CFD 2022 Schedule

FRIDAY, JULY 22

8 a.m.-7 p.m.: CFD Old West Museum & CFD Western Art Show

8 a.m.-7 p.m.: Shopping at the Cheyenne Frontier Day Store

10 a.m.-12:30 a.m.: Park and Ride. Interstate 25 & Happy Jack Road

10 a.m.-7 p.m.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program, Lions Park.

10 a.m.-8 p.m.: Sidewinder Saloon. Live performances 11 a.m.-noon & 4-7 p.m. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.

10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.: Indian Village at Frontier Park.

10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.: Petting Zoo. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.

10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall.

10:30 a.m.-Midnight: Cheyenne Frontier Days Carnival Midway & Shopping.

11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Relax and Recharge at The Garden.

11 a.m.-Midnight: Buckin’ A Saloon. Live music & dancing with Tris Munsick & the Innocents. Frontier Park.

5-8 p.m.: Live music & dancing with Erica Sunshine Lee. The Garden at Frontier Park.

8 p.m.: Frontier Nights hosts Jason Aldean, with Gabby Barrett and John Morgan. Frontier Park Arena.

SATURDAY, JULY 23

8 a.m.-7 p.m.: CFD Old West Museum & CFD Western Art Show.

8 a.m.-7 p.m.: Shopping at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Store.

9 a.m.: Grand Parade in downtown.

9:30 & 10:30 a.m.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Frontier Park Arena. Meet at CFD Old West Museum.

10 a.m.-12:30 a.m.: Park-N-Ride. I-25 & Happy Jack Road.

10 a.m.-7 p.m.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Lions Park.

10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.: Petting Zoo. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.

10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall. Carnival/Midway.

10:30 a.m.-midnight: Cheyenne Frontier Days Carnival Midway & Shopping.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Kids' Crafts. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-midnight: Buckin’ A Saloon. Live music & dancing with Tris Munsick & the Innocents. Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Sidewinder Saloon. Live performances 11 a.m.-noon & 4-7 p.m.

11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Relax and Recharge. The Garden at Frontier Park.

11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Native American Dance Performances. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

11:45 a.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment. Frontier Park Arena.

12:45 p.m.: Grand Entry & Cheyenne Frontier Days “Daddy of ‘em All” Rodeo. Frontier Park Arena.

1 p.m. & 4 p.m.: Interactive Cultural Sharing. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

2 p.m. & 5:15 p.m.: Native American flute player. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

4:30-7:30 P.M.: Chuckwagon VIP Experience (ticket required). Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.

5-8 p.m.: Live music & dancing with Erica Sunshine Lee. The Garden at Frontier Park.

8 p.m.: Frontier Nights hosts Dierks Bentley, with Chancey Williams. Frontier Park Arena.

SUNDAY, JULY 24

8 a.m.-7 p.m.: CFD Old West Museum & CFD Western Art Show.

8 a.m.-7 p.m.: Shopping at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Store.

9 a.m.: Cowboy Church Service with Susie McEntire & Mark Eaton. Frontier Park Arena.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Sunday brunch at the Buckle Club Bar & Grille. Frontier Park.

9:30 & 10:30 a.m.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Frontier Park Arena. Meet at CFD Old West Museum.

10 a.m.-7 p.m.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Lions Park.

10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.: Petting Zoo. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.

10 a.m.-12:30 a.m.: Park-N-Ride. Located at I-25 & Happy Jack Road.

10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall. Frontier Park.

10:30 a.m.-Midnight: Cheyenne Frontier Days Carnival Midway & Shopping. Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Kids crafts. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-=8 p.m.: A variety of Latino entertainmen, folkloric dancers & family fun. The Garden at Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Sidewinder Saloon. Live performances 11 a.m.-noon & 4-7 p.m. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-midnight: Buckin’ A Saloon. Live music & dancing with Tris Munsick & the Innocents. Frontier Park.

11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Native American dance performances. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

11:45 a.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment, including Junior Barrel Racing. Frontier Park Arena.

12:45 p.m.: Grand Entry & Cheyenne Frontier Days “Daddy of ‘em All” Rodeo. Frontier Park Arena.

1 p.m. & 4 p.m.: Interactive cultural sharing. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

2 p.m. & 5:15 p.m.: Native American flute player. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

5-8 p.m.: Live music & dancing. The Garden at Frontier Park.

8 p.m.: Frontier Nights features Parker McCollum, with Ian Munsick & Brett Kissel. Frontier Park Arena.

MONDAY, JULY 25

7-9 a.m.: Free Pancake Breakfast. Historic Cheyenne Depot Plaza.

8 a.m.-7 a.m.: CFD Old West Museum & CFD Western Art Show.

8 a.m.-7 p.m.: Shopping at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Store.

9:30 & 10:30 a.m.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Frontier Park Arena. Meet at CFD Old West Museum.

10 a.m.-7 p.m.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Lions Park.

10 a.m.-12:30 a.m.: Park-N-Ride. I-25 & Happy Jack Road.

10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.: Petting Zoo. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.

10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall. Frontier Park.

10:30 a.m.-midnight: Cheyenne Frontier Days Carnival Midway & Shopping. Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Relax and Recharge. The Garden at Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Sidewinder Saloon. Live performances 11 a.m.-noon & 4-7 p.m. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.

11 a.m.–midnight: Buckin’ A Saloon. DJ music & dancing. Frontier Park.

11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Native American dance performances. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

11:45 a.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment including Junior Barrel Racing. Frontier Park Arena.

12:45 p.m.: Grand Entry & Cheyenne Frontier Days “Daddy of ‘em All” Rodeo. Frontier Park Arena.

1 p.m. & 4 p.m.: Interactive Cultural Sharing. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

2 p.m. & 5:15 p.m.: Native American Flute Player. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

5-8 p.m.: Live music & dancing with Sugar Britches. The Garden at Frontier Park.

7:45 p.m.: Frontier Nights holds a PBR Team Series Event. Frontier Park Arena.

TUESDAY, JULY 26

8 a.m.-7 p.m.: CFD Old West Museum & CFD Western Art Show.

8 a.m.-7 p.m.: Shopping at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Store.

9 a.m.: Grand Parade. Downtown Cheyenne.

9:30 & 10:30 a.m.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Frontier Park Arena. Meet at CFD Old West Museum

10 a.m.-12:30 a.m.: Park-N-Ride. I-25 & Happy Jack Road.

10 a.m.-7 p.m.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Lions Park.

10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.: Petting Zoo. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.

10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall. Frontier Park.

10:30 a.m.-midnight: Cheyenne Frontier Days Carnival Midway & Shopping. Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Sidewinder Saloon. Live performances 11 a.m.-noon & 4-7 p.m. Old Frontier Park at Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Relax and Recharge. The Garden at Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-midnight: Buckin’ A Saloon. DJ music & dancing. Frontier Park.

11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Native American dance performances. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

11:45 a.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment, including Junior Barrel Racing. Frontier Park Arena.

12:45 p.m.: Grand Entry & Cheyenne Frontier Days “Daddy of ‘em All” Rodeo. Frontier Park Arena.

1 p.m. & 4 p.m.: Interactive cultural sharing. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

2 p.m. & 5:15 p.m.: Native American flute player. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

5-8 p.m.: Live music & dancing with Mountain Duo. The Garden at Frontier Park.

7:45 p.m.: Frontier Nights hosts PBR Team Series Event. Frontier Park Arena.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27

7-9 a.m.: Free Pancake Breakfast. Historic Cheyenne Depot Plaza.

8 a.m.-7 p.m.: CFD Old West Museum & CFD Western Art Show.

8 a.m.-7 p.m.: Shopping at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Store.

9:30 & 10:30 a.m.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Frontier Park Arena. Meet at CFD Old West Museum.

10 a.m.-12:30 a.m.: Park-N-Ride. I-25 & Happy Jack Road.

10 a.m.: U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Aerial Demonstration over F.E. Warren Air Force Base.

10 a.m.-7 p.m.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Lions Park.

10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.: Petting Zoo. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.

10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall. Frontier Park.

10:30 a.m.–Midnight: Cheyenne Frontier Days Carnival Midway & Shopping. Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Kids' Crafts. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Sidewinder Saloon. Live performances 11 a.m.-noon & 4-7 p.m. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Relax and Recharge. The Garden at Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-midnight: Buckin’ A Saloon. Live music & dancing with Walker Williams Band. Frontier Park.

11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Native American dance performances. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

11:45 a.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment, including Junior Barrel Racing. Frontier Park Arena.

12:45 p.m.: Grand Entry & Cheyenne Frontier Days “Daddy of ‘em All” Rodeo. Frontier Park Arena.

1 p.m. & 4 p.m.: Interactive cultural sharing. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

2 p.m. & 5:15 p.m.: Native American flute player. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

4:30-7:30 p.m.: Chuckwagon VIP Experience (ticket required). Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.

5-8 p.m.: Live music & dancing with Erica Sunshine Lee. The Garden at Frontier Park.

7 p.m.: Pow Wow. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

8 p.m.: Frontier Nights hosts Kid Rock, with Night Ranger. Frontier Park Arena.

THURSDAY, JULY 28

8 a.m.-7 p.m.: CFD Old West Museum & CFD Western Art Show.

8 a.m.-7 p.m.: Shopping at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Store.

9 a.m.: Grand Parade. Downtown.

9:30 & 10:30 a.m.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Frontier Park Arena. Meet at CFD Old West Museum.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Chuckwagon cookoff cooking demonstration. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.

10 a.m.-7 p.m.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Lions Park.

10 a.m.-12:30 a.m.: Park-N-Ride. I-25 & Happy Jack Road.

10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.: Petting Zoo. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.

10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall. Frontier Park.

10:30 a.m.-midnight: Cheyenne Frontier Days Carnival Midway & Shopping. Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Sidewinder Saloon. Live performances 11 a.m.-noon & 4-7 p.m. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Relax and Recharge. The Garden at Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-midnight: Buckin’ A Saloon. Live music & dancing with Walker Williams Band. Frontier Park.

11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Native American dance performances. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

11:45 a.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment, including Junior Barrel Racing. Frontier Park Arena.

12:45 p.m.: Grand Entry & Cheyenne Frontier Days “Daddy of ‘em All” Rodeo. Frontier Park Arena.

1 p.m. & 4 p.m.: Interactive cultural sharing. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

2 p.m. & 5:15 p.m.: Native American flute player. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

5-8 p.m.: Live music & dancing with Mountain Duo. The Garden at Frontier Park.

8 p.m.: Frontier Nights hosts Koe Wetzel, Nelly and Jelly Roll. Frontier Park Arena.

FRIDAY, JULY 29

7-9 a.m.: Free Pancake Breakfast. Historic Cheyenne Depot.

8 a.m.-7 p.m.: CFD Old West Museum & CFD Western Art Show

8 a.m.-7 p.m.: Shopping at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Store

9:30 & 10:30 a.m.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Frontier Park Arena. Meet at CFD Old West Museum.

9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.: Youth Chuckwagon Cookoff. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.

10 a.m.-7 p.m.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Lions Park.

10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.: Petting Zoo. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.

10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall. Frontier Park.

10:30 a.m.-midnight: Cheyenne Frontier Days Carnival Midway & Shopping. Frontier Park.

10 a.m.-12:30 a.m.: Park-N-Ride. I-25 & Happy Jack Road.

11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Sidewinder Saloon. Live performances 11 a.m.-noon & 4-7 p.m. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Relax and Recharge. The Garden at Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-midnight: Buckin’ A Saloon. Live music & dancing with Walker Williams Band. Frontier Park.

11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Native American Dance Performances. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

11:45 a.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment, including Junior Barrel Racing. Frontier Park Arena.

12:45 p.m.: Grand Entry & Cheyenne Frontier Days “Daddy of ‘em All” Rodeo. Frontier Park Arena.

1 p.m. & 4 p.m.: Interactive Cultural Sharing. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

2 p.m. & 5:15 p.m.: Native American Flute Player. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

5-8 p.m.: Live music & dancing with Sugar Britches. The Garden at Frontier Park.

8 p.m.: Frontier Nights presents Sam Hunt, with Russell Dickerson. Frontier Park Arena.

SATURDAY, JULY 30

8 a.m.-7 p.m.: CFD Old West Museum & CFD Western Art Show.

8 a.m.-7 p.m.: Shopping at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Store.

9 a.m.: Grand Parade. Downtown.

9:30 & 10:30 a.m.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Frontier Park Arena. Meet at CFD Old West Museum.

10 a.m.-7 p.m.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Animal previews from 9-11 a.m. Bidder applications due 10 a.m. Lions Park.

10 a.m.-12:30 a.m.: Park-N-Ride. I-25 & Happy Jack Road.

10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.: Petting Zoo. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.

10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall. Frontier Park.

10:30 a.m..-midnight: Cheyenne Frontier Days Carnival Midway & shopping. Frontier Park.

11 a.m.–1 p.m.: Kids' crafts. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Sidewinder Saloon. Live performances 11 a.m.-noon & 4-7 p.m. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Relax and Recharge. The Garden at Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-midnight: Buckin’ A Saloon. Live music & dancing with Jacob Christopher. Frontier Park.

11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Native American dance performances. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

11:30 a.m.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Live Auction. Lions Park.

11:45 a.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment, including Junior Barrel Racing. Frontier Park Arena.

Noon: Chuckwagon cookoff competition and chuckwagon meal to go (ticket required).

12:45 p.m.: Grand Entry & Cheyenne Frontier Days “Daddy of ‘em All” Rodeo. Frontier Park Arena.

1 p.m. & 4 p.m.: Interactive cultural sharing. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

2 p.m. & 5:15 p.m.: Native American flute player. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

5-8 p.m.: Live music & dancing with Poudre Valley Boys. The Garden at Frontier Park.

8 p.m.: Frontier Nights hosts Brooks & Dunn, with Elvie Shane. Frontier Park Arena.

SUNDAY, JULY 31

7 a.m.-3 p.m.: New owners load adopted BLM wild horses & burros.

8 a.m-6 p.m.: CFD Old West Museum & CFD Western Art Show.

8 a.m.-6 p.m.: Shopping at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Store.

9 a.m.: Cowboy Church Service. Frontier Park Arena.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Sunday brunch at the Buckle Club Bar & Grille. Frontier Park.

10 a.m.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Frontier Park Arena. Meet at CFD Old West Museum.

10 a.m..-1 p.m.: Frontier Park Native American Indian Village. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Park-N-Ride. I-25 & Happy Jack Road.

10 a.m.-6 p.m.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program.

10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.: Petting Zoo. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.

10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.: Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall. Frontier Park.

10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.: Cheyenne Frontier Days Carnival Midway & Shopping. Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Relax and Recharge. The Garden at Frontier Park.

11:15 a.m.: Native American dance performance. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

12:30 p.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment. Frontier Park Arena.

12:45 p.m..: Grand Entry & Cheyenne Frontier Days “Daddy of ‘em All” Rodeo. Championship saddles, championship packages, championship buckle awards and championship chuckwagon cookoff buckles awarded. Frontier Park Arena.