Seven Hills moving ahead with new restroom and pavilion park projects

The George and Helen Hartzog Awards for Outstanding Volunteer Service recognize exemplary contributions to the National Park Service. In the words of George Hartzog, “When a VIP agrees to share his talents, skills and interests with the National Park Service, he is paying us one of the highest compliments possible by offering a most valued possession - his time.” These prestigious awards require a nomination, and are an honor to even be considered for. The Cuyahoga National Park recently announced Cycling Schools as the recipient of this year’s Midwest Region Volunteer Youth Group Award. The award is presented to a volunteer group that goes above and beyond to embody the mission of the National Park and continues to substantiate the priorities and initiatives for the future. Cycling Schools has exuded exemplary support for the mission of equity and inclusion in National Parks. They provide opportunities for youths to experience their local National Park. Many of these youths come from diverse, urban neighborhoods in Cleveland and Akron that often lack access to green space. Cycling Schools works diligently to bridge the gap of inequitable access to green space and paves the way for a more inclusive and accessible future for the students they serve.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO