A US marine has been arrested for stabbing his pregnant wife to death on the side of a highway in Hawaii last week.Bryant Tejeda-Castillo stabbed Dana Alotaibi multiple times with a knife on Wednesday evening.“In the area of the H3 west prior to the Kamehameha highway, off-ramp witnesses observed a male standing over a female stabbing her multiple times. Witnesses pulled over and attempted to restrain the male who was in possession of a knife,” said Deena Thoemmes, homicide lieutenant of the criminal investigation division of the Honolulu police department.Witnesses also tried to render aid to the victim, the...

HONOLULU, HI ・ 31 MINUTES AGO