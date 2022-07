The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball team is back on the diamond in Carroll Thursday for a Class 2A State semifinal contest against Estherville Lincoln Central. Mid-Prairie is 19-10 on the season after a victory over No. 3 Cascade 3-2 in the quarterfinals of the 2A tournament on Tuesday. Cain Brown, Alex Bean, Tyler Helmuth and Dylan Henry each had two hits for the Hawks in their opening win with Bean, Collin Miller and Brock Harland posting an RBI. Miller was the winning pitcher with his six innings of five hit, two run work while he struck out 10. Mid-Prairie is hitting .291 as a team, with five players over .300 led by Cain Brown at .382 with 34 hits and 33 runs scored. Karson Grout has a team best 28 driven in. The staff ERA is 3.65 with Collin Miller 5-2 with a 3.02 mark. Karson Grout, Brock Harland and Brady Weber are a combined 10-3.

CARROLL, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO