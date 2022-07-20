Wood looks to carry on dad's CFD success

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Scoring: Steers are given a 20-foot head start – a longer distance than most rodeos. A cowboy must first complete a legal catch around the horns with his rope. After making the catch, the cowboy throws his slack rope over the steer’s right hip and turns his horse, bringing the steer to the ground. When the steer is lying on its side, the roper gets off his horse and ties three of the steer’s legs together. The steer’s legs must remain tied for six seconds after the clock has stopped.

Equipment: Horse, ropes, saddle.

Watch these guys: Cole Patterson took home first place at last year’s National Finals Rodeo and was fourth in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings in mid-June. His $190,242 set a single-season record for steer roping. The Pratt, Kansas, cowboy is also the reigning Frontier Days champion. … Cody Lee was sitting in the top spot of the PRCA standings in mid-June and had already won five rodeos, and has found success at CFD in the past, winning in 2008.

PAST WINNERS

2021: Cole Patterson

2019: Trey Sheets

2018: Brodie Poppino

2017: Brady Garten

2016: Jarrett Blessing

2015: Shay Good

2014: Jarrett Blessing

2013: Trevor Brazile

2012: Jay Pixley

2011: Rocky Garnett

The first few months of Slade Wood’s professional steer roping career was a roller coaster.

Wood knew going into the start of last season that he’d have to rope at a high level if he wanted to battle with the best and cash checks. Wood wasn’t necessarily competing at that level early on. The result was him questioning himself.

He quickly found the answers.

“At the beginning of the year, I knew it was going to be tough, but then it really humbled me at the beginning of the fall, and I started fighting my with my head, thinking, ‘Maybe I don’t belong here,” Wood said. “But, after about the fourth rodeo, it started clicking. Then, I realized, 'I can rope with these guys.'”

It’s hard to not think about the name Wood when it comes to steer roping. Especially steer roping at Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Wood’s father, Neal, won back-to-back CFD titles in 2006 and '07. Slade is trying to carry on that legacy at Frontier Park Arena. In his first time competing at CFD last July, Slade finished second during Sunday's finals after timing in at 12.7 seconds. While leaving with a buckle would’ve been nothing short of impressive during his first trip as a contestant, a runner-up finish was more than enough to ask for.

“I always wanted to rope there. I went to Cheyenne every year growing up,” Wood said. “You don’t rope in a setup like that all year, and that was one place I really wanted to rope at and have success at. I ended up getting second, and I couldn’t have asked for any better way to end than that.”

Winning that first trip at the “Daddy of ’em All” would have set Wood up nicely going forward if he wants to surpass his father’s victories. It’s all friendly competition, but there's still bragging rights to be had.

The 19-year-old Ulm, Texas, cowboy was ranked seventh in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings in mid-June. He finished sixth in his National Finals Steer Roping debut last year. He’s already found success in what seems like everywhere, but that one – and even maybe more – CFD title would be special.

“I’d love to win it three times to pass my dad, but I definitely want to win it one year,” Wood said. "People have places they rope at and they’re really good at. (CFD) is a pretty good rodeo for (Neal) and seems like it's going to end up being a good rodeo for me.”

The history behind CFD almost matches the history that comes with steer roping. It may not be the most physically taxing event, but that doesn’t take away from the difficulty or the respect that it earns. There’s a lot that needs to go right for a successful run, especially the cowboy's chemistry with the horse.

It's one of the reasons it became a foundation of the sport.

“I would say it's one of the oldest events there is and you can ask any of the guys in other events how cool it is, how much people respect you, and how much talent you have to have,” Wood said. “It’s harder than you think, and there’s a lot that goes on, especially that horse – that horse has to have a lot of trust in you.

“It’s a cool event, and it’s how they originally started doing it back in the day, and people have a lot of respect for it.”