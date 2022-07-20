ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven Hills moving ahead with new restroom and pavilion park projects

By John Benson, special to cleveland.com
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- The proposed restroom and pavilion upgrades at various Seven Hills parks took a step forward last week when the city received architectural plans related to the estimated $2.7 million project. What’s being called phase 1B involves North Park with the addition of an indoor/outdoor pavilion,...

