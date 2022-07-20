ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State Capitol, State Museum offer decades of history

By By Carrie Haderlie For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 4 days ago
In the basement of the Wyoming State Capitol sit two statues.

One is of Esther Hobart Morris, the first female justice of the peace in the United States, and another honors Chief Washakie, a revered Shoshone leader during the mid-19th century, enshrined in bronze.

Both exemplify Wyoming the way many residents want, and work for, the state to be: The Equality State.

The Capitol building, built in the mid-1880s and changed many times over the course of a century, has been renewed to its original grandeur in a years-long renovation and restoration process. At 200 W. 24th St., the Capitol has undergone an extensive restoration, including exterior stone, windows, metal entablature work, and dome and interior renovations, according to architecture firm HDR.

The chamber of the original Wyoming Supreme Court was restored to its original 1889 design, honoring a historic event that took place inside. The chamber, which once again features a public balcony, chandelier and stained glass, is where women’s suffrage was enshrined in the state constitution, 50 years before the nation codified the same recognition.

The Wyoming State Capitol will be open to self-guided tours during Cheyenne Frontier Days from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. for extended Saturday hours on July 23 and July 30, in addition normal hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Nearby, the Wyoming State Museum at 2301 Central Ave. offers a comprehensive history of the state of Wyoming, from its prehistoric days to the modern day. Curator of Community Engagement Melisa McChesney said that a visit to the Museum, like the Capitol, is free and offers an engaging way for residents and visitors alike to learn about the area.

“We’re a place for all ages, if you want to learn more about Cheyenne and Wyoming during Frontier Days,” McChesney said.

The museum covers the natural and cultural history of the Rocky Mountain West, and includes exhibits and information on dinosaurs and wildlife, art and culture and more.

“There are so many diverse topics that really shape our entire state, from the dawn of time up until now. Anyone can come in and find something they like here,” McChesney said.

The museum features hands-on, engaging activities like a scavenger hunt and multi-sensory play spaces with a make-believe campfire where kids can roast marshmallows and make hot dogs.

“Visitors can listen to owls hooting in the night time, and smell smells like sagebrush and Indian paintbrush, while watching the sunset and the stars come out,” McChesney said.

Her favorite interactive activity, she said, might just be the display where children — and adults — can crawl through prairie dog holes.

The State Museum also hosts the Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibit, a biennial juried exhibit that celebrates the work of Wyoming artists with a display in the Wyoming State Capitol. Staying current, and showcasing the work of established and up-and-coming artists from around the state, is important, McChesney said.

Representatives from the Wyoming State Museum will be in the Indian Village during Frontier Days, where visitors will be able to hear programs from the museum, see bison pelts and touch antlers, skulls, bear claws.

“We want to let people get up close and personal with the wildlife that surrounds us in Wyoming, with a real focus on (reaching) people who may have been here before,” McChesney said.

The Wyoming State Museum is open from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

Cheyenne, WY
