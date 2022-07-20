Rookie riders showcase their skills to start careers in rodeo

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Scoring: Each cowboy must stay on the horse for eight seconds. The person with the most points wins. Points are awarded based on a spurring motion with the bucking horse. The rider must have the spurs over the point of the horse’s shoulders (called “marking out”) when the horse’s inside shoulder breaks the plane of the chute. The rider cannot touch the horse or saddle with his free hand or have a foot fall out of the stirrup. Highest possible score is 100 with half scored from the horse and the other half from the rider.

Equipment: Saddle, bronc rein, glove and horse.

Watch these guys: Entries are limited to contestants generally in their first year of competition who have yet to earn $1,000 in sanctioned rodeos. However, cowboys can win a good chunk of money at CFD.

Past winners

2021 – Colt Cunningham

2019 – Jacob Kammerer

2018 – Lane Schuelke

2017 – Quincy Crum

2016 – Blaise Freeman

2015 – Audy Reed

2014 – Wyatt Kammerer

2013 – Will Shaffer

2012 – Cody Anthony

2011 – J.D. Johnson

Up-and-coming saddle bronc riders need a chance to get their start somewhere, somehow, and the same goes for the younger bucking horses they mount in the roughstock chutes.

Few rodeos during the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s season offer that chance with a separate event devoted for the future stars of rodeo, especially in front of enormous grandstands packed with rodeo fans.

Cheyenne Frontier Days, the world’s largest outdoor rodeo, often referred to as the "Daddy of 'em All," does just that to help give a big boost for PRCA saddle bronc permit holders starting their careers become full-fledged card holders. A rider must earn at least $1,000 in PRCA-sanctioned rodeos during a season to carry the coveted card.

Colt Cunningham from Rose, Oklahoma, won the Frontier Days rookie saddle bronc title in 2021, pocketing a little more than $2,000 for his efforts during just the one trip to Cheyenne. The total payout for all money earners at last year’s CFD rookie saddle bronc event was $11,186.

“Rookie saddle bronc has been around (Cheyenne) for a long time and gives guys on their permit an opportunity to get into that rodeo and compete on a big stage there like that,” Cunningham said. “It’s really cool, and I think they only have 40 permit guys to get into that, which is really special, with a lot of tradition, and you feel like you are a part of that tradition.

“I didn’t ride broncs growing up, nobody in my family did, and I kind of got a late start. I went to school in the Texas panhandle at Clarendon College and was a team roper. My rodeo coach there, Bret Franks (10-year PRCA riding career), was a three-time NFR qualifier, and he got me started in saddle bronc. I was living with bronc riders, wanted to try it out in my sophomore year, and I haven’t looked back since.”

Not only did surpassing the permit-to-card holder standard work out of Cunningham, it also came at a good time for his bank account.

“It provided a really good financial boost for me because, to be honest, I was broke,” Cunningham said. “Rookie bronc riding is a little different (in Cheyenne), with no short go and just two-head averages. I was up in the first two performances, and then I had to watch and keep track. It was nerve-wracking having to watch a lot of good guys the rest of the week. But I knew whatever happened was supposed to happen. It also gave me a lot of confidence, and I know I can ride at a high level because I had before.”

Cunningham also accomplished the feat last year in Cheyenne while dealing with multiple leg injuries that he said now is finally the time to get taken care of. He cut this season short and headed to Dallas in mid-June to have a long-overdue surgery by the Justin Sports Medicine team for a cracked tibia and broken ankle.

“But I plan to jump right back into it,” he said. “It’s been swelling up all the time (and) really bothering me, and last summer was pretty tough on me. This spring, it was really hard on me, so I broke down and decided it would be best to get surgery so it wouldn’t bother me for the rest of my career.

“I sure hate to miss out on Cheyenne this year, but I will be back as soon as I am healthy.”