Uniondale, NY

21-Year-Old Shot Dead in Uniondale Park

By Long Island
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Homicide Squad is investigating a Homicide that occurred on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 8:58 pm in Uniondale. According to...

Man Arrested for Committing Nine Commercial Burglaries

Suffolk County Police arrested a Ronkonkoma man for committing nine commercial burglaries in Suffolk County this year. Robert Blackmore threw a rock at the glass, entered and stole cash from several businesses in Suffolk County since January. Following an investigation, Major Case Unit detectives located Blackmore on the westbound Long Island Expressway, at Commack Road in Dix Hills, on July 22 at 10:12 p.m. and arrested him.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Ronkonkoma man arrested for nine commercial burglaries in Suffolk County

Suffolk County Police arrested a Ronkonkoma man allegedly for committing nine commercial burglaries in Suffolk County this year. Robert Blackmore allegedly threw a rock at the glass, entered and stole cash from several businesses in Suffolk County since January. Following an investigation, Major Case Unit detectives located Blackmore on the westbound Long Island Expressway, at Commack Road in Dix Hills, on July 22 at 10:12 p.m. and arrested him.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
West Babylon Man Charged with Leaving Dog in Blistering Heat

After an investigation, detectives from the Suffolk County SPCA have charged a West Babylon man with a violation of the Suffolk County Code for restraining a dog outdoors during a severe heat advisory. Roy Gross, Chief of the Suffolk SPCA said that its detectives charged Ismaylin Batista, 25, of 636...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
1 critically injured in Queens shooting, suspect at large

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Queens’ Corona neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police. Two people were hit around 3 p.m. near the intersection of 41st Avenue and 104th Street, officials said. One of the victims was shot four...
QUEENS, NY
Elmont Teenager Missing

The Missing Persons Squad is investigating a Missing Juvenile that occurred on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 3:55 PM in Elmont and was reported to Police on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 10:52 PM. According to Detectives, Veronica Jones, 15, was last seen leaving her Elmont residence. She is described...
ELMONT, NY
2 men hospitalized after double shooting in Queens

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- Two men were rushed to the hospital after a double shooting in Queens Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened at 41st Avenue and 104th Street in Corona just after 3 p.m. Police say a man was shot four times in the chest. He was taken to Elmhurst...
QUEENS, NY
Roslyn Heights Robbery

The Sixth Squad reports the details of a Robbery that occurred on Friday July 22, 2022 at 12:25am in Roslyn Heights. According to Detectives, at approximately 12:25am the male and female victims, both 40 years of age, were on Hillside Avenue when they observed a black colored Honda Accord drive up. Three unknown subjects exited the car and approached them. The driver, subject one was holding a small black knife, threatened the victims and demanded their personal property. Subject two grabbed the male victim’s right arm and removed the victim’s property and ripped the cellular telephone from the female victim’s hand. Subject three grabbed the male victim’s left arm as Subject two removed more personal property. All three subjects got back into the vehicle and fled the scene westbound on Hillside Avenue and then southbound on Mineola Avenue. Proceeds included a watch, a white gold colored bracelet, iPhone 12 and a wallet containing credit cards and miscellaneous personal papers. No injuries were reported.
ROSLYN HEIGHTS, NY
Street Racers Targeted by Enforcement Detail, 119 Summonses Issued

Suffolk County Police today arrested one man and issued various summonses to multiple motorists during a raid involving street racing and reckless driving events. In response to numerous community complaints, and previous criminal incidents regarding street racing and reckless driving events, Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers and Fourth Precinct Community Support Unit officers conducted an investigation into multiple locations throughout the Fourth Precinct where drag racing was occurring, assisted by Fourth Precinct Patrol officers, Highway Patrol and Highway Safety Team, Canine Section and Aviation.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Fund Set Up to Help Beaten Restaurant Manager

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to assist the restaurant worker who was injured when several people began harassing patrons who were seated outside. The Vauxhall restaurant manager suffered a broken jaw among other injuries, when he attempted to intervene to help the customers and he was punched in the face. Suffolk County police arrested five men while witnesses reported seeing another five or six fleeing the melee on foot. The five arrested were charged with riot and assault.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
GPD: 4 Stolen Cars Recovered; 4 Teens from the Bronx Arrested

Around 2:30am on Friday a Greenwich Police patrol officer spotted two males hiding behind a parked car on South Water Street in Byram. Both subjects started to run away, but the officer was able to detain one of them. Additional officers immediately responded to the area. Shortly thereafter, another officer...
GREENWICH, CT

Community Policy