ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

CultureX -- the festival that Cheyenne needed

By Will Carpenter Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=096gnf_0gm3fLVj00

CHEYENNE – The streets were alive.

During Saturday’s installment of CultureX expo, there was more activity than is typical on street corners, at the Cheyenne Depot, on streets stretching to 21st Street and O’Neil Avenue, and as high as the fourth floor of the municipal parking garage.

Children played in the splash pad in the Depot Plaza, while some paces away, men were competing for the Wyoming Arm Westling State Title. Vendors were lined up and down on 15th Street, selling local crafts, vaporizers, food and artwork.

The line of tents began with a space reserved for the yearly glass blowing competition. There, Stack Westie was struggling with his full-time craft.

“The only thing I’ve done today is put a dent in this beer can,” he said, laughing and finishing off the last of his drink.

Four years ago, Westie left his full-time profession to focus on glass blowing, starting Westie Glass, his own glass blowing studio in Westminster, Colorado. He first picked up the art style in 1993.

He has been competing in this specific competition for about six years now. Next to him was Nikkoai Leoniak, who was nearly halfway through creating an artistic glass cup.

Leoniak was having a bit more luck than Westie at that point in the competition. With fine craftwork and the majority of the individual pieces constructed and ready to be incorporated into the final product, he and Westie were doing all they could to avoid any natural tampering from the Wyoming wind.

Gusts periodically extinguished or altered the flame, forcing them to step back until the annoyance settled.

Tattoos

Next to the Glass Blowing Competition was the main event surrounding CultureX – and the reason that it exists today – the 4-Ever West Tattoo Festival.

Inside the Depot, tattoo chairs and pop-up tables covered in different designs, business cards and artwork lined the walls and left only a narrow path for attendees. There was rap music from the sound system, and the sting of 40 tattoo guns rivaled the murmur of the crowd.

In one of the chairs was Dan Tredway, covered head to toe in tattoos. He managed to find room to receive new ink depicting a galaxy, courtesy of Chris J’tot from Phantom 8 Tattoo.

When asked how many tattoos he had on his body, he raised his finger and firmly stated, “Just one.”

Outside, people caught some fresh air and watched contestants arrive and pose for the 6th Annual Pin-Up competition. Their outfits, many made from scratch, fused a mix of styles that manage to achieve a blend of retro and gothic qualities while maintaining a tasteful interpretation of the traditionally sexualized concept.

Katelyn Shea posed in front of an old, dropped-down Pontiac Silver Streak, both for the event’s photographer, who hit the ground for dynamic action shots, and for a Wyoming Tribune Eagle photographer. Others passed by in red dresses with spiders in place of polka dots, and others in white wore vibrant red headbands in lipstick to contrast exposed tattoos.

Beards

The beard competition, a smaller aspect of the festival, was held as a fundraiser for Grace for 2 Brothers, a nonprofit foundation working toward suicide prevention. In it, an emcee coaxed passersby to undergo critical assessment of their facial hair. The person receiving the most applause was awarded a prize.

The most alternative aspect of CultureX may have been held around the Depot Plaza, at the parking garage, located at the center of downtown. There, a transformation was quietly taking place.

Many people are unaware that the top of the garage is now one eclectic patch of color that both characterizes the city and is designed to prevent additional unwanted graffiti.

At least 20 artists were going to work on the small patch of concrete canvas they were allocated, contributing to one grand mural. Many backed their cars up to their spot where family, friends and a circus of pets hid from the heat and enjoyed the rattle of heavy bass coming from the sound system.

Working practically alone on the bare western side of the garage was Alex Sanchez, a graffiti artist who drove up from Greeley, Colorado, to participate.

Graffiti

Sanchez stepped back from the nearly finished design, urging the boy with him, nervously wielding a spray can, to step away from his work. The child persisted, but conceded as Sanchez began to explain the work – the contorted acronym N.O.I.D.

“This is dope, man, just that they do this,” he said. “Especially in the middle of town like this, man.”

Artists bring different interpretations of graffiti. While Sanchez and other artists were tagging letters, some painted obscure murals. One design was tagged with “Paint Slingers 2022;” another was a cartoon rendition of the occult figure Baphomet.

It was the first year that any graffiti was incorporated into the festival.

Previously, Paint Slingers only hosted traditional murals, of which this year there were officially eight.

Steamroller

Makers and Creatives, who pride themselves on executing wonky concepts, hosted their third annual Steamroller Print Making event in a new location.

That was where a co-founder of Makers, Michael Launer, operated a steamroller. Three local artists painted their meticulously created linoleum carvings to be crushed against a print sheet beneath the steamroller’s weight.

“Turns out they’ll rent to anyone, no license or anything,” Lauder said, reclining in the machine’s driver’s seat. “You walk in and they give you the keys.”

Aleisha Isaacson, one of the participating artists, regrets not keeping a log of how long she worked on her piece, “Wyoming Wildflowers.” It depicts an overgrowth of flowers sprung beneath the vast Wyoming night sky.

Before it was her turn to have the image pressed, she was tasked with rolling a special paint over the design. Each time around, the constellations were soaked more thoroughly for a better pressing.

Launer estimates that each artist spent at least 70 hours working on their piece.

“I just wanted to do something that was all Wyoming wildflowers,” Isaacson said. “These are all native species. The stars were originally constellations you could see in July in Wyoming, but it turned out to be not enough stars, so I had to kind of add a bunch.”

Far away from the rest of CultureX was what is hoped to become one of the most impactful artists’ addition to the community.

Crosswalk murals

Urban Edge Advocates, in association with the local Cheyenne high schools, supervised the addition of six new crosswalk murals crossing O’Neil Avenue, with two additional on Thomes Avenue.

The groups, each assigned to a different crosswalk by their school, were well along in the process by 2 p.m. East, South, Central and Triumph high schools all contributed designs to the project.

Triumph labored over the design created by recent graduate Theo Koonce. The fact that this permanent piece of art represents not only Triumph, but Cheyenne, was the most rewarding aspect for Koonce.

“It’s representative of my own blackness. It’s growth, which is also a big highlight with the sun, and the flowers,” Koonce said, taking a break from finishing ups his design. “They’re day-lilies. I wasn’t expecting it, but there’s some actually planted around (Civic Commons Park) over here.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Meet Your Candidates: Wyoming’s State Superintendent of Public Instruction

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - We reached out to all candidates filing for Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Below are the candidates running who responded to our request. The information below is written by the candidates and unedited by Wyoming News Now. REPUBLICAN PRIMARY CANDIDATES. NAME: Megan Degenfelder.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Online Poll: Who Are The Worst Drivers In Wyoming?

It's the summer travel season, and a lot of people are hitting the highways for summer road trips. That's especially true in Wyoming, where winter weather limits the times when you can expect good weather. While every town has bad drivers, certain communities seem to have more than their share.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Did Anyone Notice The Orange Cones Are Gone In Cheyenne?

I can't be the only one to notice, right? It was like a getaway in the middle of the night. The once completely congested street that we take from Lincolnway to the north was covered in construction for what felt like thousands of days, is now free and clear. It was like some form of magic or sorcery where with a wave of a wand, we could cross Warren without the soothing sounds of jackhammers.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Local
Wyoming Society
Cheyenne, WY
Government
Cheyenne, WY
Society
State
Wyoming State
capcity.news

The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (7/22/22)

NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. This past weekend was amazing for Judy and me! I may not have said it before, but I really want to be a grandpa. My youngest son Jac and his wife Whitney are pregnant with our first grandchild, and we had an amazing baby shower at our beautiful Botanic Gardens last Sunday. It is fun to see your kids grow up into adults you can be proud of, and then watch them become a parent — it’s beyond words. Hosting our very first baby shower was the perfect time to get family and friends together to celebrate this huge event in our lives and to provide the parents-to-be with provisions for what is to come. Did I mention the gardens were beautiful?
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Electric Vehicle charging brought to Cheyenne during CFD

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Electric Vehicle charging is making it’s way to the Cowboy State, and is even free during Cheyenne Frontier Days. Moser Energy and Tyrell Chevrolet are partnering together during the event to assist with out-of-towners and Cheyenne residents that may struggle to find charging stations.
CHEYENNE, WY
svinews.com

High-altitude balloon over Laramie sparks an online buzz

LARAMIE (WNE) — Accounts of people looking up at the sky and seeing a spaceship flying high above might seem like a chapter out of a science fiction novel or, since the weekend, just another day in Laramie. The object isn’t a prelude to an incursion from an intergalactic...
capcity.news

City announces trash pick-up schedule for Cheyenne Day

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne has announced its trash, recycle and compost pick-up schedule in observance of Cheyenne Day, Wednesday, July 27. Scheduled trash, compost and recycle pick-ups will operate as normal for the day. Residents are asked to have trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m.
CHEYENNE, WY
svinews.com

UW trustees put people, programs under microscope

LARAMIE — A rapidly changing world both in and outside Wyoming is impacting the University of Wyoming, and trustees are considering how UW can adapt. Trustees and other university representatives shared during their retreat in Pinedale last week views on how the university can keep with the times during a period of extreme technological advancement and social polarization.
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Don’t get booked at Cheyenne Frontier Days

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne Frontier Days can mean fun for the whole family, especially if you’re making good decisions. However, if you break the law, it could not only ruin your day at the park, it could ruin your life. The Cheyenne Police Department will have...
CHEYENNE, WY
99.9 The Point

Fun Events You Don’t Want to Miss This Weekend

Cheyenne Frontier Days kicks off Friday, July 22nd and goes for 10 fun packed days. Touted as the "World's Largest Outdoor Rodeo and Western Celebration." We are all so excited to be a part of the celebration which includes, concerts like Nelly on the 28th, rodeos, parades, pancake breakfasts and more! So many people travel to Cheyenne for this amazing event and it's because it's full of fun and not to mention good food!
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (7/21/22–7/22/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
newslj.com

Local COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rising

CHEYENNE — Laramie County — and Wyoming as a whole — have recently seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, which may be attributable to the highly transmissible BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of the omicron variant. These sub-variants have been described by health organizations as the most contagious...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

(PHOTOS) Frontier Days: Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett and John Morgan kick off ‘Frontier Nights’ concerts

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The night concerts are always a favorite at Cheyenne Frontier Days, and the opening acts of 2022 didn’t disappoint. Grammy-nominated country superstar Jason Aldean — along with supporting acts Gabby Barrett and John Morgan — rocked the Frontier Nights stage Friday night as part of the first of the 10-day festival’s seven shows this year.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy