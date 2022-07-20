Bling, fringe sure to be popular styles at 'Daddy of 'em All'

Devon Von Krosigk, owner and founder of The Desperado Depot, puts the finishing touches on a Valentine’s Day display for the Cupid & Cocktails event at her business in downtown Cheyenne. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

As Cheyenne Frontier Days approaches, local boutique owners say they're ready to put attendees in the latest garb.

This year, Desperado Depot owner Devon Von Krosigk said, it's "the more rhinestones, the better."

"Definitely predicting rhinestone cowgirl, Dolly Parton vibes – lots of pink," she explained. "Of course, fringe, rhinestone boots, rhinestone denim jacket. Just the blingier, the better."

Von Krosigk said the trend comes from current country stars and Nashville-style "glitz and glamour."

Holly Wendling, owner of 307 Roots Boutique, agreed that flashy pieces will likely be all the rage this year. Von Krosigk and Wendling said flare jeans and pants are huge at the moment, as is anything brightly colored.

Of course, local stores will always carry traditional Western staples: cowboy hats and boots, button-ups, Wrangler jeans and big-buckled belts.

For those who may want to lean into the trendy or put off a less classically Western vibe, there are plenty of options. Von Krosigk and Wendling said they both will stock plenty of fashion hats, including flat-brimmed fedoras and felt hats.

A less flashy look might include a straw hat and a graphic tee with a Western theme, tucked into high-rise flares and finished off with a chunky belt, according to advice from shop owners.

Wild rags, used for both fashion and function, are bound to be seen in both classic colors and bold patterns, Wendling said.

Von Krosigk said she'd have turquoise vendors and a company that sells leather fringe purses set up in her shop as Frontier Days approaches.

Cowhide purses, and cowhide in general, is also popular, according to Wendling. Bright aztec patterns cover clothing items, including kimonos.

It's also popular to layer necklaces, such as Navajo pearls mixed with turquoise. Wendling described some of this as "Western boho," as in bohemian.

Also trendy at the moment are cowboy boots with flashy or colorful designs, Wendling said. Lightning bolt patterns are in, and some rodeo-goers may even be seen in bright red or green boots. Some she's stocking in her store feature "exotic" patterns, such as crocodile skin or fish scales.

For people who may want to go a more feminine route (or simply don't have $200 to spend on a pair of cowboy boots), short Western-looking booties are in, as are sandals with buckles, Von Krosigk said.

Outside of Desperado Depot and 307 Roots Boutique, other local shops are likely to have Western styles, as well. Just Dandy and Boot Barn have locations downtown, while All Wild and Western can be found on Dell Range Boulevard (along with a second Boot Barn location).