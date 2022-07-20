Ways to keep busy at Frontier Park

Behind the Chutes Tour

Meet the animals and experience the rodeo from the ground of the arena on the Behind the Chutes Tour. Participants will have the chance to step into the bucking chutes and hear about the behind-the-scenes of the “Daddy of 'em All” rodeo. Tours are free with gate entrance admission and operate on a first-come, first-served basis. Tours start by the “No Looking Back” statue in front of the Old West Museum at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on July 23-30 and at 10 a.m. July 31.

Buckin’ A Saloon

For attendees who are 21 years and older, the Buckin’ A Saloon offers “a Western good time” with live music and dancing. The Buckin’ A Saloon is on the west side of the Carnival Midway and is open 7 p.m. to midnight July 22-30. The saloon is free with gate admission and now offers a full-service bar. Tris Munsick & the Innocents will play there July 22-24, there will be DJ music on July 25-26, the Walker Williams Band will play July 27-29, and Jacob Christopher will play on July 30.

Carnival/midway

Located by the main gate, a trip to Frontier Park during Cheyenne Frontier Days would not be complete without a jaunt through the carnival. Hosted by Carnival Americana, the Cheyenne Frontier Days carnival features fair food, games and rides for all ages. The carnival is open from 10:30 a.m. to midnight July 22-30 and closes at 6 p.m. on July 31. Game and ride tickets can be purchased from booths on the midway. Armbands for unlimited rides are available for $35 every day.

Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum

The Old West Museum, just north of the C parking lot, offers an in-depth look at the 126 years of Cheyenne Frontier Days history, including a large collection of Western artifacts and interactive displays. At the museum, explore the largest collection of carriages west of the Mississippi, learn about the conflicting histories surrounding the start of Frontier Days and hear about CFD hall of famers.

During Frontier Days from July 22-30, the museum is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and it is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 31. The museum is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the rest of the year. Tickets cost $12 for adults, $11 for seniors and military, $6 for children ages 6-12 and admission is free for kids younger than 6. For more information, call 307-778-7290 or visit cfdrodeo.com/cfd-old-west-museum.

CFD Western Art Show and Sale

Inside the Old West Museum, experience American Western art at the opening reception on July 21 starting at 3 p.m. The CFD Western Art Show and Sale will feature art of mixed media, paintings, drawings and sculptures in a collection unique to CFD. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Old West Museum office. The show is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 22-30 and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 31.

Cowboy Church

Head over to the B-Stand section of the arena at 9 a.m. on July 24 and July 31 for a Cowboy Church service led by Susie McEntire and Mark Eaton, a CFD tradition. The services are free and open to the public. Attendees from all religious denominations are welcome.

CFD Invitational Chuckwagon Cookoff

Authentic chuckwagon teams will provide free demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 28. There will be a youth cookoff from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 29. The Invitational Cookoff is at noon July 30 in Old Frontier Town. Competing crews will be judged on their wagon design, tools, overall campsite appeal and quality of their food.

Chuckwagon cooking sticks to old-fashioned Western cooking techniques, and teams are restricted to ingredients that pioneers would have access to. Attendees can also get an authentic cowboy experience from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on July 23 and July 27 by buying tickets to the Chuckwagon VIP Experience, where attendees will receive a lesson on traditional cooking techniques from seasoned chuckwagon cooks and eat an Old West style dinner.

Indian Village

The Indian Village, located in the southeast corner of Frontier Park, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. July 23-30. It is open from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on July 22.

Native Americans have participated in CFD since 1898. In addition to Native American dancing, music and storytelling, the Indian Village offers attendees exhibit booths and Native American food vendors.

From July 23-30, the Indian Village will have Native American dance performances at 11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.; interactive cultural sharing at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.; and a Native American flute player at 2 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Kid’s Crafts events will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 23-24, July 27 and July 30, and there will also be a pow-wow at 7 p.m. July 27.

The Indian Village will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 31, with a dance performance at 11:15 a.m.

Old Frontier Town

Old Frontier Town, located east of the arena, is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., but will close at 6 p.m. on July 31. Attendees can take part in the petting zoo, play games and interact with artisans and guest characters from the Old West. Also located in Old Frontier Town is the Sidewinder Saloon, educational exhibits and experiences, and Western merchants and craftspeople.

The Garden

Just inside the main gate of Frontier Park, the Garden offers a chance to cool off and hang out before your next big CFD adventure. Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 22-30 and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 31, anyone is welcome to sit on the shaded patio, meet up with friends and listen to music. Live music will begin at 5 p.m. July 22-30 and feature artists including the Poudre Valley Boys, Sugar Britches, Mountain Duo and Erica Sunshine Lee.

Sidewinder Saloon

The Sidewinder Saloon is open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 22-30 and offers another spot to relax in the shade and listen to live music. Located along Old Frontier Town, the Sidewinder Saloon offers an area to eat, enjoy a cold beverage and listen to readings of cowboy poetry. The Sidewinder Saloon will also have live music performances each day from 11 a.m. to noon and 4 to 7 p.m.