. "55 years, you change...
BALTIMORE, MD
Maryland Primary Election 2022 Results: Olszewski, McDonough lead Baltimore County Executive race

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Maryland voted on Tuesday and many results from 2022’s primary election are still coming in. In race for governor, Trump-endorsed Dan Cox (56.2%) led the Republican charge, defeating the Hogan-endorsed Kelly Schulz (40.3%).  On the Democrats’ side, Wes Moore (36.7%) leads Tom Perez (27.4%). In the race for Baltimore County Executive, Johnny Olszewski (84.2%) defeated Adam Reuter (15.8%) on … Continue reading "Maryland Primary Election 2022 Results: Olszewski, McDonough lead Baltimore County Executive race" The post Maryland Primary Election 2022 Results: Olszewski, McDonough lead Baltimore County Executive race appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
4 Baltimore residents indicted on stealing $3M in unemployment scheme

GREENBELT, Md. — It is considered possibly the worst fraud in the nation's history. An estimated $80 to $90 billion in coronavirus relief bill and unemployment benefits stolen. In Maryland, four people are now indicted. They are accused of illegally receiving $3 million. It was money that was supposed...
BALTIMORE, MD
Democratic race for governor too close to call, as Moore, Perez and Franchot await mail-in ballot count

BALTIMORE -- Primary election night was full of surprises and in some cases, the wait for results could take days because the race is still too close to call. In the race for governor on the Democratic side, a long-time politician is in distant third and a political newcomer has surfaced as the front-runner. Comptroller Peter Franchot was considered a favorite because so many know his name. But as results came in Tuesday night, Wes Moore emerged in the lead. The author, military vet, Rhodes Scholar and nonprofit CEO is still unable to claim victory. "There won't be any announcements...
BALTIMORE, MD
Tim Adams concedes Democratic comptroller race to Brooke Lierman

Bowie Mayor Tim Adams, who ran for the Democratic nomination to become Maryland’s next comptroller, has conceded the election to his opponent Del. Brooke Lierman. In a statement Wednesday morning, Adams urged supporters to back Lierman and other Democratic candidates during the general election. “Although this is not the...
BOWIE, MD

