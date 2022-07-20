ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Police: 1 dead, 1 in custody following Jack in the Box shooting

By Molly Davis, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago

A dispute at the Jack in the Box restaurant on Largo Dr. Tuesday night ended with one person shot to death and another in custody, The Metro Nashville Police Department said.

Police said it happened in the parking lot of the South Nashville fast food chain at 4:25 p.m. The victim was identified by police as 30-year-old Keanthony Thompson.

Trey Scales, 28, was taken into custody and charged with criminal homicide following the shooting, MNPD said.

Police said Scales and Thompson are both employees at the restaurant. The two began fighting about their girlfriends, who also work at Jack in the Box. During the fight, Scales retrieved a pistol and shot Thompson, police said.

Police said Thompson was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Scales is set to appear in court Thursday, records show.

Reach reporter Molly Davis at mdavis2@gannett.com or on Twitter @mollym_davis.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Police: 1 dead, 1 in custody following Jack in the Box shooting

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

One man dead following exchange of gunfire at Mapco

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police confirmed the death of a man at a Mapco gas station Friday evening. Metro Police said 28-year-old Courtlyn Hendricks was involved in an exchange of gunfire at the Gallatin Pike South Mapco before he was driven to Skyline Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WSMV

NFD: 2 dead, 1 in critical condition from house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were on the scene Saturday to put out a house fire where two people were trapped inside. NFD said on Twitter that the house fire occurred at the 3000 block of Leondale Terrace. Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire. According to the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Rutherford County officials locate missing juvenile

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s office located a missing juvenile Saturday. Authorities are looking for missing juvenile Kyle Smith, who left his Rhodes Lane home Friday night and had reportedly not returned home. At 1:36 p.m., officials confirmed that Kyle had been located.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Reach#Nashville Tennessean
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Another Human Trafficking Arrest Made in Middle Tennessee

(Middle Tennessee) Another Human Trafficking case in Middle Tennessee has ended with an arrest. This time, Metro Nashville Police arrested 45-year-old Tony Williams, who is reportedly known as “Memphis Mack.” The suspect was apprehended at the Preston Hotel in Davidson County on Briley Parkway this past Thursday and was charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act.
WSMV

Affidavit: Woman wreaks havoc with cane at grocery store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Wednesday, July 20, officers responded to a Publix at 1010 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd about a woman who was allegedly wreaking havoc. According to the affidavit, 29-year-old Samantha Ahnefeld was chasing people with canes, throwing rocks at people and vandalizing cars. When officers...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
WSMV

Two wanted teens and a 15-year-old arrested Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 19-year-old wanted out of Clarksville, and an 18-year-old in Nashville were arrested Thursday after they were found riding in a stolen car with drugs and multiple firearms. Metro Nashville Police TITANS detectives arrested 19-year-old, Latrell Knott. In addition, the 18-year-old Avunt Kejuan Oldham was first...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Murfreesboro police ask for help identifying armed robber

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) is seeking assistance in identifying the person who robbed a Florence Road store earlier this month. Police said the armed robber entered Florence Point Market on July 6 with an AR-style rifle and threatened to shoot the employees if they did not hand over money from the cash register and the safe.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Police frustrated over repeat offender’s multiple arrests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old who has been arrested three times in a month is out of jail again. WSMV4 started looking into why he had been released and learned much more about his troubling past. A video showing four teens escaping from the downtown Juvenile Detention Center in...
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Mt. Pleasant Police Seeking Public's Help in Locating Suspect

THE MT PLEASANT POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEIKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A WANTED PERSON THAT FLED FROM OFFICERS ON THURSDAY AND REPORTEDLY SHOT AT A MT. PLEASANT POLICE OFFICER. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, A MT PLEASANT OFFICER ATTEMPED TO STOP A VEHICLE ON WEDNESDAY EVENING AROUND 9 PM. A SHORT PURSUIT ENSUED AND AT ONE POINT THE DRIVER FIRED A SHOT AT THE OFFICER. THE VEHICLE CRASHED AND THE SUSPECT TOOK OFF RUNNING THROUGH THE WOODS. EMERGENCY PERSONELL SEARCHED THE AREA AND WAS NOT ABLE TO LOCATE THE SUSBECT. HE IS BELIEVED TO BE ARMED AND MAY POSSIBLY BE INJURED FROM THE WRECK. HE WAS LAST SEEN THURSDAY MORNING. THE SUSPECT IS A WHITE MALE AND WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A BLACK TSHIRT AND BLUE JEANS. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO COTACT THE MT. PLEASANT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
430K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy