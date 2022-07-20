ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

CFD events outside Frontier Park

Wyoming News
 4 days ago
Cheyenne Gunslingers

If there were an event that captured the spirit of the Old West outside of the "Daddy of 'em All," it would be the daily mock gunfights of the Cheyenne Gunslingers.

Run entirely by volunteers, this re-creation of romanticized Wild West gunfighters gives visitors a unique show every time, with each iteration being improvised. Gunshots, comedy and thrilling cowboy shenanigans are the name of the game for this event, and it isn't to be missed.

Even better – the shows occur daily for almost the entire summer, with performances at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. During Frontier Days, the Gunslingers will perform at noon and 6 p.m. every day until the conclusion of the rodeo. Catch a show at the false front frontier town at West 15th Street and Pioneer Avenue.

Fort D.A. Russell Days at F.E. Warren Air Force Base

Long before F.E. Warren became a U.S. Air Force Base, it was Fort D.A. Russell, an outpost of the U.S. Cavalry. This base served to protect the new transcontinental railroad, the Union Pacific, that passed through the Magic City of the Plains.

In honor of this history, F.E. Warren hosts the yearly Fort D.A. Russell Days to coincide with Frontier Days celebrations across the city of Cheyenne. For three days, the base is opened for the public to enjoy historic home tours, historical military reenactments and tours of the Minuteman III and Peacekeeper missile systems that the base became known for during the Cold War.

It is a free event, but visitors must provide a photo ID, car registration and insurance car to gain access to the base. Visit the base on your own through the entrance located at Interstate 25 and Randall Avenue. There will also be a shuttle running from the southwest corner of Frontier Park to F.E. Warren Air Force Base, which makes its last trip from the base at 3:30 p.m.

Events run July 22-24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, visit https://cfdrodeo.com/event/fort-d-a-russell-days/.

The tentative schedule of events is as follows.

Friday, July 22

9 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday through Sunday – Free shuttle bus will be running from Cheyenne Frontier Days grounds to F. E. Warren AFB. Catch the bus in front of the CFD grounds Main Entrance. Visitors can ride free between each venue. Last bus to CFD grounds leaves F.E. Warren AFB at 3:30 p.m. FREE.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Muskets to Missiles Displays. See UH-1N Huey helicopter, USAF fire trucks and USAF Security Forces vehicles. Centennial Lake/Main Gate. Follow signs, free parking. Free.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Living History Camp Presentations/Demonstrations, Centennial Lake/Main Gate.

9 a.m.-2 p.m. – Camp Carlin Supply Run, a “stick” mule race for 5- to 8-year-old children, delivering supplies to historic forts. Centennial Lake/Main Gate.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Food vendors. Bring your family and friends for a delicious meal. Centennial Lake/Main Gate.

11 a.m. – Security Forces K9 Working Dog Presentation. Centennial Lake/Main Gate.

2:30 p.m. – American Revolution Historic Military Demonstration, Parade Field (Bleachers)/Main Gate.

2:45 p.m. – Gunfight demonstration by the Wyoming Widowmakers. Centennial Lake (Bleachers)/Main Gate.

3 p.m. – The Trotters Cavalry Performance. Demonstration of historical Cavalry Precision Riding Drills, Parade Field (Bleachers)/Main Gate.

Saturday, July 23

9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Muskets to Missiles Displays. See UH-1N Huey helicopter, USAF fire trucks and USAF Security Forces vehicles. Centennial Lake/Main Gate.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Living History Camp Presentations/Demonstrations, Centennial Lake/Main Gate.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. – F.E. Warren AFB/Fort D.A. Russell Historic Tour. Take a guided bus tour of the base and see historic buildings and locations on the base. Last tour leaves at 2:30 p.m. Centennial Lake/Main Gate.

9 a.m.- 2 p.m. – Camp Carlin Supply Run, a “stick” mule race for 5- to 8-year-old children, delivering supplies to historic forts. Centennial Lake/Main Gate.

10 a.m.- 4 p.m. – Food vendors. Bring your family and friends for a delicious meal. Centennial Lake/Main Gate.

11 a.m. – Security Forces K9 Working Dog Presentation. Centennial Lake/Main Gate.

11:30 p.m. – EOD (Explosive Ordinance Disposal) Equipment Demo, Centennial Lake/Main Gate.

12 p.m. – High Noon Gunfight demonstration by the Wyoming Widowmakers. Centennial Lake (Bleachers)/Main Gate.

2:30 p.m. – American Revolution Historic Military Demonstration, Parade Field (Bleachers)/Main Gate.

3 p.m. – The Trotters Cavalry Performance Demonstration of historical Cavalry Precision Riding Drills, Parade Field (Bleachers)/Main Gate.

3:30 p.m. – Fort D.A. Russell Days Historic WWII Military Demonstration, Parade Field (Bleachers)/Main Gate.

5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. – Period Style Dance. Historic period clothing or Western attire preferred, but not required. Dance instruction will be provided and is for the whole family. No experience is required, and people of all ages dance together! Centennial Lake/Main Gate. For more information, call 307-773-2980.

Sunday, July 24

9 a.m.-4 p.m. – F.E. Warren AFB/Fort D.A. Russell Historic Tour. Take a guided bus tour of the base and see historic buildings and locations on the base. Last tour leaves at 2:30 p.m. Centennial Lake/Main Gate.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Living History Camp Presentations/Demonstrations, Centennial Lake/Main Gate.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Muskets to Missiles Displays. See UH-1N Huey helicopter, USAF fire trucks and USAF Security Forces vehicles. Centennial Lake/Main Gate.

9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. – Warren Spouses’ & Balfour Beatty Communities Historic Homes Tour and Warren ICBM & Heritage Museum Tour. National Register Historic buildings will be on display for visitor viewing. Transportation is provided. Please provide picture ID for the tour, no cameras or large bags allowed. Last bus leaves at 2:30. Centennial Lake/Main Gate.

9 a.m.-2 p.m. – Camp Carlin Supply Run, a “stick” mule race for 5- to 8-year-old children, delivering supplies to historic forts. Centennial Lake/Main Gate.

9 a.m. – Historic Colonial Church Service. Sarsaparilla Saloon. Centennial Lake/Main Gate.

10 a.m. – EOD (Explosive Ordinance Disposal) Equipment Demo, Centennial Lake/Main Gate.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Food vendors. Bring your family and friends for a delicious meal. Centennial Lake/Main Gate.

11 a.m. – Security Forces K9 Working Dog Presentation. Centennial Lake/Main Gate.

12 p.m. – High Noon Gunfight demonstration by the Wyoming Widowmakers. Centennial Lake (Bleachers)/Main Gate.

12:30 p.m. – EOD (Explosive Ordinance Disposal) Equipment Demo, Centennial Lake/Main Gate.

2 p.m. – The Trotters Cavalry Performance Demonstration of historical Cavalry Precision Riding Drills, Parade Field (Bleachers)/Main Gate.

CLTP's Old-Fashioned Melodrama

Yes, it's a good old-fashioned performance from the local volunteer group Cheyenne Little Theatre Players. Even if theater isn't your thing, this is a must-see event for the sheer authenticity of it.

Housed in one of Cheyenne's landmark historic buildings downtown, the Atlas Theatre, follow along in the family friendly and highly participatory production of old-time vaudeville style theater, not unlike what visitors were experiencing in the Atlas as early as the late 1800s. With a storyline full of villains, heroes and heroines, CLTP encourages the audience to hiss, cheer and boo the performers, but watch out, because the actors just might respond.

There's just as much entertainment to be found when the actors aren't on stage. Different performances, from singers, comedians and magicians, to Can-Can Dancers and comedy skits, vaudeville style Olio Acts step into the limelight for some additional fun. All together, this is a CFD tradition that has stood the test of time.

The show will run July 14-17, 21-31 and Aug. 4-7. Monday through Saturday shows will be held at 7 p.m. Sundays will feature 2 p.m. matinee performances, and there will be additional 9 p.m. performances held on July 22, 23, 25, 26, 28, 29 and 30.

For additional information, call the Cheyenne Little Theatre Players at 307-638-6543.

Pancake Breakfasts

This yearly tradition invites visitors around the world to the one and only Cheyenne Depot Plaza for a feast worthy of the biggest and most prestigious rodeo event in the world. In other words, you best set an alarm to load up on free pancakes and coffee.

Volunteers typically serve up more than 100,000 flapjacks, 3,000 pounds of ham, 9,200 cartons of milk and 520 gallons of coffee, along with 630 pounds of butter and 475 gallons of syrup over the course of the three breakfasts.

Hosted by the Cheyenne Kiwanis Club, with help from the local Boy Scouts troops, these pancake breakfasts run from 7-9 a.m. on Monday, July 25; Wednesday, July 27; and Friday, July 29, at the Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 121 W. 15th St.

Comments / 0

 

