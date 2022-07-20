ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewey cooling shelter opens, Kiddie Park closes amid heat wave in Oklahoma

By Daisy Creager, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
As a heat wave moves through Oklahoma, a Dewey church has opened as a cooling center for those who need a break from what is expected to be record-setting temperatures.

Northpoint Church, 1515 N Osage Ave., Dewey, announced across social media it is opening its gym as a cooling center from noon to 5 p.m. each day through Friday. Although a power outage hindered those plans on Tuesday, the post is being widely shared by local law enforcement and emergency management personnel amidst a second day of triple digit temperatures.

Pets are not permitted in the cooling shelter.

The excessive heat even led the Kiddie Park to close for the week, with a post on its social media pages stating the metal rides will become too hot.

'Dangerous levels': 100 million Americans are under heat warnings this week. Here's what we know

The National Weather Service’s Tulsa office issued an excessive heat warning for an area including Bartlesville on Tuesday afternoon, warning that temperatures throughout the week are expected to break records.

In a video about the forecast, the weather service said Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be the hottest days this week, with temperatures approaching 110 degrees.

“So far in eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas, the heat is driving worsening drought conditions, which in turn, will continue to drive worsening fire weather potential,” a weather service employee said in the video.

Despite light storms expected on Wednesday, the weather service said the extreme heat combined with low humidity and decreased rainfall in recent weeks will increase the likelihood of wildfires.

The forecast shows high heat for the rest of the week too, with the high expected to be between 105 and 107 between Thursday and Monday.

Weather service officials said the excessive heat becomes particularly dangerous when it lasts several days, as expected, and can lead to heat stroke for those working outdoors. In a video, they suggested individuals take frequent breaks in areas with air conditioning.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that in excessive heat, individuals drink more water than usual — starting before they get thirsty — limit outdoor activity during midday, and when outside, individuals wear lightweight, light colored, loose-fitting clothing.

