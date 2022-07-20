Tie-down roping is one of most unpredictable events

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Scoring: The calf gets a 20-foot head start – one of the longest in professional rodeo. Once the cowboy ropes the calf, he flanks it, which is picking it up on its side or its back. After the calf is down, the cowboy must tie three of the calf’s legs together and, when finished, throw his hands in the air to signal the judge and timekeeper. The calf must stay tied for six seconds for the cowboy’s run to be counted, and the cowboy is given a 10-second penalty if he breaks the barrier too soon. The fastest time wins.

Equipment: Pigging string, rope and horse.

Watch these guys: Marty Yates was fifth in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings with $63,282 in mid-June and is the reigning CFD champion. … Shad Mayfield was No. 2 in the world standings and fared well in Cheyenne in his first year in 2019. The Clovis, New Mexico, cowboy also won the world title in 2020.

Past winners

2021: Marty Yates

2019: Seth Hall

2018: Shane Hanchey

2017: Lane Livingston

2016: Jerome Schneeberger

2015: Marty Yates

2014: Trevor Brazile

2013: Scott Kormos

2012: Beau Marshall

2011: Jerrad Hofstetter

Since the event made its debut in 1920, there has never been a back-to-back tie-down roping champion at Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Along with breakaway roping – which debuted in 2019 – and rookie saddle bronc – which contestants rarely compete in back-to-back years – it’s one of the three individual events that hasn’t seen a winner in consecutive years.

The size of the stock and the 20-foot head-start distance the calf gets are two main reasons for that.

“You’re roping fresh calves that are bigger than anything you see anywhere else,” Sterling Smith told WyoSports in 2013. “That’s part of what makes it such a good rodeo. It’s different than most of the rodeos we go to, but there’s no secret to success there. You can’t rush your run. You just have to do everything right and make sure the calf takes the tie.”

There have been eight cowboys that have won multiple tie-down roping titles at the “Daddy of ’em All.”

The most recent of those cowboys was Marty Yates, who claimed the crown in 2021, with his previous win coming in 2015. Yates was sitting at fifth in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings in mid-June. The Stephenville, Texas, cowboy can carry that momentum with him to Cheyenne while on a quest to become the first back-to-back tie-down roping champion at CFD.

While winning in consecutive years is certainly something each contestant strives for, simply winning twice seems too good to be true.

“It’s an incredible feeling. As a little kid, you dream about roping at this rodeo,” Yates said following his 2021 victory. “And to be able to win it twice in my career, it sure is awesome.”

Winning in Cheyenne can boost a cowboy's chances when it comes to winning a world title. Winning both does take a little bit of luck, especially when it comes to the calf and its stubbornness. Either way, a cowboy has to take advantage with what he’s given if he wants to be successful.

“Winning Cheyenne helps you to achieve your goal of winning a world title,” Stran Smith told WyoSports in 2010. “The odds are so stacked against you to win a rodeo like Cheyenne because you have the luck of the draw.”

In his ninth time competing in Frontier Park Arena, Seth Hall finally walked away with a buckle in 2019. He made his way into the finals by tying for the last spot in his performance. It goes to show how drastically things can change in rodeo in just a couple of days – especially in tie-down roping.

“This is a dream come true. You never think you could get on this stage,” he said. “You put in the hours, and you think that one day you can do this. This is a heck of a stage, and to be at Cheyenne Frontier Days and get this win? This is almost more than amazing; I can’t put this into words.”