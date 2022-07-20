ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Bullfighting isn't an everyday job

By Robert Munoz WyoSports
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago
From a young age, Cody Emerson knew he wanted to be a bullfighter.

Fourteen years into the profession and a few setbacks from injuries, he’s still embracing everything that comes with the job.

“I just grew up wanting to do it, and I think it's just something in your heart that says you want to be a bullfighter," Emerson said. "And I didn’t do anything roughstock before high school, and when I graduated high school, I went to bullfighter school and fell in love with it.”

That bullfighting school Emerson refers to is the Frank Newsom school. Emerson learned about bullfighting from Newsom and Cody Webster – who is the back-to-back Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association bullfighter of the year and one of the two bullfighters who regularly keeps the cowboys safe at Cheyenne Frontier Days. It’s safe to say that Emerson learned from the best.

Emerson recovered from a Lisfranc injury – an injury to the bones and ligaments in the middle of the foot – he suffered in Fort Worth, Texas, and after not being able to walk for 12 weeks, returned to the arena at the end of May. It was the second serious injury he’s suffered during his day job, the other being a broken leg in 2013.

He knows it's a risk that comes with a career focused on protecting the cowboys that put their own health on the line.

“They’re literally relying on us to get out of any bind or bad situation they get in, and they’re relying on us to take care of them as good as we can,” Emerson said. “It’s a dangerous sport, and when they nod their head, they’re relying on us.”

Emerson was filling in for legendary, 10-time bullfighter of the year Dusty Tuckness when he suffered his most recent setback. Tuckness was sidelined with his own injury after breaking both bones in his leg at the National Finals Rodeo in December. Tuckness made his return June 15 at the Reno Rodeo in Nevada.

The injuries are part of the business, and that’s exactly what you have to treat it as, the Jonesboro, Arkansas, native said.

“(The compensation) is pretty good, most of the time. If you’re not making money, there’s no reason to be doing it. You have to treat it as a business,” said Emerson, who is a three-time PRCA bullfighter of the year nominee. “It's putting in work through the week. We need to prepare five days a week before we get there so we’re focused, sharp and in the best shape.

“We need to be able to give the last bull rider the same attention as the first.”

Emerson has never worked the “Daddy of ’em All”, but that doesn’t mean he hasn't appeared at some of the top rodeos in the country and developed a passion for what he does.

It certainly carries more excitement than working a 9-5 job.

“You grow a love for the game. It's like any baseball player loving what they do,” Emerson said. "We get to hang out with our buddies and travel all over the country. It's rewarding most of the time. It's not like your everyday job, that’s for sure.”

Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

