ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Mother files $1 million wrongful death lawsuit after her son was killed by Oklahoma police

By Josh Dulaney, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FsYhH_0gm3fNHB00

The mother of a Black man shot and killed by Lawton police in December has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against two former officers and the city.

Mina Woods, a Texas resident and mother of Quadry Malik Sanders, seeks a jury trial and more than $1 million, according to the lawsuit filed July 15 in federal court.

Named in the lawsuit are former Lawton police officers Robert Hinkle, 30, and Nathan Ronan, 30, along with the city of Lawton.

Hinkle, who also is Black, and Ronan face first-degree manslaughter charges in Comanche County District Court after the Dec. 5 shooting death of Sanders, who was 29.

About 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call on an alleged protective order violation in the 1800 block of NW Lincoln Avenue.

The caller reported Sanders was waving a gun in the house and wouldn’t let a resident leave, according to authorities.

Authorities said the officers requested that Sanders come out of the house. He exited the side of the house and then went back inside before coming out to the front, according to authorities.

During what authorities called a confrontation in front of the home, police fatally shot Sanders.

The Lawton Police Department turned the investigation over to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, and also conducted its own administrative investigation into the fatal shooting.

On Jan. 7, Lawton City Manager Michael Cleghorn issued a statement that “upon careful consideration,” Hinkle and Ronan were fired from the police department.

“The actions of these officers were not in conformance with the Lawton Police Department’s well-established training protocols, policies, practices, customs or procedures,” Cleghorn said in the statement.

In May, the city of Lawton released more than 23 minutes of the police body camera footage.

Officers set up a perimeter around the house, and a sergeant issued orders to Sanders through a loudspeaker in a patrol vehicle. Shortly after commands were given, a woman in the home came outside, Comanche County District Attorney Kyle Cabelka said.

Sanders was seen going out of the back door of the home. When an officer gave Sanders commands to show his hands, he immediately complied but then ran back into the home, Cabelka said.

Seconds later, Sanders walked out of the front door of the home and was confronted underneath a carport by Hinkle and Ronan.

According to footage from his body camera, Hinkle yelled "hands, hands" and "down, down, down, down."

In the video, Sanders appeared from around a refrigerator, his hands were visible and he appeared to be holding a ball cap, which he moved from his right hand to his left. Sanders then moved partially behind the refrigerator.

Hinkle shot four times at Sanders, who appeared to have his right hand raised above his head before falling to the ground. Hinkle then yelled “down, down” and "hands, hands, hands," and "quit reaching."

In the video, Sanders sat up with his hands above his head. Hinkle then fired seven more times.

Ronan also fired four times at Sanders, Cabelka said, bringing the total of shots fired at Sanders to 15.

As the officers ordered Sanders to roll over on his stomach, he flailed, moaned and said:

“I’m down. I’m shot. I can’t breathe.”

Sanders died in an ambulance while being taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Cabelka said.

The autopsy report revealed Sanders was struck 12 times, including in the abdomen, groin area, legs, arm and hand.

In May, following a months-long investigation by the OSBI, Cabelka charged Hinkle and Ronan in the death of Sanders. Cabelka said in a statement the shooting of Sanders “was not justified.” Cabelka said no weapon was found on Sanders nor in the area where he was shot.

However, Gary James, the criminal defense attorney for the officers, previously told The Oklahoman a gun was found on a table in the living room.

Ronan and Hinkle were released on a $25,000 bond. They face a minimum of four years in state prison if convicted in the fatal shooting of Sanders.

The civil lawsuit against the former Lawton police officers and the city claims Sanders did not pose a threat to police the night he was killed.

“Mr. Sanders’ hands were visible and did not contain weapons when he exited the home,” the lawsuit says. “Mr. Sanders put hands up in a manner universally understood by police officers to be a sign of compliance.”

John Ratliff, the city attorney for Lawton, said he could not comment on active litigation. Attorneys for Woods could not be reached Tuesday.

In April 2021, the district attorney’s office cleared Ronan in the shooting death of Zonterious Johnson, a 24-year-old Black man, after a foot pursuit from a restaurant where gunshots were heard.

Authorities determined that near an alley Johnson raised a gun after Ronan commanded him to drop the weapon.

Comments / 10

Mike Davis
4d ago

I am sorry for the family but I still feel if he would have followed commands from the officers, he would still be alive today.

Reply(4)
9
Deb Jewett
3d ago

So now perpetrators can violate protective orders, wave a gun, threaten the police and others and it’s okay. What if he would have shot someone? Police would have been mailed for that too - they were in a no-win situation. It is NOT the police officers fault he chose to be combative and I compliant. They got it wrong on this case. I feel bad he chose the outcome by his actions. I’m sorry for the family and for his bad decision

Reply
3
Related
Texoma's Homepage

Husband stabs cousin in neck, police say

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a possible stabbing. Around 10:30 a.m. Friday, police responded to the 1700 block of Polk Street to investigate a stabbing. Officers arrived on the scene and spoke with the person reporting the incident. Police say the reporting person/victim said she was sitting on the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Reported stabbing at LCF, one person flown from scene

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was reportedly stabbed at the Lawton Correctional Facility on Friday morning. The incident occurred around 8:30 Friday morning when first responders were called to the scene, along with a medical helicopter. Our crew on scene reported seeing one man loaded on the helicopter and...
LAWTON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Comanche County, OK
State
Texas State
Comanche County, OK
Crime & Safety
Lawton, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Lawton, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Wrongful Death Lawsuit#Police Sergeant#Violent Crime#Nw Lincoln Avenue
newschannel6now.com

Crime of the week: Credit card abuse leads to felony charges

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man wanted by police for using someone else’s credit card is starting to rack up felony charges, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department. Chief Photojournalist Joseph Saint has more with Friday’s crime of the week. Credit card theft is a crime...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
kswo.com

Woman in Elgin caught with over 1,700 ecstasy and fentanyl pills

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Elgin Police have released details on a traffic stop that led to the discovery of hundreds of pills, believed to be ecstasy and fentanyl. In a post on social media, Elgin PD says that an officer pulled over a truck just before 1:30 a.m. on June 24th. The officer reportedly noticed the driver had unusual breathing, sweating, and a pulsing artery in her neck. That lead the officer to call for a K9 unit, who alerted to the presence of narcotics.
ELGIN, OK
106.3 The Buzz

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week July 22, 2022

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

State lawmakers from Lawton react to Cache error controversy

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two Lawton Native State Lawmakers responded to the County Assessor Error controversy affecting the entities across the county, including the Cache Public Schools District. In a joint statement from State Representative Trey Caldwell and State Senator John Michael Montgomery, they said from their view, there...
LAWTON, OK
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
741K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy