Housing, entertainment, retail: What types of development does Wisconsin Rapids need?

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – There are dozens of properties in Wisconsin Rapids and the surrounding area that are for sale, available for lease or empty lots ready for development. So, what is Wisconsin Rapids missing, and what types of development does the city need?

Does the area need more housing options? Or, even more specifically, more senior or affordable housing? Do families need more choices for entertainment? What about retail stores? Are there types of restaurants that are missing from the area?

In early April, Cool Investment LLC purchased the former Shopko building at 1100 E. Riverview Expressway when it went to auction. Now, the owners are talking with retailers who could potentially fill the space inside the former department store, as well as any potential developments that could build on three outlots on the edge of the parking lot.

A brochure that promotes the store and outlot spaces along the East Riverview Expressway show the company is looking to fill community needs, noting the area has a shortage of clothing stores, farm and home goods and other retailers.

The city is also promoting a priorities survey for its Wisconsin Rapids Recovery and Redevelopment Plan. City leaders want to know what priorities are important to residents as they look at options to reuse the former Verso paper mill property, provided the property now owned by BillerudKorsnäs, a Swedish pulp and paper company, ever becomes available for redevelopment. The survey asks respondents to rank their top five to seven priorities from a list, including redeveloping quickly, mitigating pollution, creating jobs, adding more housing, retail, cultural or recreational opportunities.

Here’s where you come in. Whether you’re thinking of the paper mill site, the Shopko property or any of the vacant commercial spaces around the city, the Daily Tribune wants to hear what you think is missing in the area.

If you’ve ever had a conversation about the city or development in the area, and you said, “We really need …,” we want to hear it. If you’ve complained about the number of coffee shops opening in the city, what new development ideas would you recommend? Send your thoughts to reporter Caitlin Shuda at cshuda@gannett.com to help with a future story on development in the Wisconsin Rapids area.

