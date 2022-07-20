Police blotter 7-20-22

Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Byron T. Steel, 38, of an unknown address for felony strangulation of a household member with serious injury and misdemeanor domestic battery at 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Maroon Drive.

Thomas I. Berger, 33, of Agate Road for driving with a canceled, suspended or revoked license (second or greater offense) at 5:50 p.m. Sunday at Nationway and Logan Avenue.

Michael I. Lohmann, 26, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.

Loren G. Bulgin, 30, of Garrett Street for misdemeanor refusing to obey and public intoxication at 2:16 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Garrett Street.

Mark D. Rohwer, 45, of King Arthur Way on a warrant for felony aggravated assault with injury, misdemeanor unlawful contact (touch) and misdemeanor property destruction (less than $1,000) at 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Lincolnway.

Ronald D. Smith, 48, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 10:27 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West 17th Street.

Ismael L. Frausto, 19, of Medicine Bow Avenue for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property and refusing to obey at 8:40 p.m. Saturday at Capitol Avenue and West Lincolnway.

Julia E. Tate, 37, transient, for misdemeanor joyriding (unauthorized use of motor vehicle) at 8:27 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of West Lincolnway.

Christian A. Chaparro, 35, transient, for misdemeanor refusing to obey and shoplifting (less than $100) at 6:13 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of East Lincolnway.

Rebecca M. Navarrette, 50, transient, for felony aggravated assault with injury at 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of West Fox Farm Road.

Santiago J. Ponce, 24, of Morning Glory Trail for misdemeanor public intoxication at 5:10 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Oxford Drive.

Duane H. Garrett, 50, of King Arthur Way for misdemeanor driving under the influence (combination of controlled substance and alcohol, first in 10 years) at 1:55 a.m. Saturday at Pioneer Avenue and West Lincolnway.

Sean A. Christopher, 49, of Holmes Street for felony burglary, misdemeanor theft (less than $1,000) and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine/amphetamine-type drug at 9:45 p.m. Friday in the 3500 block of Holmes Street.

Daniel A. Presley, 37, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Park County for driving without a valid license at 5:10 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of East 17th Street.

Alan J. Kriebel, 45, of Pasadena Drive on a misdemeanor warrant through Laramie County District Court for a civil violation at 11:42 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.

Paula R. Downer, 24, of Thomes Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant out of Campbell County for probation violation at 7:03 a.m. Friday at her residence; and by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for probation violation at 2:08 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.

Brian K. Jackson, 34, of South Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor warrant out of Platte County for driving with a suspended license and failure to pay child support at 11 p.m. Thursday at Nationway and Logan Avenue.

Maurice L. Bryson-Floyd, 37, of Russell Avenue on a felony warrant out of Wayne County, Michigan, for robbery at 10:03 p.m. Thursday at East Fifth Street and Russell Avenue.

Alyscia F. Sloan, 21, of Seslar Avenue on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 5:05 p.m. Thursday at her residence.

William L. Combs II, 35, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Uinta County for DUI (third offense) at 3:08 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of East Pershing Boulevard.

Lorenzo J. Martinez, 33, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 10:16 a.m. Thursday at Capitol Avenue and West Lincolnway.

Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:

Amber N. Serrano, 38, of Desmet Drive for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 11:50 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Interstate 180.

Kenneth L. Sammons, 42, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 7:26 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Oak Court.

Jason D. Stratton, 39, of an unknown address on a warrant for felony aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon, felony destruction of property (greater than $1,000) and misdemeanor false imprisonment at 5:09 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Murray Road.

Raeann K. Vansciver, 45, of Pleasant Valley Trail on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and probation violation at 7:45 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Avenue C.

Robert A. Velasquez Jr., 36, of 11th Street on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for probation violation at 5:39 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.

April D. Lindauer, 41, of 13th Street on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for probation violation at 5:18 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.

Joshua D. Moody, 20, of Atkin Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 7:13 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.

Anthony J. Gello, 35, of Akes Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4:28 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.

Nicholas J. Baxter, 26, of Muncie, Indiana, on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear at 12:30 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.

Christina L. Counts, 38, transient, on misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and failure to comply at 7:10 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.

Bobby L. Hinsley Jr., 40, of Targhee Avenue on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for probation violation at 11:21 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.