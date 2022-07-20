Wild horse racing produces a thrill

Trace Agin hesitated when asked what the anticipation of preparing for a wild horse race is like.

A few moments later, he came up with an analogy that could help put it in perspective.

“For me, at Cheyenne (Frontier Days), it’s a slow build up. It’s like the movie 'Gladiator,' where you pick up the dirt and you know it’s going to get real. In the movie, he rubs the dirt in his hands before going out to the arena. That’s when you know all hell is going to break loose,” Agin said. “You’re going against an animal that can literally kick your head off. This is it, this is where the metal meets the meat.”

Agin is a four-time CFD wild horse racing champion, winning in 2000, 2012, 2017 and 2021. That number ties the 43-year-old for the most wins of all time with John Shelhart in an event that made its debut at Frontier Park Arena in 1947. Agin admitted there is some luck that goes into securing a first-place finish at the “Daddy of ’em All.” That doesn’t take away from the skills, the consistency and the teamwork necessary for victory, however.

“To have success in this event, you gotta have a team that’s consistent – same guys every rodeo or veterans and knowledgable teammates,” Agin said. “Experience helps because as a shank man, it’s about reading teammates and keeping them safe. You don’t make an action, you make a reaction. You have to get those reps in, you have to learn to read (the horse), because if you screw up, your mugger gets hurt.

"To win in Cheyenne, you need good luck on your side. It’s an uncountable amount of variables.”

Like Agin said, he’s a shank man, which means he holds the lead rope so that the horse doesn’t run away. He has to work in unison with the mugger and the rider to give their draw a chance to cross the finish line. Even a successful cowboy like Agin knows winning doesn’t come often, and those limited opportunities have to be taken advantage of.

When capitalized on, those opportunities can lead to a rewarding feeling, especially when that feeling of a victory starts to set in.

“It’s a tingling feeling you get that starts in the third turn … and then you start to float and you’re cheering, the crowd's cheering,” Agin said. “You come around the turn, and you’re leading – you start to float higher. And when you cross the finish line, it’s like when you take a soda and you put Mentos in it and it blows the top off – max excitement and walking on cloud 9.”

Agin said it’s hard to focus after winning a ride. It takes a while to come back down to Earth. The feeling is something that Agin said he hasn’t really ever felt with anything else, and it's something he seems to constantly chase – especially winning at Frontier Days.

Of all the places he's come away victorious, Cheyenne ranks at the top.

“Crossing the finish line first in Cheyenne is what everyone should be able to do,” Agin said. "For us adrenaline junkies, it’s tough to not go back. I’m appreciative of competing in front of the fans in Cheyenne for 20 years. It’s something special not everyone gets to do.”