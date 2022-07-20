ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

CFD 2022 Schedule

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

FRIDAY, JULY 22

8 a.m.-7 p.m.: CFD Old West Museum & CFD Western Art Show

8 a.m.-7 p.m.: Shopping at the Cheyenne Frontier Day Store

10 a.m.-12:30 a.m.: Park and Ride. Interstate 25 & Happy Jack Road

10 a.m.-7 p.m.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program, Lions Park.

10 a.m.-8 p.m.: Sidewinder Saloon. Live performances 11 a.m.-noon & 4-7 p.m. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.

10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.: Indian Village at Frontier Park.

10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.: Petting Zoo. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.

10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall.

10:30 a.m.-Midnight: Cheyenne Frontier Days Carnival Midway & Shopping.

11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Relax and Recharge at The Garden.

11 a.m.-Midnight: Buckin’ A Saloon. Live music & dancing with Tris Munsick & the Innocents. Frontier Park.

5-8 p.m.: Live music & dancing with Erica Sunshine Lee. The Garden at Frontier Park.

8 p.m.: Frontier Nights hosts Jason Aldean, with Gabby Barrett and John Morgan. Frontier Park Arena.

SATURDAY, JULY 23

8 a.m.-7 p.m.: CFD Old West Museum & CFD Western Art Show.

8 a.m.-7 p.m.: Shopping at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Store.

9 a.m.: Grand Parade in downtown.

9:30 & 10:30 a.m.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Frontier Park Arena. Meet at CFD Old West Museum.

10 a.m.-12:30 a.m.: Park-N-Ride. I-25 & Happy Jack Road.

10 a.m.-7 p.m.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Lions Park.

10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.: Petting Zoo. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.

10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall. Carnival/Midway.

10:30 a.m.-midnight: Cheyenne Frontier Days Carnival Midway & Shopping.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Kids' Crafts. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-midnight: Buckin’ A Saloon. Live music & dancing with Tris Munsick & the Innocents. Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Sidewinder Saloon. Live performances 11 a.m.-noon & 4-7 p.m.

11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Relax and Recharge. The Garden at Frontier Park.

11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Native American Dance Performances. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

11:45 a.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment. Frontier Park Arena.

12:45 p.m.: Grand Entry & Cheyenne Frontier Days “Daddy of ‘em All” Rodeo. Frontier Park Arena.

1 p.m. & 4 p.m.: Interactive Cultural Sharing. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

2 p.m. & 5:15 p.m.: Native American flute player. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

4:30-7:30 P.M.: Chuckwagon VIP Experience (ticket required). Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.

5-8 p.m.: Live music & dancing with Erica Sunshine Lee. The Garden at Frontier Park.

8 p.m.: Frontier Nights hosts Dierks Bentley, with Chancey Williams. Frontier Park Arena.

SUNDAY, JULY 24

8 a.m.-7 p.m.: CFD Old West Museum & CFD Western Art Show.

8 a.m.-7 p.m.: Shopping at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Store.

9 a.m.: Cowboy Church Service with Susie McEntire & Mark Eaton. Frontier Park Arena.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Sunday brunch at the Buckle Club Bar & Grille. Frontier Park.

9:30 & 10:30 a.m.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Frontier Park Arena. Meet at CFD Old West Museum.

10 a.m.-7 p.m.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Lions Park.

10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.: Petting Zoo. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.

10 a.m.-12:30 a.m.: Park-N-Ride. Located at I-25 & Happy Jack Road.

10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall. Frontier Park.

10:30 a.m.-Midnight: Cheyenne Frontier Days Carnival Midway & Shopping. Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Kids crafts. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-=8 p.m.: A variety of Latino entertainmen, folkloric dancers & family fun. The Garden at Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Sidewinder Saloon. Live performances 11 a.m.-noon & 4-7 p.m. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-midnight: Buckin’ A Saloon. Live music & dancing with Tris Munsick & the Innocents. Frontier Park.

11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Native American dance performances. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

11:45 a.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment, including Junior Barrel Racing. Frontier Park Arena.

12:45 p.m.: Grand Entry & Cheyenne Frontier Days “Daddy of ‘em All” Rodeo. Frontier Park Arena.

1 p.m. & 4 p.m.: Interactive cultural sharing. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

2 p.m. & 5:15 p.m.: Native American flute player. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

5-8 p.m.: Live music & dancing. The Garden at Frontier Park.

8 p.m.: Frontier Nights features Parker McCollum, with Ian Munsick & Brett Kissel. Frontier Park Arena.

MONDAY, JULY 25

7-9 a.m.: Free Pancake Breakfast. Historic Cheyenne Depot Plaza.

8 a.m.-7 a.m.: CFD Old West Museum & CFD Western Art Show.

8 a.m.-7 p.m.: Shopping at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Store.

9:30 & 10:30 a.m.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Frontier Park Arena. Meet at CFD Old West Museum.

10 a.m.-7 p.m.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Lions Park.

10 a.m.-12:30 a.m.: Park-N-Ride. I-25 & Happy Jack Road.

10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.: Petting Zoo. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.

10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall. Frontier Park.

10:30 a.m.-midnight: Cheyenne Frontier Days Carnival Midway & Shopping. Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Relax and Recharge. The Garden at Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Sidewinder Saloon. Live performances 11 a.m.-noon & 4-7 p.m. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.

11 a.m.–midnight: Buckin’ A Saloon. DJ music & dancing. Frontier Park.

11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Native American dance performances. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

11:45 a.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment including Junior Barrel Racing. Frontier Park Arena.

12:45 p.m.: Grand Entry & Cheyenne Frontier Days “Daddy of ‘em All” Rodeo. Frontier Park Arena.

1 p.m. & 4 p.m.: Interactive Cultural Sharing. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

2 p.m. & 5:15 p.m.: Native American Flute Player. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

5-8 p.m.: Live music & dancing with Sugar Britches. The Garden at Frontier Park.

7:45 p.m.: Frontier Nights holds a PBR Team Series Event. Frontier Park Arena.

TUESDAY, JULY 26

8 a.m.-7 p.m.: CFD Old West Museum & CFD Western Art Show.

8 a.m.-7 p.m.: Shopping at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Store.

9 a.m.: Grand Parade. Downtown Cheyenne.

9:30 & 10:30 a.m.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Frontier Park Arena. Meet at CFD Old West Museum

10 a.m.-12:30 a.m.: Park-N-Ride. I-25 & Happy Jack Road.

10 a.m.-7 p.m.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Lions Park.

10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.: Petting Zoo. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.

10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall. Frontier Park.

10:30 a.m.-midnight: Cheyenne Frontier Days Carnival Midway & Shopping. Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Sidewinder Saloon. Live performances 11 a.m.-noon & 4-7 p.m. Old Frontier Park at Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Relax and Recharge. The Garden at Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-midnight: Buckin’ A Saloon. DJ music & dancing. Frontier Park.

11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Native American dance performances. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

11:45 a.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment, including Junior Barrel Racing. Frontier Park Arena.

12:45 p.m.: Grand Entry & Cheyenne Frontier Days “Daddy of ‘em All” Rodeo. Frontier Park Arena.

1 p.m. & 4 p.m.: Interactive cultural sharing. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

2 p.m. & 5:15 p.m.: Native American flute player. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

5-8 p.m.: Live music & dancing with Mountain Duo. The Garden at Frontier Park.

7:45 p.m.: Frontier Nights hosts PBR Team Series Event. Frontier Park Arena.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27

7-9 a.m.: Free Pancake Breakfast. Historic Cheyenne Depot Plaza.

8 a.m.-7 p.m.: CFD Old West Museum & CFD Western Art Show.

8 a.m.-7 p.m.: Shopping at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Store.

9:30 & 10:30 a.m.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Frontier Park Arena. Meet at CFD Old West Museum.

10 a.m.-12:30 a.m.: Park-N-Ride. I-25 & Happy Jack Road.

10 a.m.: U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Aerial Demonstration over F.E. Warren Air Force Base.

10 a.m.-7 p.m.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Lions Park.

10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.: Petting Zoo. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.

10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall. Frontier Park.

10:30 a.m.–Midnight: Cheyenne Frontier Days Carnival Midway & Shopping. Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Kids' Crafts. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Sidewinder Saloon. Live performances 11 a.m.-noon & 4-7 p.m. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Relax and Recharge. The Garden at Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-midnight: Buckin’ A Saloon. Live music & dancing with Walker Williams Band. Frontier Park.

11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Native American dance performances. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

11:45 a.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment, including Junior Barrel Racing. Frontier Park Arena.

12:45 p.m.: Grand Entry & Cheyenne Frontier Days “Daddy of ‘em All” Rodeo. Frontier Park Arena.

1 p.m. & 4 p.m.: Interactive cultural sharing. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

2 p.m. & 5:15 p.m.: Native American flute player. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

4:30-7:30 p.m.: Chuckwagon VIP Experience (ticket required). Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.

5-8 p.m.: Live music & dancing with Erica Sunshine Lee. The Garden at Frontier Park.

7 p.m.: Pow Wow. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

8 p.m.: Frontier Nights hosts Kid Rock, with Night Ranger. Frontier Park Arena.

THURSDAY, JULY 28

8 a.m.-7 p.m.: CFD Old West Museum & CFD Western Art Show.

8 a.m.-7 p.m.: Shopping at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Store.

9 a.m.: Grand Parade. Downtown.

9:30 & 10:30 a.m.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Frontier Park Arena. Meet at CFD Old West Museum.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Chuckwagon cookoff cooking demonstration. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.

10 a.m.-7 p.m.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Lions Park.

10 a.m.-12:30 a.m.: Park-N-Ride. I-25 & Happy Jack Road.

10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.: Petting Zoo. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.

10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall. Frontier Park.

10:30 a.m.-midnight: Cheyenne Frontier Days Carnival Midway & Shopping. Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Sidewinder Saloon. Live performances 11 a.m.-noon & 4-7 p.m. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Relax and Recharge. The Garden at Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-midnight: Buckin’ A Saloon. Live music & dancing with Walker Williams Band. Frontier Park.

11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Native American dance performances. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

11:45 a.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment, including Junior Barrel Racing. Frontier Park Arena.

12:45 p.m.: Grand Entry & Cheyenne Frontier Days “Daddy of ‘em All” Rodeo. Frontier Park Arena.

1 p.m. & 4 p.m.: Interactive cultural sharing. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

2 p.m. & 5:15 p.m.: Native American flute player. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

5-8 p.m.: Live music & dancing with Mountain Duo. The Garden at Frontier Park.

8 p.m.: Frontier Nights hosts Koe Wetzel, Nelly and Jelly Roll. Frontier Park Arena.

FRIDAY, JULY 29

7-9 a.m.: Free Pancake Breakfast. Historic Cheyenne Depot.

8 a.m.-7 p.m.: CFD Old West Museum & CFD Western Art Show

8 a.m.-7 p.m.: Shopping at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Store

9:30 & 10:30 a.m.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Frontier Park Arena. Meet at CFD Old West Museum.

9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.: Youth Chuckwagon Cookoff. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.

10 a.m.-7 p.m.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Lions Park.

10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.: Petting Zoo. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.

10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall. Frontier Park.

10:30 a.m.-midnight: Cheyenne Frontier Days Carnival Midway & Shopping. Frontier Park.

10 a.m.-12:30 a.m.: Park-N-Ride. I-25 & Happy Jack Road.

11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Sidewinder Saloon. Live performances 11 a.m.-noon & 4-7 p.m. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Relax and Recharge. The Garden at Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-midnight: Buckin’ A Saloon. Live music & dancing with Walker Williams Band. Frontier Park.

11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Native American Dance Performances. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

11:45 a.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment, including Junior Barrel Racing. Frontier Park Arena.

12:45 p.m.: Grand Entry & Cheyenne Frontier Days “Daddy of ‘em All” Rodeo. Frontier Park Arena.

1 p.m. & 4 p.m.: Interactive Cultural Sharing. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

2 p.m. & 5:15 p.m.: Native American Flute Player. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

5-8 p.m.: Live music & dancing with Sugar Britches. The Garden at Frontier Park.

8 p.m.: Frontier Nights presents Sam Hunt, with Russell Dickerson. Frontier Park Arena.

SATURDAY, JULY 30

8 a.m.-7 p.m.: CFD Old West Museum & CFD Western Art Show.

8 a.m.-7 p.m.: Shopping at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Store.

9 a.m.: Grand Parade. Downtown.

9:30 & 10:30 a.m.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Frontier Park Arena. Meet at CFD Old West Museum.

10 a.m.-7 p.m.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program. Animal previews from 9-11 a.m. Bidder applications due 10 a.m. Lions Park.

10 a.m.-12:30 a.m.: Park-N-Ride. I-25 & Happy Jack Road.

10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.: Petting Zoo. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.

10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall. Frontier Park.

10:30 a.m..-midnight: Cheyenne Frontier Days Carnival Midway & shopping. Frontier Park.

11 a.m.–1 p.m.: Kids' crafts. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Sidewinder Saloon. Live performances 11 a.m.-noon & 4-7 p.m. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Relax and Recharge. The Garden at Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-midnight: Buckin’ A Saloon. Live music & dancing with Jacob Christopher. Frontier Park.

11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Native American dance performances. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

11:30 a.m.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Live Auction. Lions Park.

11:45 a.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment, including Junior Barrel Racing. Frontier Park Arena.

Noon: Chuckwagon cookoff competition and chuckwagon meal to go (ticket required).

12:45 p.m.: Grand Entry & Cheyenne Frontier Days “Daddy of ‘em All” Rodeo. Frontier Park Arena.

1 p.m. & 4 p.m.: Interactive cultural sharing. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

2 p.m. & 5:15 p.m.: Native American flute player. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

5-8 p.m.: Live music & dancing with Poudre Valley Boys. The Garden at Frontier Park.

8 p.m.: Frontier Nights hosts Brooks & Dunn, with Elvie Shane. Frontier Park Arena.

SUNDAY, JULY 31

7 a.m.-3 p.m.: New owners load adopted BLM wild horses & burros.

8 a.m-6 p.m.: CFD Old West Museum & CFD Western Art Show.

8 a.m.-6 p.m.: Shopping at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Store.

9 a.m.: Cowboy Church Service. Frontier Park Arena.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Sunday brunch at the Buckle Club Bar & Grille. Frontier Park.

10 a.m.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Frontier Park Arena. Meet at CFD Old West Museum.

10 a.m..-1 p.m.: Frontier Park Native American Indian Village. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Park-N-Ride. I-25 & Happy Jack Road.

10 a.m.-6 p.m.: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program.

10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.: Petting Zoo. Old Frontier Town at Frontier Park.

10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.: Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall. Frontier Park.

10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.: Cheyenne Frontier Days Carnival Midway & Shopping. Frontier Park.

11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Relax and Recharge. The Garden at Frontier Park.

11:15 a.m.: Native American dance performance. Indian Village at Frontier Park.

12:30 p.m.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment. Frontier Park Arena.

12:45 p.m..: Grand Entry & Cheyenne Frontier Days “Daddy of ‘em All” Rodeo. Championship saddles, championship packages, championship buckle awards and championship chuckwagon cookoff buckles awarded. Frontier Park Arena.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cheyenne, WY
Entertainment
Local
Wyoming Entertainment
City
Cheyenne, WY
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Susie Mcentire
Person
Nelly
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy