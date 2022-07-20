ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress passed bipartisan gun safety legislation, but here's why it's not enough | Watts

By Kyra Watts, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago

The Bipartisan Safer Communities act is a start to better gun control practices, but I believe that lawmakers can do better.

  Kyra Watts, an Atlanta native, is a graduate of Florida A&M University, and a writer and editor on the opinion and engagement team at The Tennessean in Nashville.
  • Learn more about Moms Demand Action and why this group was started following school shootings.
  • Compare a list of what gun safety advocates wanted and what they got in the new law.

The day that 21 elementary school children and teachers were massacred in Uvalde, Texas, Leeann Hewlett felt a wave of emotions.

The mother of a Metro Nashville Public Schools student and Moms Demand Action volunteer said: "I remember I was crying in the pick-up line, because I could put myself in their shoes."

Moms Demand Action is a grassroots movement of Americans fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence. The organization was founded by Shannon Watts, mother of five, after the Sandy Hook tragedy in Newtown, Connecticut that left 26 people dead — including 20 children between the ages of six and seven.

Hewlett joined the movement years later after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018 that resulted in the death of 17 people, 14 of them were students.

"Being apart of Moms Demand Action has really educated me on the true nature of our gun violence epidemic," said Hewlett.

The movement started off as an online conversation through a group on Facebook, created the day after the shooting, and evolved into a movement of moms, dads, students, concerned citizens and survivors working together to end this uniquely American crisis — with chapters in all 50 states, a total of seven in Tennessee.

Bipartisan gun safety legislation

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act is a commonsense, bipartisan proposal to protect America's children, keep our schools safe and reduce the threat of gun violence across the country.

Fifteen Republicans crossed party lines to side with Democrats in support of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act — ending nearly three decades of stalemate in Congress over how to address the gun violence issue in this country.

"This is the first gun safety law that Congress has passed in 26 years," said Hewlett. "So, I'm happy that we are making progress. I'm happy that after 10 years of Moms Demand Action fighting at every level of government across all 50 states, that we have finally moved the needle. However, we still have work to do."

Lawmakers still have more work to do

The 80-page bill failed to enact some of the toughest gun control measures that Democrats have long sought.

Here's what gun advocates wanted:

  • Raise the age from 18 to 21 for the purchase of semiautomatic weapons
  • Federal red flag laws
  • Universal background checks
  • Ban on the sale of large-capacity magazines
  • Safer storage practices for firearms
  • Close the bump stock loophole

Here's what the new gun legislation will do:

  • Enhance background checks for buyers under 21 years old
  • Financial incentives for states to enact red flag laws
  • Disarm domestic abusers and close the boyfriend loop
  • Clarify who must run a background check
  • Crack down on gun trafficking
  • Fund community violence intervention
  • Invest in mental health services
  • Provide school safety funding

This new legislation is definitely a start to better gun control practices, but I believe that lawmakers can do better. There have been over 300 mass shootings in the U.S. so far this year, according to Gun Violence Archive.

How many more people — including children — have to die in order for people to understand that we're not advocating to take away your guns or to revoke your Second Amendment rights? The goal is to prevent unnecessary gun violence and ensure that gun owners are responsible with their firearms.

"We support gun ownership. We just want it done safely, the safest way possible," Hewlett said.

If you want to get involved with Moms Demand Action, text JOIN to 64433.

Kyra Watts, an Atlanta native, is a graduate of Florida A&M University, and a writer and editor on the opinion and engagement team at The Tennessean in Nashville. She can be reached @Kyrawatts98 on Twitter.

