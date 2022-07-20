ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Market basket: Yes, I'm a chicken-salad snob. Maybe purist is a better word

By Tammy Algood
There isn’t a person who isn’t somewhat of a snob about something. It could be anything that others don’t even notice, like the way a lawn is mowed or the brand of ketchup you purchase. I am a bit that way about chicken salad. And I am not alone!

At one point in my life, chicken salad was merely a summertime meal to help beat the heat of the day. It was cold and served on toasted white bread slices more often than not. Occasionally it was really fancy and presented in a hollowed-out fresh tomato, which is my least favorite way of having it. For some reason, tomatoes and chicken salad don’t go together because the tomato interferes with my taste buds.

Along the way, some cooks started trying to change what was a perfect recipe. My husband says many do the same with Rice Krispie treats, but that is a conversation for another day! Suddenly I started seeing peaches, pineapple, cranberries, blueberries, strawberries and even pine nuts appearing in recipes for chicken salad.

I have tried them all but keep going back to the original. By that I mean chopped chicken, red onion and celery with a dressing of mayonnaise, sour cream, lemon juice, salt and pepper. That’s it and it’s delicious! The celery and onion provide a little crunch, the chicken is allowed to be the star and the dressing holds it all together. It is chilled lunch heaven.

I roast my own chicken for it and honestly what could be simpler? All the bird needs is a sprinkling of salt and pepper, then the oven takes care of it. After it cools you are ready to use it for anything. It is economical, easy and you’ve got a classic meal that everyone will enjoy.

You asked for it

Faye Melton of Atlanta has a recipe that was given to her by a friend that calls for showga. “Can you please help me with figuring out what this ingredient is?” she asks.

Faye,

It is ginger! In looking at the recipe you included, it is fresh ginger. Shoga is the Japanese word for ginger and your friend may have been spelling it phonetically.

Tammy Algood is the author of five cookbooks and can be seen on “Volunteer Gardener” on PBS stations in Tennessee. Follow her at www.hauteflavor.com

