Going hybrid typically involves downsizing, but not in this case as we're still hearing a V8. No fewer than three prototypes of what is likely the 2024 Chevy Corvette hybrid have been spied working out at the 'Ring gym. Chevrolet was seen the other day testing fully camouflaged cars featuring some Z06-derived elements, but not the center exhaust and the big wing. It should be noted that in some export markets where a gasoline particulate filter is necessary, the Z06 gets corner exhaust tips like the regular C8 but with a different shape.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO