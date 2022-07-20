CultureX -- the festival that Cheyenne needed

CHEYENNE – The streets were alive.

During Saturday’s installment of CultureX expo, there was more activity than is typical on street corners, at the Cheyenne Depot, on streets stretching to 21st Street and O’Neil Avenue, and as high as the fourth floor of the municipal parking garage.

Children played in the splash pad in the Depot Plaza, while some paces away, men were competing for the Wyoming Arm Westling State Title. Vendors were lined up and down on 15th Street, selling local crafts, vaporizers, food and artwork.

The line of tents began with a space reserved for the yearly glass blowing competition. There, Stack Westie was struggling with his full-time craft.

“The only thing I’ve done today is put a dent in this beer can,” he said, laughing and finishing off the last of his drink.

Four years ago, Westie left his full-time profession to focus on glass blowing, starting Westie Glass, his own glass blowing studio in Westminster, Colorado. He first picked up the art style in 1993.

He has been competing in this specific competition for about six years now. Next to him was Nikkoai Leoniak, who was nearly halfway through creating an artistic glass cup.

Leoniak was having a bit more luck than Westie at that point in the competition. With fine craftwork and the majority of the individual pieces constructed and ready to be incorporated into the final product, he and Westie were doing all they could to avoid any natural tampering from the Wyoming wind.

Gusts periodically extinguished or altered the flame, forcing them to step back until the annoyance settled.

Tattoos

Next to the Glass Blowing Competition was the main event surrounding CultureX – and the reason that it exists today – the 4-Ever West Tattoo Festival.

Inside the Depot, tattoo chairs and pop-up tables covered in different designs, business cards and artwork lined the walls and left only a narrow path for attendees. There was rap music from the sound system, and the sting of 40 tattoo guns rivaled the murmur of the crowd.

In one of the chairs was Dan Tredway, covered head to toe in tattoos. He managed to find room to receive new ink depicting a galaxy, courtesy of Chris J’tot from Phantom 8 Tattoo.

When asked how many tattoos he had on his body, he raised his finger and firmly stated, “Just one.”

Outside, people caught some fresh air and watched contestants arrive and pose for the 6th Annual Pin-Up competition. Their outfits, many made from scratch, fused a mix of styles that manage to achieve a blend of retro and gothic qualities while maintaining a tasteful interpretation of the traditionally sexualized concept.

Katelyn Shea posed in front of an old, dropped-down Pontiac Silver Streak, both for the event’s photographer, who hit the ground for dynamic action shots, and for a Wyoming Tribune Eagle photographer. Others passed by in red dresses with spiders in place of polka dots, and others in white wore vibrant red headbands in lipstick to contrast exposed tattoos.

Beards

The beard competition, a smaller aspect of the festival, was held as a fundraiser for Grace for 2 Brothers, a nonprofit foundation working toward suicide prevention. In it, an emcee coaxed passersby to undergo critical assessment of their facial hair. The person receiving the most applause was awarded a prize.

The most alternative aspect of CultureX may have been held around the Depot Plaza, at the parking garage, located at the center of downtown. There, a transformation was quietly taking place.

Many people are unaware that the top of the garage is now one eclectic patch of color that both characterizes the city and is designed to prevent additional unwanted graffiti.

At least 20 artists were going to work on the small patch of concrete canvas they were allocated, contributing to one grand mural. Many backed their cars up to their spot where family, friends and a circus of pets hid from the heat and enjoyed the rattle of heavy bass coming from the sound system.

Working practically alone on the bare western side of the garage was Alex Sanchez, a graffiti artist who drove up from Greeley, Colorado, to participate.

Graffiti

Sanchez stepped back from the nearly finished design, urging the boy with him, nervously wielding a spray can, to step away from his work. The child persisted, but conceded as Sanchez began to explain the work – the contorted acronym N.O.I.D.

“This is dope, man, just that they do this,” he said. “Especially in the middle of town like this, man.”

Artists bring different interpretations of graffiti. While Sanchez and other artists were tagging letters, some painted obscure murals. One design was tagged with “Paint Slingers 2022;” another was a cartoon rendition of the occult figure Baphomet.

It was the first year that any graffiti was incorporated into the festival.

Previously, Paint Slingers only hosted traditional murals, of which this year there were officially eight.

Steamroller

Makers and Creatives, who pride themselves on executing wonky concepts, hosted their third annual Steamroller Print Making event in a new location.

That was where a co-founder of Makers, Michael Launer, operated a steamroller. Three local artists painted their meticulously created linoleum carvings to be crushed against a print sheet beneath the steamroller’s weight.

“Turns out they’ll rent to anyone, no license or anything,” Lauder said, reclining in the machine’s driver’s seat. “You walk in and they give you the keys.”

Aleisha Isaacson, one of the participating artists, regrets not keeping a log of how long she worked on her piece, “Wyoming Wildflowers.” It depicts an overgrowth of flowers sprung beneath the vast Wyoming night sky.

Before it was her turn to have the image pressed, she was tasked with rolling a special paint over the design. Each time around, the constellations were soaked more thoroughly for a better pressing.

Launer estimates that each artist spent at least 70 hours working on their piece.

“I just wanted to do something that was all Wyoming wildflowers,” Isaacson said. “These are all native species. The stars were originally constellations you could see in July in Wyoming, but it turned out to be not enough stars, so I had to kind of add a bunch.”

Far away from the rest of CultureX was what is hoped to become one of the most impactful artists’ addition to the community.

Crosswalk murals

Urban Edge Advocates, in association with the local Cheyenne high schools, supervised the addition of six new crosswalk murals crossing O’Neil Avenue, with two additional on Thomes Avenue.

The groups, each assigned to a different crosswalk by their school, were well along in the process by 2 p.m. East, South, Central and Triumph high schools all contributed designs to the project.

Triumph labored over the design created by recent graduate Theo Koonce. The fact that this permanent piece of art represents not only Triumph, but Cheyenne, was the most rewarding aspect for Koonce.

“It’s representative of my own blackness. It’s growth, which is also a big highlight with the sun, and the flowers,” Koonce said, taking a break from finishing ups his design. “They’re day-lilies. I wasn’t expecting it, but there’s some actually planted around (Civic Commons Park) over here.”