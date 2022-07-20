ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne Frontier Days royalty commemorate their Western heritage

By By Jasmine Hall Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Frontier Days is in Savannah Messenger’s blood.

She is a seventh generation Wyomingite, was born and raised in Cheyenne, and has joined her community in the celebration of Western heritage every year. Throughout high school, she dedicated her time to being a Cheyenne Frontier Days Dandy, and followed her passion into adulthood by volunteering on the CFD Public Relations Committee.

Generations of her family have played a part in Cheyenne Frontier Days, from driving horses in the Grand Parades and rodeo Grand Entries for decades, to promoting the event with their world champion percheron draft horse hitch throughout the U.S. and Canada.

It only made sense her love for home would lead her to become Cheyenne Frontier Days Lady-in-Waiting 2021 and Miss Frontier 2022.

“My favorite part is building stronger relationships with the community of Cheyenne, the people of Cheyenne and the people who are heavily involved with Frontier Days,” she said. “I grew up here, but Frontier Days just opens your eyes to what Cheyenne is about, the community involvement and how much everyone is a big family.”

She has spent the past year representing those strong relationships and her ties to the West on a national scale, all while balancing the responsibility of her education. She graduated from Cheyenne's Central High School in 2016 and has since attended Laramie County Community College for three years to become a dental assistant.

While Messenger said it can be a significant amount of responsibilities to manage, she said it's worth it to take part in CFD royalty. She said she knows this wonderful experience won’t last forever, and she lives in the moment and embraces her time with the title of Miss Frontier.

She also gets to celebrate with the town she considers family, and see it all come to life in the Frontier Park Arena.

Messenger said she’ll wake up excited every day at 6 a.m. with Lady-in-Waiting Jordan Johnson to walk in the Grand Parades, eat pancake breakfasts, watch the Thunderbirds air show in awe and bask in the role of Cheyenne Frontier Days royalty. She said it is such a special moment to share with visitors and residents.

“I have never, in my 24 years of being here, had a negative experience at Frontier Days,” she said.

Johnson echoed Miss Frontier’s sentiments, and said the energy is unmatched. She has lived in Cheyenne her entire life, as well, and she said there is no better community and family than the one here. She sees this come to light especially during the nearly two weeks Frontier Park is filled with volunteers dedicated to creating an unforgettable moment.

She said it is humbling and an honor to represent those more than 3,000 volunteers.

“To be entrusted with that representation is something really special, and I think we both really take it to heart,” Johnson said.

She has a longstanding connection to Cheyenne Frontier Days, just as Messenger does. The Lady-in-Waiting attended her first coronation ball when she was only 5 weeks old, and her first rodeo a week later. Her mother, cousin and great aunt were all crowned Miss Frontier in the past century, and members of her family continue to serve on committees to help bring the event together.

Johnson has enjoyed in her role as Lady-in-Waiting, and followed her passion for animals. She is a junior at the University of Wyoming, pursuing a degree in animal science, with a concentration in pre-veterinary medicine, and a minor in agricultural business.

She has loved traveling to different states with Messenger to share her love of her hometown’s rodeo, and to give them a glimpse of the enthusiasm in Cheyenne.

“We’ve been in Cheyenne our entire lives, and there’s no better place than the community and the family that is here,” Johnson said.

Miss Frontier 2022 said they take bits and pieces from other rodeos and bring it back to Cheyenne, but it still can’t compare. She said Cheyenne Frontier Days is unlike any other rodeo in the world, and she feels how heartfelt and uplifting it is every time July rolls around.

“It feels like there’s just nothing to worry about,” Messenger said. “You’re just not worried about the chaos in the world. Frontier Days brings you down to Earth.”

